Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Application Portal – How to apply: Are you looking for the application portal for Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Bank loan? Do you want to apply for NYIF fund loan? Are you looking for steps on how to register for Youth Bank loan of N75billion? Are you in search of NYIF Loan Application Form 2020/2021?
In a move that underscores his absolute confidence in the innovative skills, talents and industry of the Nigerian youth, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday led the Federal Executive Council to approve the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to the tune of 75 billion naira for 3 years.
PURPOSE – Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF)
NYIF is to serve as a sort of Youth Bank that will fund and support the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise of the Nigerian Youth; a loan and credit pathway dedicated to assessing credit and soft loans.
ELIGIBILITY
- Nigerian Youth within the age of 18 and 35 years
- Youths with Innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise
Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Application Portal – HOW TO APPLY
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has been directed to immediately commence the process of operationalization and possible legislation of the NYIF in collaboration with relevant MDAs. Application portal and process is yet to be communicated. Do visit back later.
Special thank to our leaders nigeria.
Am by name fwangshak isaiah dibang from plateau state B.s.c in criminology, please am very much interested in the loan am a very qualified photographer/graphic designer/media publicity etc please if you grand me this loan i will take it serious to boost up my business thank you in anticipated. 08100651213 i have apply already.
[email protected]
How can i obtained a free interest loan of 10,000,000{ten million naira}
and i am in good faith i have my business
[email protected]
How can I apply
I will be very glad if i get this loan because i want to be one of the business woman in Nigeria.
I need money for invest a profitable business
Mohamet Lawan college of agri opposite
Gonikachallari farm center
How can i get interest free cbn loan?
I need money to start up a business
I will be very glad if i get this loan because i want to be one of the business woman in Nigeria.