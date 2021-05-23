Npower News on Permanency 2021 – See today’s Latest Update: See latest news on Npower Permanency News 2021 today find out what’s going to be the faith of power 2016 and 2017 beneficiaries today.
In case you don’t to miss out on npower updates regarding permanency of beneficiaries, kindly drop a comment after reading this news so we can update you.
Back in 2019, npower said that beneficiaries will be moved from npower to other federal agencies.
The transition includes moving of beneficiaries from npower to community police, teachers etc.
Npower also said that beneficiaries who indicates interest in business will get financial support from the government.
FG Increases Number of N-power Beneficiaries from 500,000 to 1m – The federal government has increased the number of beneficiaries under the N-power programme from 500,000 to 1,000,000 in efforts designed to actualize its target of taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.
The Director-General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari stated this at the graduation ceremony and distribution of start-up packs to beneficiaries of the 2020 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), which was conducted by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) amidst the Covid-19 pandemic as part of our efforts to provide Nigerians with technical skills for job and wealth creation.
Exactly 11, 100 Nigerians mostly youths were trained in Tailoring, Information Technology and Cosmetology.
The ITF boss explained that given the circumstances under which the government undertook the training, “this ceremony we are witnessing today is, therefore, not only an expression of our unyielding desire but also our message to all Nigerians that despite adversity and challenges, we as individuals, organisations and as a country, shall always overcome with the right commitment.”…Read more
Good news on permanency jobs for N-Power beneficiaries – N-Power beneficiaries, who have concluded the two-year job programme, will now be able to access permanent job opportunities or business prospects, the Federal Government has declared.
This is part of the newly-activated N-power exit strategy.
The initiative is for Batches A and B of the N-Power programme.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, gave the update on Wednesday.
She spoke at the 4th annual review of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP).
Under the plan, 200,000 beneficiaries will be engaged as financial services operators under the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF).
The scheme is operated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
“Plans have been concluded for the transition of the N-power Batch A and B through the creation of the NEXIT portal, which would allow those who choose to sign up to access other government empowerment opportunities.
“A beneficiary management system for the NSIPs is expected to be deployed in 2021. It would have the capacity to manage payments, address grievances and improve dissemination of information,” Sadiya said.
The government said another 30,000 beneficiaries have been engaged as geospatial experts and enumerators in the Economic Sustainability Plan’s Mass Agric programme.
Others will have the option of benefiting from the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) micro-enterprise loans.
Npower Nexit portal: How to apply for CBN empowerment – The NEXIT Portal is a Portal that will enable Exited N-power Beneficiaries to apply for Central bank of Nigeria Empowerment Options as part of their transition package. The link to the portal and Beneficiaries login details will soon be communicated to them.
Below are Five Things we Note from the Humanitarian affairs Ministry update about the NEXIT Portal
1) For any Npower Volunteer who wants to benefit from the CBN Npower NEXIT portal empowerment, the have to meet the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the Central bank affiliated programs.
2) The NEXIT platform was developed in collaboration with the Central bank of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian affairs.
Read also: More details On Exited Npower Beneficiaries Screening
3) Like the NPVN Portal, the Nexit portal will enable Exited Npower Beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.
4) Additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options may be required from Exited Beneficiaries of Npower to log on to the NEXIT Portal
5) The Federal Government is very proud of the milestones the exited Npower Volunteers have achieved during service to the nation. As volunteers prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, Federal Government is confident that you will channel all that you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that’ll improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens. “Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through.
CBN empowerment: FG launches NEXIT Portal for exited N-Power: THE federal government has launched a portal for exited N-Power beneficiaries to apply for Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN empowerment options.
Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which announced the launch of the portal in a statement,explained that the platform was developed in collaboration with the CBN.
The platform, according to the statement released, Friday,by Nneka Anibeze,Special Assistant to the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq,”will enable exited N-Power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the CBN.”
In the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq urged and encouraged interested exited beneficiaries of N- Power to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.
The Minister also emphasized that the NEXIT PORTAL will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.
“The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs,”she said.
Read also: N-Power stipends: FG approves payment to exited beneficiaries
She expressed her deep appreciation to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, for his support adding that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs remained committed to the vision of Mr President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.”
“Minister Umar Farouq pledged the Ministry’s willingness to collaborate with relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders towards the realization of that vision and congratulated the exited beneficiaries while wishing them well in their future endeavours,” the statement read.
It added:“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation. As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavors, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.
“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now halfway through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future”.
Npower Batch A & B Beneficiaries To Get Permanent FG Jobs – Minister: In a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, said exited Npower beneficiaries should exercise more patience and await the result of her efforts as discussions are ongoing to ensure that exited and eligible N-Power beneficiaries are absorbed into government programmes.
We have directed Focal Persons of National Social Investment Programmes in the states to submit an updated list of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the ministry.
“Meanwhile, approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.
“The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.
The only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to AGF’s Office is for the payment of July Stipends for batch B beneficiaries,” she said. The ministry said it had requested for the details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from the AGFʼs office and promised to communicate that to the affected beneficiaries.
“However, if the rejection was done in error, those affected should rest assured that they will be paid all that is due to them as soon as the error is rectified by the AGFʼs office,” the statement added.
Umar-Farouq also explained that the Batches A and B N-Power beneficiaries knew from the beginning as they were informed that the programme was for 24 months.
She said the non-disengagement of Batch A beneficiaries after 24 months was done out of exigencies of the time.
The minister stated that exiting Batches A and B after 40 and 24 months respectively was in line with the conditions stipulated at the time of their enrollment.
The N-Power programme is designed to assist young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 35 to acquire and develop life-long skills and are given a stipend of N30,000 monthly.
FG: N-Power beneficiaries to be absorbed into MDAs – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, says discussions are ongoing to ensure that exited and eligible N-Power beneficiaries are absorbed into government programmes.
Farouq in a statement on Thursday in Abuja by her Special Assistant on Media, Mrs Nneka Anibeze, said exited beneficiaries should exercise more patience and await the result of her efforts.
“We have directed Focal Persons of National Social Investment Programmes in the states to submit an updated list of the exited N-Power beneficiaries that are interested in participating in the transition plans of the ministry.
“Meanwhile, approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.
“The approval for payments for up to the month of June, 2020 for the two Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.
“The only outstanding approval waiting to be forwarded to AGF’s Office is for the payment of July Stipends for batch B beneficiaries,” she said. The ministry said it had requested for the details of those affected and the reasons for their rejection from the AGFʼs office and promised to communicate that to the affected beneficiaries.
N-Power stipends: FG approves payment to exited beneficiaries: THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has approved the payment of stipends to the exited N-Power beneficiaries.
A statement Thursday, by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, quoted her as saying the “approval has been given for the payment of the outstanding stipends for the exited N-Power Batches A and B beneficiaries.”
“The approval for payments for up to the month of June 2020 for the two (2) Batches has already been forwarded to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) for final checks and payments.
FG urged not to disengage N-Power beneficiaries – The Federal Government has been urged to jettison its proposal to disengage the N-Power beneficiaries.
Appealing a press briefing in Umuahia, National Chairman of Isun Multipurpose Cooperative Society, Sir Isaac Nkole, said the move would be counter -productive.
He said that the scheme had made tremendous impacts in some key sectors of the economy such as agriculture and education; stressing that any idea to discontinue the programme “is ill-advised and makes no economic sense.”
Nkole noted that several university graduates had been engaged in teaching primary school pupils through N-Power, a development, he explained, had improved the quality of education in primary schools especially in rural communities.
He further argued that disengaging the beneficiaries after giving them hope and little succour for about four years would not only worsen the unemployment situation in the country but lead to increase in crime wave as well as suicide cases.
In his words; ” The introduction of N-Power stands out as one of the best policies of the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari. A lot of graduates have been engaged through the scheme. Some of them are in N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Tax and N-build. I appeal to President Buhari not to listen to anyone advising him to disengage the beneficiary as being speculated that the programme will be stopped by the 26th of this month.
“The questions are; If you disengage these graduates that are helping to improve the quality of education in primary schools, where do you want them to go? Is it to the over-saturated labour market or the crime industry?”
Nkole, however, urged the President not to make the mistake of laying off N-Power beneficiaries because of the grave implications of such action.
He rather urged the President to look for a way of permanently absorbing the beneficiaries into full civil service.
Nkole whose cooperative is in charge of disbursing the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Covid -19 loan to households and Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, in South East and South South geopolitical zones, applauded the President for the gesture.
Mr. Nkole who said the loan had seriously assisted several households recover from the harsh impacts of the covid -19 pandemic, disclosed that over 2000 persons had benefitted from the scheme in the zones.
Nkole who said Buhari’s administration had made appreciable efforts in the fight against poverty through some laudable programmes like Covid -19 loan, Trader Money, and N-Power, urged the President not to relent.
He promised that the Isun Cooperative Society as one of the accredited cooperative societies in the disbursement of the covid -19 loan, would ensure “it gets to the people in the grass roots equitably”.
“This is the first time the down trodden in society is getting interest -free federal loans without stress. It’s amazing and it has restored the hope of many homes today.”
Nkole who said beneficiaries in the household category got up to N500,000 per person payable after three years, advised them to invest the money wisely, noting that “it’s a loan and not grant”.
He hinted that disbursement for the SME category would soon commence, and commended Buhari for his commitment in eliminating poverty among Nigerians.
In a bid to implement the N-power Nigeria Permanency 2020, npower was moved to a new ministry. However, the transition from one ministry to another caused npower beneficiaries to stay up to 2 months without receiving their stipend.
What is Npower Permanency?
If you’re an npower batch A or B beneficiary, then you need to know that the permanency is all about.
Npower will move all beneficiaries to good working environment for permanent job placement. It means that npower will give beneficiaries permanent jobs in the government, or support to create a permanent business of their own.
About Npower Permanency 2021?
Npower will work with many federal and state agencies to ensure that beneficiaries are permanently employed.
If you signed up for the npower transition, then you’ll be contacted when there’s fresh news update.
For more information about how Npower Permanency will work, kindly drop a comment below.
Hi I surajo my prayer is to have exit porkage for season gaming
hellow npower all our thank goes to algmaty allah may allah answer our priyer amin special greating goes to president of federal republic of negeria and his vice ( SAN)professor yemi osibanjo may allah guid them in right way in their administration giving npower permanent job reduce crime,poverty among youth may allah helf us goodbye.
Mr President your decide to make npower beneficiary to be permanent is good
Is my prayer that the issue of permanence will come to reality so the unemployment rate will be reduced and it will be a great achievement for APC lead administration
Permenancy is my desire, may Almighty God help our leaders to understand the need for our absorbtion.
may Allah tone our leaders in a right way
All what are praying for is permanency may our creator accept our prayers Amin.
Mày the FGN Do the right thing at the right time.
All we want is permanent job
Please when will the transition begin, I need an update
[email protected]
Please how do we know the Whats App platform to join in getting updates about Batch A and B?
All we are saying, we need permanent job.
Looks like this government prefers ‘repented boko haram’ killers than Npower beneficiaries
Please we need permanent job becos opposition are watching yr steps if you forcup PDP they we push APC away. this is a real program which have not happened in the history of Nigeria.
pleas sir we need permanent job in the name of God we pray for the best.but pls if my prifle dasbord is not yet change to transistion what will happen cus i hard that only those the have transition in their profiel they are the one to be contacted
The truth is we needed to be given a chance to serve our father land so we need permanency, oga presido please hear and do something. God bless you
I will like to join this discussion forum ,all towards effective update.
Permanent job is all we demand, lls
We stand for Buhari and believe God ll use him to take us out of unemployment. I appreciate all our leaders for their immense commitment towards our progress.
thank you honorable Mr President for the livelly hope you give to us will not be taking from us, The rejeted stone has finally become the chief corner Stone, thank you for your transperancey, thank you Mr President once again.
I will thank the federal government for this blower program and I want to ulge our president to please retain the beneficiary so to reduce unemployed in the country.
We love our work,we deserved to be permanent workers,let us to serve our nation. So please don’t let us go back to streets.as you have been promised!.
Thank you Mr president for your good works may God continue to bless and keep you an your family’s and we also pray to God for perminetecy.
Thanks God may Allah helps those were help the Poor People of Nigerian Citezen
Our dear president,we the unemployed youths are sincerely asking for NPOWER BATCH A&B PERMANENCY.May God bless your future.
May Allah helps to permanent the npower beneficiaries both A&B
We thanks god
Please, our good president, may you make your country better by making your npower beneficiaries as permanent workers for the benefit of all
with God all things are possible
thanks for the information
May God almighty bless and protect our president Muhammadu Buhari and his team ijn.
I will forever appreciate the federal government for empowering me and I pray it shall turn to a permanent job.
firstly gives thank to Allah for bring the president Muhammadu Buhari to throne
we will continue to support our president n our dear nation to run peacefully.
secondly it a very advantageous glory in the historical of west Africa not in Nigeria
alone in carry out mass empowerment in curbs unemployment in Nigeria although
Buhari tenure is ruling with fear of God mighty .
moreover the planning to evacuate the poor in to standandard is pray to pass in to
reality which is permanency as a graduate who pass through different educational stages n in order with accordance of good governance and citizenship of our nation .
most of npower beneficiary have struggled to earn a living but all are abortive.
in the sense of absences of God fatherism and most of top officials corruption practices.
I m sincerely says that our president Buhari and those in supportive were fight against corruption we said kudos to u all.
my sincerely thanks to all npower officials especially the vice president ,afolabi Mr,hajia sadia, and member of ptf .
not last but the least I will commend the effort of president Muhammadu to try as possible to make the permanency of our npower youth come to reality in order to curb the rate of unemployment and assist nation.
God bless .
thanks be to God n Mr president Mohamadu Buhari for creating npower to solve the problems of unemployment may God lead n direct your government.
Great God, keeping my hopes alive, giving me President Buahari to land me safe. God bless presido as we all achieve this together. God keep you and your family, Cabinet and all seeing to the success
I am grateful to God for my dream to come through, through presido. God placed you there for me n will keep you safe till this agenda comes to pass and even after. Thanks for putting smiles on my face and others, God bless you.
All praises to God n thanks to Mr President n his team for the taught, it’s a good n wonderful taught n we’ll all be glad if it comes to reality
Thanks to God and the Federal government for recognizing out work and believing that we’re ready to take a new role and more responsibility. May this permanent comes to pass in Jesus name.
Thanks to God and the Federal government for recognizing our hard work and believing that we’re ready to take on a new role and more responsibility. Let God’s will be done.
We pray that God in his infinite mercy will help us to get permanent job from the federal government through the N-power program.
That’s great news here,we pray that God will take us there speedily without any barrier on our way in Jesus name amen
I pray it really becomes a reality. Do that alot of people will be able to survive. Thank you and God bless you.
Oh Allah let npower permanency be reality. May Almighty Allah protect all nigerians and flush out all those causing mehem in nigeria.
It is a welcome development,God bless Mr president
I can’t wait to see this Come to reality,cos it has always been my dream to be a federal government worker.and this will be a dream come true in my life.
Glory and honour will be returned to Him,cos with Him all things are possible
To Allah everything is possible, its going to be an outstanding effort that had never happen in the history of our MOTHERLAND NIGERIA. God bless federal govt of Nig,our president, npower beneficiaries and this platform.let’s keep praying.
Patience Obaa
I’ll be grateful if this long dream come to reality. May God bless our President for giving us permanent job.
I will be grateful to God and our president for this wonderful move.
I will be grateful to God for great achievement if it comes to pass.
we pray to ALMIGHTY GOD to let this become reality as soon as possible. May God bless Nigeria!
We pray on to God to let our permanency come to reality
We will be grateful if such great is achieved.men has suffered.
I will be very grateful if all these exciting news
over N-power permanency job will come to
reality.
Good Information.
It will be a good move to permanent the npower as to reduce the number of people in the labour market and also move people out of the poverty line. Live long federal republic of Nigeria, long live APC
Your comment is the best, I hell u
God please our fatherland nigeria and our respect leader s for their struggle ,
expecially those who’s under this government leading by general muhammad buhari and his colegue
Please continue notify us about this important news ,we are so very happy ,thank you brothers
Good news we appreciates it that is what we need since before
Greetings to all npower official, my utmost appreciation goes to PMB led administration. minister of humanitarian affairs (sadiya umar faruk) thank you for a job well done. Converting the Npower scheme to pemanency, then you have succeded in wipen away poverty from the face of beneficiary dowm to their family biground. Long life PMB/APC, God bless Nigeria.
This is good deed if it’s done under some rule’s. May Allah subhanahu wata ala helps us in the implementation. Amin.
Good information, I am yet to fill the form. I mean the permanency form for n agro batch B. please, guide me.
We return all the glory to you Lord and we pray that you will perfect everything concerning the permanency.Amen
IT IS A WELCOME DIVELOPMENT, I PRAY GOD WL USE DIS WISE LEADER TO IRADICATE POVERTY AND UNEMPLOYMENT IN DIS NATION. THANK
I will be the most exciting person when permanency would be a reality.
I will be very grateful if all these exciting news over N-power permanency job will come to reality.
We hope the permanency to become reality
I have seen your type of business it is fascinating and attractive and I can fit in to do the business
It will be very interested to us. And notify me if there is anything good about Npower. Long live Federal Republic of Nigeria. Long live Npower of Nigeria.
This is goods news we expect to come true soon. Kindly keep me updated. Thanks
Well done
I thanks Allah for spear my life till today n all He has being doing in my life n continuing doing. I also thank PMB n PYO n his cabinet n all involved in d permanency move n they shd act fast on it by employ Us into Fed.Govt.Nig.offices n establishments n increase our monthly money n establish Us.Jasakumun Llahu Khairan…
Thank God for this arrangement. I pray that this plan works out Successfully and that nothing should thwart this new arrangement… I will also need an update on this… THANKS
I really appreciate Mr President for not making Npower beneficiary useless
May Allah bless you and wish you the best in all your leadership
I thanks Almighty Allah with all my activities, and also I thanks almighty god because he aloud to our president of Nigeria which is Mohammed buhari to due work and he is consider his society in Nigeria, we are very happy for the permanent of(npower) we are pray allahu subahanahu watalah, aloud our leader in Nigeria to happy this issues of npower permanent (batch A/Bach B) thanks.
I thank God for the move for parminating I pray to speed up
we need permenant job abeg thanks goes to the president for the apportunity given to us Npower God bless him
A very welcome development, if PMB and APC works it out to our favor on permanence ,the generation yet unborn shall celebrate him and he shall become an African Hero.
Permanency is our hope,we pray that by the end of may there will be good news about permanency.God bless PMB, God bless federal republic of Nigeria, God bless FMHDSD.
This if implemented would portray this administration as the best ever in the history of Nigeria and would portray Baba Buhari/Prof Osinbajo as (baba isale) of the Nigerian Poor Youths!
Thank you
Thanks for the update
onyinye Nnaemeka, God bless our president for the gift of n power, I’m forever grateful, may the news of permanency be a reality
We need a permanent job ..God bless Nigeria and heal our land
Please the should fast track this move
May God Almighty reward president buhari administration. Aameen. Mansha Allah. God bless Nigerian!!!
Thanks for the update on Npower transition. I would like to receive more updates.
Thanks.
Thanks for the update, i will like to receive more information about this update. Once again thank you
I want to thank God almighty for using mr.president and his cabinet for remembering us for the numbers of years we had suffered in the course of studies in the institutions.l still want to appreciate the motion of permanenting the N-Power beneficiaries.government should also help us that our stipend shouldnt be CARRY-OVER.Thanks mr.president.
I really appreciate the efforts of PMB for making this Npower programe a laudable one. If the scheme can be converted to permanency then the less privilage beneficiary like me in the society will be extremely happy. PMB/APC govt will forever be remember as the best of its kind in the history of this country Nigeria.
I really appreaciate the efforts of PMB for making this Npower programe a laudable one. If the scheme can be converted to permanent then the less privilage beneficiary like me in the society will be extremely happy. PMB/APC govt will forever be remember as the best of its kind in the history of this country Nigeria.
May God bless u Mr President
The stipend is hlp us seriously, may God continue to be with Mr President of Nigeria my county ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
May God help Npower permenency to real. God bless PMB,God bless FGN.
All thanks be to the Almihty GOD, the owner of Duniya and herafter may this journy be blessed and make us amon does that will gate permanent job. i am sure this president is the one of hes words.
This is a great news Thanks to baba and his team
Bring me up to speed on Npower permanency.
Thank you.
Pls udpate any latest info concerning 2020 npower recruitment
Mr President, the father to the fatherless we pray for more spirit of leadership and good health upon this administration
Pls update me with d latest news daily on NPW.
Our prayer for permanency will be answered by God in (jesus) name Amen.
INFACT KUDUS SHOULD BE GIVEN TO MR PRESIDENT AND HIS CABINENT. THIS GOVERNMENT IS FOR THE LESS PREVILAGED.
we thank god and president of federal republic of nigeria and special thank goes to the minister of humaniterian desaster and management haj.sadiya faruk and also special thank goes mr afolabi given n power permanent offer reduce crime and poverty among nigerian youth may allah answer our prayer ameen may allah bless our country and protect it from enimies ameen goog bye thankyou.
Nice move well done
I pray that let this administration permanent all npower beneficiaries in jesus name—
Thank God for Mr President for empowering Nigerian God will bless our him
We pray to almighty God Amen
God bless Nigeria
With this a lone God will continue to bless our president with his cabinet in Jesus name. Amen. Am so gratefull to hear this. 3 posa for u.
Posa, posa posa. Hip Hip Hip……
Mr. president forward ever backward never. Thank you for this gesture
Mr.president is a trust worthy person to every Nigerians.We are hundred percent sure that we will all be permanented insha Allah.let’s just exercise patient and be prayerful all the time.
Every month dffnt yan 4 permanency, habba !! Minister.
Creating job for jobless is creating wealth of nation and at the same time reducing crime
Creating job for jobless is creating wealth of nation and at the same time reducing crimein societies
In fact Im so exited to read this fresh news. Kudos to the best president in this nation. In the history of this country there is no chance for the poor people to gain an appointment without having (baba isale) God father. But I preferred the government to support me in my business.
This is a dream that will come to true
NICE ONE..KUDOS TO BUHARI’S ADMINISTRATION
thanks for the good job
I am very much grateful and more delighted about president Mohamadu Buhari’s administration over the introduction of Npower and I wish he give us peminent job to reduce poverty, criminals, political thuggrin g and others Crim in the country.
Buhari administration’ll be remember for ever in the life of the npowers if this job will be permanent.
that is the reason why we vote for them,oh what a youth friently govt…
This is exaltly what have been antispating for. God help us.
If the Federal Government fulfills the dream expectations of the beneficiaries of whom I’m one, it would have cast its name in gold as being the first administration to have employed the greatest number of Nigerians at a single swoop. It would have succeeded in lifting thousands hitherto without any meaningful hope of credible job opportunity from their suffering.
Thank you Baby in anticipation that this dream will eventually come true.
if N power benefitiary, batch A and B are offered permanent job, rate of unemployment in Nigeria will be drastically reduce. then Buhari government will create an impact in the life of youth
Has npower paid everybody March stipen because I have not received my own.
Given jobs to nigerian youth is one of the best stratagies of reducing povorty polical thug vandits boko haram and other criminal act in the nation, that will bring economic development and boost educational back ground to nigerian student of primary and secondary school and as well the tertiary institution.
Alhamdulillah!!!, for this fantastic news, May Almighty Allah continuing helping us to achieve our aims here and the hereafter.
good to hear permanency issue from npower, and i believe it’s going to be of immense benefit to both the federal gov’t and beneficiaries. economically, politically and socially
Gud of dt,plz I v not received my march stipends. Batch A Rivers State First bank. Plz help me out
we hope so
I pray they permanent all Npower beneficiaries.
Getting us job is the final way out. The stipend has assisted a lot in term of living and other immediate need and if government can help on giving permanent job, it is a great achievement on behalf of government to finally proof their pledge of reducing poverty among the unemployed graduate.
Great future and career prospect have you painted for us. We were once lost to the space of over-saturated labour market where you met us and salvaged us from the stigma and identity of joblessness and labour market enslavement. Disengaging us is disheartening and grossly abusive to our citizenry and as well the value of education. Remember also that the sole aim of npower is to reduce unemployment rate… please, repose in youngsters generation the confidence and believe in education.
Getting us job is the final way out. The stipend has assisted a lot in term of living and other immediate need and if government can help on giving permanent job, it is a great achievement on behalf of government to finally proof their pledge of reducing poverty among the unemployed graduate.
Please notify me when ever npower registration for 2020/2021 commence.and please be of kind to update me every latest news daily about this program..I really want to be a partaker of this stipend from Federal Government FG may God bless our president for what he has done we pray for npower to be permanent.
If such opportunity is given to the first batch.It will go a long way to help the poor masses.