Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB & Biafra news Today Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Claims of Nnamdi Kanu’s change of registration status of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) is dominating the news for a while now, a certain Igbo group have insisted on wrongdoing by Kanu, see details and other Biafra news in Nigerian newspapers today Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – This is the summary of top 10 trending Nnamdi Kanu and Biafra news Today Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Below are Nnamdi Kanu & Biafra news in Nigerian Newspapers today:

Biafra: IPOB to hold rally in Australia – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Australia, has announced it would hold rally across Australia on May 30th in honour of Biafra fallen heroes.

Director of Membership and Mobilization of IPOB in Australia, Mr. Kennedy Ochi, in a statement, disclosed that the rally would include candle night and peaceful demonstration at Federation Square, Melbourne and Victoria and will run currently in other European countries.

Ochi, who backed the May 31st sit-at-home call by the leadership of group in Nigeria, explained that the rally is to further draw the attention of the global community to the plight and marginalization of the people of old eastern region in the hands of the Nigerian government.

He stated that IPOB and other pro-Biafran agitators would continue to use every lawful means within its reach to continue to push for a sovereign State of Biafra.

The group condemned what it termed senseless killing of innocent Biafrans by the Nigerian security agents, and lamented that the killing of Biafrans have been a norm among the security personnel who have gone unpunished.

No election in Anambra until our members in prison are released – Biafra group: A pro-Biafra group, Biafra National Guard, on Monday, warned the governors of the South-East to release all pro-Biafra agitators detained in various correctional facilities whose only offence was holding Biafra insignia.

The group demands their release before May 31, 2021, warning that there will be no election in Anambra State if the demand is not met.

BNG noted that their members are held in various prisons across the South-East, especially in Onitsha and Awka Correctional Centres, adding that dozens of them have been there for over 15 years without trial.

They threatened that if their members were not released on or before the deadline, what the so-called ‘unknown gunmen’ were doing in the region would be child’s play.

A statement by the BNG titled ‘Biafran National Guard to set a standard onward the 30th of May 2021,’ and signed by its Head Nsikak Akpan, warned Nigerian security agencies to stop the illegal arrest of pro-Biafra agitators and dismantle checkpoints on all the roads in the region, which they alleged had been converted into extortion points.

Describing as provocative the illegal imprisonment of several Biafrans, the group stated that “in no circumstance must any harm or injury be done to these prisoners of conscience; Mrs. Onyekachi Orji, Miss Okwudiri Bassey, Uche Idikaigbo, Michael Okezie, Uchenna Nicholas, Peter Igbokwe, Ikechukwu Aghara, Chima Asor and Chinweike Irondi.

Chidoka Faults Acting IG’s Directive against Biafra Agitators – A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has faulted an order of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali, directing the police officers to deal ruthlessly with criminal elements and secessionists who attempt to test their will.

Chidoka, an erstwhile Corps Marshal/Chief Executive of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), noted that Alkali’s directive “is as problematic as it is embarrassing,” saying it violated minimum democratic norms and human rights principles.

He faulted Alkali’s directive in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ezechukwu Okafor, describing the IG’s directives as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Alkali had directed police operatives in the South East and South-South to deal ruthlessly with Biafra agitators while assuring the officers of the protection of the Nigeria Police.

The police chief had issued the directive after he unveiled a special operation codenamed Operation Restore Peace (Operation RP) at the Michael Okpara Square in Enugu, the state capital.

Alkali had said: “You are charged to be civil with the law-abiding citizens, but firm and ruthless with criminal elements and secessionists that may attempt to take the risk of testing your will or threatening the citizens within your area of jurisdiction.

Oduduwa, Biafra Republics Coming Soon, Nnamdi Kanu Says – The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has stated that the agitations for the independence of the Oduduwa and Biafra republics will soon come to fruition.

Speaking of the 1914 amalgamation, Kanu in a tweet on Wednesday, stated that Britain’s failure to offer Southern and Northern Nigeria the option of partition is a violation of a declaration which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on 14 December 1960.

His tweet read, “­Britain’s failure to offer Southern and Northern Nigeria the option of partition like it did with India & Pakistan violated the ‘United Nations Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries’. It’s time to right this violation. Oduduwa and Biafra coming soon.”

Meanwhile, Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, had earlier warned that any attack by the Nigerian Army on the South-East would be repelled.

In a statement by his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, Igboho said attacks on the South-East is an attack on the Yoruba people, urging the government to put a stop to raids in the South-East region.

Separatist Movements in Nigeria and Cameroon Are Joining Forces – Escalating pro-independence movements by Anglophone Cameroonians and Biafrans are igniting ethnic tensions and could threaten regional stability.

For the past five years, factions of a secessionist movement in southeastern Nigeria and a pro-independence movement in western Cameroon have been gathering momentum, mobilizing supporters through social media, and clashing with government security forces in both countries.

Last month, leaders from both movements announced a formal alliance, which could ignite violence and instability in the two countries and across the West and Central African regions where violent extremist organizations affiliated with the Islamic State and al Qaeda are establishing a strong foothold.

In Nigeria, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a secessionist group that advocates for the creation of the independent country of Biafra. The pro-Biafran movement, led by Nigeria’s minority ethnic Igbo community, has deep historical roots. In 1967, following two failed military coups and targeted ethnic violence and persecution, the Igbo people came together to form the secessionist state of Biafra, triggering a brutal two-year civil war during which the Nigerian military imposed a blockade of the state, which caused between 500,000 to 2 million civilians to die from starvation. Ultimately, Biafra surrendered to the federal government, but pro-Biafran and anti-government sentiment remained and has hardened in recent years.

Just over the border, armed separatist groups are fighting to carve out Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions into a breakaway state called Ambazonia. Grievances of Anglophone Cameroonians date back to 1961, when the region was granted independence from Britain.

In 2016, the Ambazonia movement turned violent when government security forces cracked down on teachers and lawyers protesting the marginalization of Anglophone Cameroonians in a majority Francophone country.