BREAKING: Buhari appoints Farouk Yahaya as new Chief of Army Staff

May 27, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




BREAKING: Buhari appoints new Chief of Army Staff – President Muhammad Buhari has appointed Farouk Yahaya, a major general, as the new chief of army staff.

This was contained in a statement by the acting Director of Defence Information, Onyema Nwachukwu.

Mr Yahaya replaces Ibrahim Attahiru, a lieutenant general, who died in an air crash alongside 10 other officers and men of the army, last week.

Until his appointment, the new army chief was the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the counter insurgency operation in the North-east.

Read also: Kogi governorship: Yahaya Bello set to dump APC 

Read full details:

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Please disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 1216 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*