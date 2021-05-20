JAMB 2021 CBT Centres Approved for Registration in Lagos State – Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB CBT centres approved for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration in Lagos State – Register for JAMB lessons here!
This is to inform all the candidates who wish to register the 2021 UTME in Lagos State that below are the list of approved centres where they can carry out their registrations.
JAMB Registration Centres in Lagos State
|S/N
|STATE
|CENTRE NAME
|1
|LAGOS
|Al-Miyzan Schools CBT Centre, Al-Miyzan Close, Adams Estate, Ikotun, Lagos State.
|2
|LAGOS
|Bachel Model College, 3/5 Gardol Street, 7 Ifako Ijaiye, Ogba, Lagos State
|3
|LAGOS
|Bafuto Computer and Secretarial School, No. 62 Ikotu/lsolo Road, lle-lwe Bus stop, Egbe,Lagos State
|4
|LAGOS
|Balad Private Schools, 1 Obafemi Street, Off Isawo Road, Agric-Owutu, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|5
|LAGOS
|Bestgift Comprehensive School CBT Centre 218 Mulak Avenue Ijegun/lkotun Lagos
|6
|LAGOS
|Brain Builders Academy, No. 148 Idimu Road Egbeda, Lagos State.
|7
|LAGOS
|Brainpoint College, 98 Ondo Street, By Okobaba, Ebute-Metta East, Lagos State
|8
|LAGOS
|Career Builders Academy, 2 Career Avenue, Era Road, Cele Bus Stop, Agbara-BadagryExpressway, Lagos State
|9
|LAGOS
|Career Builders Academy, 47 Iwaya Road, Career Bus Stop, Onike Iwaya, Yaba, LagosState
|10
|LAGOS
|Christy Caleb International College, 1/3 Remi Olowookpere Sreet, NNPC Bus-stop, Ejigbo
|11
|LAGOS
|Cifman Institute of Technology And Management .6,Lancaster Street sabo Yaba, Lagos
|12
|LAGOS
|Classic International Schools, 29 Afolabi Obe Street, Ori-Oke Bus Stop, Ejigbo, Lagos State
|13
|LAGOS
|Command Day Secondary School, Nigerian Army Cantonement, Ojo, Lagos State
|14
|LAGOS
|Connection Computer Training Institute, 1 Connection Street, Cele-Nica Bus Stop, Opp. Bovag Filling Station, Okoko, Ojo LGA, Lagos State
|15
|LAGOS
|Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, PalmGroove, Lagos State Center 1
|16
|LAGOS
|Dalware Institute Of Technology, 31-33 Bode Thomas Road, Off Shyllon Str, PalmGroove, Lagos State Center II
|17
|LAGOS
|Datforte International Schools Limited, Bakare Estate, Off Abeokuta Expressway, HamadiyaBus-Stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos State
|18
|LAGOS
|Difas College, Akeeb Adewunmi Street, Behind Farm Settlement Community, Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|19
|LAGOS
|Digital Bridge Institute, No. 1 NITEL Road, Off Agege Motor Road, Cappa, Oshodi, LagosState
|20
|LAGOS
|Donum Christi College, 007-013 Soji Olagunju Street Off Alpha Beach Road Igbo-Efon Lekki.
|21
|LAGOS
|Duntro High School, 15 Oremeji, Off Immam Thanni New Nepa Ijeshatedo Surulere Lagos
|22
|LAGOS
|ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, llupeju, Centre 1, Lagos State
|23
|LAGOS
|ETC Nigeria Limited, 229 Ikorodu Road, llupeju, Centre 2, Lagos State
|24
|LAGOS
|Eko College of Management Technology, 14 Kudaki Road, Hostel Bus Stop, Egbe, LagosState
|25
|LAGOS
|Elihans College, 5/7 Fatai Tomori Street, Igbo Olomu Road, Isawo, Via Ogijo, Ikorodu, LagosState
|26
|LAGOS
|Elite Business Consult, 58B Lagos Road, By Access Bank, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|27
|LAGOS
|Enefem Group of Schools, 9/11 Adebayo Street, Off Amule-Olayemi Road, Makinde BusStop, Ashipa- Ayobo, Lagos State
|28
|LAGOS
|FARYDHAK Concepts, 100, Tokunbo Street Lagos Island Lagos
|29
|LAGOS
|Febmex Tutorial & Computer Academy CBT Centre, 63, Egbe Road by Powerline Bus Stop,lyana-Ejigbo, Ejigbo, Lagos
|30
|LAGOS
|Federal College Of Education(Technical), St. Finbarrs College Road, Akoka, Lagos State
|31
|LAGOS
|First Option Schools, Abijo-lbeju/Lekki, KM 42 Lagos-Epe Expressway, Destiny HomesEstate Abijo, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State
|32
|LAGOS
|Florin High School, 22/25 Olutimehin Street, Off Ajiboye Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.
|33
|LAGOS
|Funlearn Mind Builder Ltd, 65 Opebi Road.lkeja, Lagos State
|34
|LAGOS
|Gods Power International College, Oke-Aro, No. 10 Ajayi Crescent by Ajayi Bus Stop,Oke-Aro, Lagos State
|35
|LAGOS
|Grace Polytechnic, No. 9, Joseph Shyngle Close, Surulere, Lagos State
|36
|LAGOS
|HA-SHEM Academy Ltd, 15, Owodunni Street, Off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos State
|37
|LAGOS
|High Tree College, 2-8 Ekundayo Street, Off Command Road, Ipaja, Lagos State
|38
|LAGOS
|Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTBank, Anthony,Lagos State
|39
|LAGOS
|Ike-Oluwa Comprehensive College, 14-16 Tunde Gbadegesin Street, Okerube, Lagos
|40
|LAGOS
|Institute of Criminal Justice and Criminology Administration, 7th Avenue, Opposite K Close,Festac Town, Lagos State
|41
|LAGOS
|Island Computer College, Crane School, Adenuga Close, Safeway Bus Stop, Ajah, LagosState
|42
|LAGOS
|JAMB HEADQUARTERS ANNEX, 11 OJORA ROAD, IKOYI (REGISTRATION ONLY)
|43
|LAGOS
|Knowledge Ware Technologies, 87, Itire Road, Besides WEMA Bank, Lawanson, Surulere,Lagos State
|44
|LAGOS
|LAGOOZ SCHOOLS,21,SOMOYE STR.MULERO B/STOP NEAR NYSC CAMP IYANAIPAJA.ORILE AGEGE, LAGOS
|45
|LAGOS
|LUFEM Systems Ltd, 64 Oko-Oba Road, Agege, Lagos State
|46
|LAGOS
|Lagos State Polytechnic Ikorodu
|47
|LAGOS
|Malicomp Computers, 17 Adesola Akande, off Oyemekun Street, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos
|48
|LAGOS
|Massino Computers Ltd, 35 Assembly Hall Road, By Limca Bus Stop, Itoga, Badagry, LagosState
|49
|LAGOS
|Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State
|50
|LAGOS
|Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe, Epe LGA, Lagos State. Cente II
|51
|LAGOS
|New Ocean Comprehensive High School, 70/72, Alaja Road, Megida, Ayobo, Lagos State
|52
|LAGOS
|Oduduwa College of Professional Studies, Egbeda/idimu Road, Idimu, Lagos State
|53
|LAGOS
|Ogunlade Services and Solution, Ebute Igbogbo Road, Solebo Junction by 11-30 Hall,Ikorodu, Lagos
|54
|LAGOS
|Prime Innovation Institute of Technology, 13, Yomi Ajetumobi Avenue, off Alfa Bus Stop,Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos State
|55
|LAGOS
|Reliance S&T, No. 127 Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos.
|56
|LAGOS
|Resogade School Hall, Southern View Estate, Ollugborogun Village, Opp. Chevron Beside2nd Toll-gate, Ikota, Lagos State
|57
|LAGOS
|Rising Sun High School, 16, Okonji Street, Cele Bus Stop, Agodo-Egbe, Lagos State
|58
|LAGOS
|Risk Global Business Cons Limited, 300 Ikorodu Road, by Anthony Bus stop, Beside NigerInsurance, Anthony, Lagos
|59
|LAGOS
|Shoms International Schools, 73, Igi-Olugbin Street, Ladi-Lak, Bariga, Lagos State
|60
|LAGOS
|Sweet Valley Educational Services, 18-22 Mike Anison Close, Off Governor Road, Ikotun,Lagos State
|61
|LAGOS
|TFL Global Computer and Career Center, Plot 260, Ijegun Road, Prince Bus stop, Ijegun,Lagos State
|62
|LAGOS
|The Certified Institute of Shipping, Magbon Bus Stop, Badagry Expressway, BadagryExpressway, Badagry, Lagos State
|63
|LAGOS
|TimeOn Kairos Educational & Vacational Institute, 326, Abeokuta Expressway, Super/Cele Bus Stop, Oko Oba Via Abule Egba, Lagos State
|64
|LAGOS
|Tollywood Sixth Form College, Km 42 Lekki – Epe Express way Oko – Ado, Sangotedo, Ajah,Lagos State
|65
|LAGOS
|Topville College, 40, Isawo Road, Oke-Oko Agric, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|66
|LAGOS
|Universal Whitehall College, 32/34 Daddy Salvage Street, Fagba Bus Stop, lju Road, IfakoIjaiye, Lagos State
|67
|LAGOS
|University of Lagos, Lagos, ETC Centre, CITS Annex, Beside Faculty of Social Sciences,Akoka, Lagos State
|68
|LAGOS
|Value Place College,Dupeolu Street, Old Lasisi Bamigbade Street. Opp Idimu Police StationBy Isheri Bus Stop, Pipeline Bus stop. Idimu
|69
|LAGOS
|Vanilla Options CBT, 15 Candos Road, By Orisun Junction, Off Amule Road, Ayobo Ipaja,Lagos State.
|70
|LAGOS
|Vision Computer Academy, 1 Ganiyu Adeboyejo Close, Eputu London, Eputu Bus Stop,Ibeju, Lekki, Lagos State
|71
|LAGOS
|WISDOM HOUSE 28 YAHAYA ABATAN ROAD,OGBA,LAGOS
|72
|LAGOS
|West African Examination Council, International office, Plot 6, Lateef Jakande Road,Agidingbi, Lagos State
|73
|LAGOS
|West Hills High School, 1 Pleasant Street, Ojokoro Village, Ikorodu, Lagos State.
|74
|LAGOS
|Winsford Comprehensive College, 8/9 Awopeju Close, Off Foursquare Gospel Church,Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
|75
|LAGOS
|Wisdom CBT Centre (St Timothys College), Onike-Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State.
|76
|LAGOS
|Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr 1
|77
|LAGOS
|Yaba College Of Technology, Yaba, Lagos State Ctr II
|78
|LAGOS
|Zeekay Schools, 2 Home of Grace Street, Agbede, Ikorodu, Lagos State
