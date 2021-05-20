Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Umahi reveals shocking details on reasons for insecurity in south east – Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi has made shocking revelations concerning the insecurity in the south east Nigeria, the governor alleged that elements in opposition to the ban on open grazing will do anything to ensure killings continue in the region.

He made this revelation while appearing on the regular Ministerial Press Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Responding to claim by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami that banning open grazing in south is like banning the sale of spare parts in the north, he said those who hold that view misunderstand the situation.

The Governor pointed out the south has no grazing routes, noting that allowing cows to move freely would mean trespassing on people’s property.

He said that gave rise to crises and killings leading to establishment of the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

While emphasisng he does not subscribe to free movement of cattle, Umahi called for the funding on cattle ranches through the Federation Account.

He pointed out while many northern states are ready for ranching, the idea is being sabotaged.