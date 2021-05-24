Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria idol application Audition 2021/2022 audition starting date/venue & official website – When is Nigerian idol 2021/2022 starting? Please i want to know the Nigerian idol 2021/2022 audition date, time and venue.

We are here to give you a detailed guide on how you can register for the Nigerian idol and when the audition will be starting.

Nigeria idol Registration Audition 2021/2022

The Nigerian idol is a Nigerian reality TV series that aims to search for young talented individuals in Nigeria. The TV shows which is made up of just singing competition is open for every Nigerian who is between the age of 18 to 28 years of age.

Before the audition commence about 30 eligible Nigerians are selected for the show,they are made to compete against each other through their song presentation.

Well its expected that not all of them will go home with a price gift, a voting system is normally introduced to trim down the contestant down to around 12.

Only 12 contestant we eventually make it to the final stage where Nigerians will be asked to determine their fate through voting which will be done with their mobile phone.

Prizes to be won in 2021/2022 Nigeria idol

It will interest you to know that that whoso ever emerge the winner of the 2020/2021 Nigerian Idol will get the following sum of money and will also go home with lots of gifts and endorsement deals from top companies :

Sum Of N7,500,000

A recording contract with Sony

An SUV Jeep

All expense Paid Trip to South Africa

2021/2022 Nigerian idol judges

Every year the organizers of the Nigerian Idol engage some well known celebrities as judges. In season 1 of the Nigerian Idol the following persons act as judges :

Yinka Davies

Audu Maikori and

Jeffrey Daniel

Charly Boy step in to replace Audu Maikori and femi kuti later replaced Charly boy.

While the host are :

Tiwa Savage and

IllRymz

Criteria/Eligibility For Nigerian Idol Registration 2021/2022

Age : like we have pointed before your age is an important factor they consider first before you will be allow to Audition in the Nigerian idol. The minimum age entry is 18 while the maximum age limit is 28 Location : you must be resident in Nigeria before you will be able to apply. Nigerians living abroad aren’t allowed to participate. If you have a baby and he or she is above 5 years of age, you can register but the child should be left at home. At the point of registration you will be given a wristband, it is expected that you bring it to the audition venue. Those who have featured in past or previous Nigerian idol aren’t allowed to participate in the 2019/2020 season.

See Nigerian Idol Audition Cities 2021/2022

Audition are not done in all cities in Nigeria, the organizers of the program have selected just four cities in Nigeria where Audition will be done and they are :

Port Harcourt

Abuja

Lagos

Enugu

How to Register for Nigerian Idol/step by step guide 2021/2022

First you have to visit the official website of the Nigerian Idol which is www.nigerianidol.com .

. Wait few minutes for the portal to opens up, once it load locate the 2019/2020 Nigerian idol link, click on it and fill all details they requested from you.

You are meant to complete the rest application using your mobile phone.

You will be required to forward your name to 5599 from a 9mobile Nigeria line only. (N100 per SMS)

You will be notified of the next line of action from the team.

when is nigerian idol starting/nigerian idol 2021/2022 audition date

The starting date of the2021/2022 Nigerian idol has not been made public yet. But we are already in touch with the organizers once it’s made known to us we will alert you.

If you really want to perform in the Nigerian idol and you want people to know the stuff you are made of then the right platform is here for you to showcase your talent, who knows this might be your stepping stone to greater height.

What you have to do right now is keep commenting below so that we can reach you immediately once the program is out.

