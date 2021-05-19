See how you can apply for CBN loan for creative industry – Recently the Central Bank of Nigeria in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee as part of efforts to boost job creation in Nigeria, particularly among the youth, has developed a Creative Industry Financing Initiative – Apply here!
The CBN said on Monday that under the CIFI loan initiative, beneficiaries could get up to N500m loans at nine per cent interest rate.
It noted that the creative industries that could apply were fashion, Information Technology, movie production, movie distribution, music and software engineering student loan.
The apex bank stated, “Software engineering student can get a loan of up to N3m, N30m for movie production business, N500m for movie distribution business, cover your rental/service fees for fashion and Information Technology business, cover your training fees, equipment fees, and rental/service fees for music business.”
How to apply for CBN loan for creative industry
Did you know that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has developed a Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI)?
Interested applicants in the creative industry are advised to submit applications to their banks for approval and disbursement. The initiative has four pillars- Fashion, IT, Movie & Music.
You can get a loan of up to:
– N3m for Software Engineering student;
– N30m for Movie production business;
– N500m for movie distribution business;
– Cover rental/service fees for Fashion and IT business;
– Cover fees for training, equipment, & rental/service for Music business.
Go to any bank of your choice to access the fund. The maximum interest rate of 9.0% per annum is applicable to all loans. For more information, please visit http://www.cbn.gov.ng
Eligibility Requirement
The eligibility requirements to access the loan are:
- Business Plan
- Economic benefits
- 3 Years Financial Projections
- 3 years audited accounts for existing companies
- Statement of Affairs for start-ups and companies with less than 3 years of existence
- Copies of duly executed offer documents between the bank and loan applicants
- Certificate of Incorporation. R.C
- Brief on Directors
- BVN
- Tax Identification Number (TIN)
- Previous /Current Management Position
- Shareholding
- At least 2 Credit Reports for the company and each Director
- Proposed schedule of fund disbursement
- Proposed schedule of fund repayment
- CBN Intervention(s) which the project is Currently Benefiting from
- Outstanding Amount(s) in respect of 12 above
- Minimum Equity Contribution-30% of total project cost
Provide evidence of any of the following:
– Legal mortgage
– All asset debenture
– Personal Guarantee
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360 .
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION
(07026536478) NIGERIA CUSTOM’s YEARLY AUCTION’s OF IMPOUNDED VEHICLES ARE NOW
FOR SALES,
APPROVED BY THE FEDERAL
GOVERNMENT AT A CHEAPER AND
AFFORDABLE PRICE,IF YOUR CHOICE OF CAR IS NOT LISTED BELOW, INTERESTED BUYERS
SHOULD CONTACT ME ON
(07026536478) FOR PURCHASE AND INQUIRY.!!!PLEASE NOTE!!!
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM ”REPLACEMENT AND RECRUITMENT” FORM IS OUT FOR REGISTRATION!!!
BAGS OF RICE =N10,000
KEG OF OIL=N7,500
CAR FEATURES AND PRICES BELOW
GOLF 1, 2, 3,4 ,5.=N150,000 to=N 500,000
Toyota Camry Big Daddy=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Tiny-Light=N450,000.
Toyota Avensis=N550,000.
Toyota Hilux=N1M
Toyota Avensis=N650,000.
Toyota Camry Muscle=N 600,000. & Spider=N600,000.
Toyota Avalon=N550,000
Toyota Rav4 SUV=N800,000.
Toyota Sienna=N850,000.
Toyota 4Runner=N850,000.
Toyota Tundra=N1.5M
Toyota picnic=N450,000.
Toyota Highlander=N1M.
Toyota Corolla=N550,000.
Toyota Prado=N2M
Toyota LandCruisser=N2.8M.
Toyota Yaris=N500.000.
Toyota Matrix=N450,000.
Toyota Haice Bus=N950,000
Acura MDX =N900,000.
Acura ZDX=N970,000
Acura TL=N850,000.
Honda Pilot=N800,000.
Honda Baby Boy=N650,000.
Honda End of Discusson(EOD)=N550,000.
Honda Odyssey=N800,000.
Honda Accord=N550,000.
Honda CRV=N600,000.
Honda Civic=N500,000.
Infinity Fx35=N1.7m.
Infinity Fx45=N1.2m.
Infinity Qx4=600,000.
Nissan Murano=N700,000.
Nissan Pathinder=N500,000.
Nissan Altima=N500,000.
Nissan Maxima=N450,000.
Nissan Xterra=N600,000.
Nissan Quest=450,000.
Nissan Amanda=N550,000
Lexus Rx330=N750,000.
Lexus Gx460=N1m.
Lesus Rx300= N650,000
Lexus Rx320=N680,000
Lexus Lx650=N500,000.
LexusRx350=N1.2M
LexusGx470=N850,000.
Ford Escape=N700,000.
Ford Explorer=N8500,000.
Land Rover Discovery=N1.9m.
Land Rover Freelander=N1.3
TRUCKS LIKE , VOLVO, MAN AND MERCEDES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE.!!!
, All
VEHICLES ARE IN GOOD
CONDITION, INSTALLMENTAL PAYMENT IS
ALLOWED
WE OFFER DELIVERY TO ALL
36 STATES IN NIGERIA. CONTACT ME ON (07026536478) TO PLACE AN ORDER NOW..
LAVITA RICCA INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT*
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️♦️
*NO MORE EXCUSES*
1. I don’t have money
2. I can’t talk to people
3. I don’t do stuff like this
4. I’m too Busy
Your excuses may be legit but they won’t improve your Life.
• *Lavita Ricca Investment is Fully Registered with with FGN. with RC NO 1582489( For those Who Think Lavita Ricca is Not Registered)* *Contact Administrator Management Mrs. ELIZABETH TINA On *(09036369810)
*Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45 minutes you will get back your money double*
?phone=+2349036369810
*Lavita Ricca PACKAGE’S*
*N20,000====N40,000*
*N40,000====N80,000*
*N50,000====N100,000*
*N100,000====N200,000*
*N200,000 ====N400,000*
*N400,000====N800,000*
*======== = = ========*
*I know you are skeptical about this because of the negative experience a lot of issues as regards scamming in the MMM. I assure you 101% that you won’t lose your money this is because I know the risk of this profit oriented business and I know how to avoid them using my trading skills and signals to make only wins and no losses.*
*Are u a worker?*
￼ *Are u a student looking for your school fees? Are u a woman looking for money to pay your children school fees?*
￼ *Are u jobless and u need where u can make source of income?*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is here for you! With a little amount u can earn and make more more source of income without any problems*
￼ *Lavita Ricca Investment is a platform network that deal with investing of money just within 45mins you will get back your money double*
*Thank you for your time you can click on the link below to get started, please only serious minded people are expected to message the administrator.🙏
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 🙏….
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏.
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!!
NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW .
IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #750,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Corolla #500,000.
Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #570,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #3.1M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.
ADDRESS =WE ARE LOCATED HERE AT OGUN STATE AT IDIROKO CUSTOM COMMAND BESIDES IKPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US.(NCS)🏧
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*￼￼
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810…
AUCTION AUCTION AUCTION!!!!
NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE IMPOUNDED VEHICLES 2020 AUCTIONING IS CURRENTLY ON GOING NOW .
IMPOUNDED VEHICLES & DIFFERENT TYPES OF GENERATORS, FOR SALE AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE AUCTION PRICE INTERESTED BUYER SHOULD KINDLY CONTACT OR WATSAPP ME ON (07043069364) BAGS OF RICE AND VEGETABLE OIL FOR SALE IN A CHEAP and AFFORDABLE PRICE, BUYER SHOULD CONTACT me ON (07043069364) AVAILABLE VEHICLES AND THEIR AUCTION PRICES ARE:
Toyota 4Runner #750,000
Toyota Avalon #900,000
Toyota Avensis #950,000
Toyota Camry tiny light #450,000
Toyota Camry muscle #850,000.
Toyota Camry Big daddy #650,000
Toyota Corolla #500,000.
Toyota FJ Cruiser #2.M
Toyota Hiace #1.5m
Toyota Highlander #950,000
Toyota Hilux #1.2m
Toyota Matrix #600,000
Toyota Prado #2m
Toyota Rav4 #650,000
Toyota Sequoia #950,000
Toyota picnic #570,000
Toyota Sienna #600,000
Toyota Tacoma #2.7m.
Toyota Tundra #2.5M.
Toyota Venza #3.1M
Toyota Yaris #900,000
Volkswagen Golf 2,3,4 #250,000 /#450,000
Volkswagen Passat #600,000.
Volkswagen Touareg #600,000
Acura MDX #1.3
Acura TL #1M
Acura ZDX #2M
Audi A4 #500,000
Audi A6 #650,000
BMW 3-Series #650,000
BMW 5-Series #980,000
Ford Escape #600,000
Ford Explorer #900,000
Honda Baby Boy #500,000
Honda Accord 03 EOD #860,000
Honda Civic #500,000
Honda Crosstour #1.1M
Honda CR-V #750,000
Hyundai Accent #950,000.
Infiniti FX35 #1M
Infiniti FX45 #1.2M
Land Rover Discovery #3M
Lexus ex 300 #800,000
Lexus Rx330,#900,000
Lexus Rx350,#1.4m
Lexus Rx400, #2m
RANG ROVER SPORT =#2.5M.
Land Rover LR3 #950,000.
MERCEDES BENZ DIFFERENT MODEL.
NOTICE: THE PRICE OF THOSE VEHICLES DEPEND ON THEIR YEAR MODEL.
ADDRESS =WE ARE LOCATED HERE AT OGUN STATE AT IDIROKO CUSTOM COMMAND BESIDES IKPOKIA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.THANKS FOR PATRONIZING WITH US.(NCS)
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? …
Great comment I belong to one of the creative industry in Nigeria and we are into corporate video production in this period we are running a promotion on Motion Graphics video for N30,000 and you can check out our website for more details @ http://www.uvisualstudios.com
Call 08024553943 or send a mail to [email protected]
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?..
We offer all kinds of connections and hookup to the general public:—Have been looking for a rich and good looking Male or Female for a serious relationship that we lead to marriage?? Have you thinking so much you need someone nice to have hung out with in anywhere? Viewer’s should only Text or What’sapp us on +2347033567734
Note:—-Our connection and hookup are for mature minded only Thanks
GOOD DAY MA/SIR
Apologies ADMIN
Have you had about SMILE TO WEALTH ?am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
Smile 2 Wealth is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45min) after registration
NO:- 07026536478
SMILE 2 WEALTH PACKAGES.
₦20,000—–₦40,000
₦40,000—–₦80,000
₦50,000—–₦100,000
₦100,000—₦200,000
₦200,000—₦400,000
₦400,000—₦800,000
₦800,000—₦1,200,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
₦2,000,000—₦4,000,000
₦5,000,000–₦10,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Smile 2 Wealth Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s in LAGOS state. You can find out more by visiting
The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
NO+2347026536478
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one partExample if you invest with 50k within 45mins we make profit of 150k then send 100k to you then profit 50k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the neccessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are your own problem.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ?
LAVITA RICCA TRUST FUNDS!!!
Call + 2349036369810
I just joined this new platform that gives youn double of your donation in less than *45Mins* and I have been paid
*MERGING IS AUTOMATED*
These are the packages…
*Donate 20k and get 40k*
*Donate 50k and get 100k*
*Donate 100k and get 200k*
*Donate 150k and get 300k*
*Donate 200k and get 400k
*Donate 300k and get 600k
*Donate 400k and get 800k
AND ABOVE.
*All within 45MINS*
Question: is referrals needed??
Answer: *no*
Question : is it paying
Answer: *yes*
*Status* *paying*✅✅
Question: how long does it take to get paid ??
Answer: *less than 45MINS*
*Join now!!!*
*No referrals No downlines, No stress*
, donate and earn double*
Contact us on
09036369810.
GOOD DAY EVERYONE
HAVE YOU HEARD ANYTHING ABOUT LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT BEFORE
A FRIEND OF MINE INTRODUCED ME TO THE PLATFORM
IT IS A PROCESS WHERE BY YOU PAY A CERTAIN AMOUNT AND GET DOUBLE OF WHAT YOU PAID WITHIN 45 MINUTES
I PAID 60,000 AND I WAS CREDITED DOUBLE WITH 120,000
IF YOU ARE INTERESTED MESSAGE THE ADMIN ON WHATSAPP OR CONTACT MRS ELIZABETH ON (09036369810) FOR MORE INFORMATION
*A TRAIL WILL CONVINCE YOU BETTER TO YOUR WAY OF WEALTH DIRECTLY*
?*
**THANK ME LATER** .https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ..
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT MELISON INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT…?
MELISON INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
MELISON PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N300,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
LAVITA RICCA Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
09068834101
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. FUMI BLESSING
09068834101
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Nigeria’s #1 Lending Platform- https://naijaloan.com/?iv=3737
How do I apply am in Lagos am interested on the lon I have Land here which I intend to use for agriculture produce but need money to start
*HOW IT WORKS* :
WHEN YOU REGISTER , A MEMBER IS MERGE TO YOU THAT YOU’LL MAKE PAYMENT TO THEN,
IN A PERIOD OF *45MINUTES TO 1HOUR* ANOTHER MEMBER IS BEEN MERGE TO PAY YOU BACK OF YOUR DONATION(INVESTMENT).
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000—–₦40,000
₦40,000—–₦80,000
₦50,000—–₦100,000
₦100,000—₦200,000
₦200,000—₦400,000
₦400,000—₦800,000
₦800,000—₦1,200,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
₦2,000,000—₦4,000,000
₦5,000,000–₦10,000,000
*All within 45mins*
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
*NOTE* : REGISTRATION IS FREE