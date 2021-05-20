Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB 2021 CBT Centres Approved for Registration in Lagos State – Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB CBT centres approved for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration in Lagos State – Register for JAMB lessons here!

This is to inform all the candidates who wish to register the 2021 UTME in Lagos State that below are the list of approved centres where they can carry out their registrations.

JAMB Registration Centres in Lagos State