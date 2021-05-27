Prices of Mikano Generator in Nigeria (2021) – In a country like Nigeria where the demand for electricity extremely outweighs its supply, it has become an absolute necessity to have an alternative source of power generation.
For quite some time now, generators have made personal power generation possible with their simple but technical ability to turn mechanical energy into electrical energy.
If you desire a generator for Industrial applications, then Mikano is one of the leading providers to consider.
Mikano Nigeria emerged into the market with a stronghold in the power generation. Its three main sections include diesel, gas, and rental generators.
Mikano generators are the largest assembler of power generating sets from renowned Generator manufacturers; Perkins UK and Stamford/Meccalte alternator UK, providing quality generating sets ranging from 9KVA to 5000KVA for homes and industries.
Mikano has been in existence with various operational solutions such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Generator sets where no gas pipeline is available and ensures up to 50% running cost savings; Bi-fuel generating sets which operate on 70% gas, 30% diesel and IPP power plant solutions with Gas/Diesel power generation.
Brand-new Mikano generator prices in Nigeria
|Mikano 9KVA soundproof power generator [403-11G]
|N2,500,000 – N3,000,000
|Mikano 13KVA soundproof power generator [403-15G]
|N2,800,000 – N3,200,000
|Mikano 15KVA soundproof power generator [403-15G2]
|N2,900,000 – N3,400,000
|Mikano 20KVA soundproof power generator [404-22G]
|N3,100,000 – N3,550,000
|Mikano 30KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33G]
|N3,800,000 – N4,000,000
|Mikano 40KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33TG1]
|N4,300,000 – N4,500,000
|Mikano 50KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33TG1]
|N4,400,000 – N4,600,000
|Mikano 60KVA soundproof power generator [1103-33TG2]
|N4,900,000 – N5,200,000
|Mikano 65KVA soundproof power generator [1104-44TG1]
|N5,100,000 – N5,300,000
|Mikano 80KVA soundproof power generator [1104-44TG2]
|N5,450,000 – N5,700,000
|Mikano 100KVA soundproof power generator [1104-TAG2]
|N6,350,000 – N6,700,000
|Mikano 135KVA soundproof power generator [1106-TG1]
|N8,200,000 – N8,400,000
|Mikano 150KVA soundproof power generator [1106-TAG2]
|N9,300,000 – N9,500,000
|Mikano 180KVA soundproof power generator [1106C-E66TAG4]
|N10,700,000 – N11,000,000
|Mikano 200KVA soundproof power generator [1106-TAG4]
|N12,000,000 – N12,200,000
|Mikano 250KVA soundproof power generator [1306-E87TAG6]
|N14,800,000 – N15,000,000
|Mikano 300KVA soundproof power generator [1606A-E93TAG5]
|N19,100,000 – N19,400,000
|Mikano 350KVA soundproof power generator [2206A-E13TAG2]
|N20,000,000 – N20,100,000
|Mikano 400KVA soundproof power generator [2206A-E13TAG3]
|N23,000,000 – N23,500,000
|Mikano 500KVA soundproof power generator [2506A-E15TAG2]
|N26,000,000 – N27,000,000
|Mikano 650KVA soundproof power generator [2806A-E18TAG2]
|N35,500,000 – N36,200,000
|Mikano 800KVA soundproof power generator [4006-23TAG3A]
|N52,000,000 – N53,500,000
Mikano generators can be bought either offline or online. Basically, there are two ways of owning a Mikano Generator. One is to buy it outright. Another is to rent it. Diesel and gas generators with capacities ranging from 20KVA to 2000KVA are open to rental.
However, the rentals are only available to clients who need a power generator for a limited time and this is subject to the availability of the capacity you need. The rental department of Mikano has a pool of over 120 generators that customers can rent from.
Need a new Mikano generator? Here’s how to get yours…
To get a brand-new Mikano generator, simply walk into any of the company’s offices in Nigeria and make your inquiries. You should find their office addresses nationwide on the official website.
By getting your generator directly from Mikano, you’ll enjoy the following benefits:
- Delivery to anywhere in Nigeria
- Manufacturer-backed warranty on all brand-new generators
- After-sales support (maintenance and servicing)
Prices of used Mikano generators in Nigeria
- 20KVA – 40KVA: from 900,000
- 50KVA – 80KVA: from 1,500,000
- 100KVA – 400KVA: from 2,500,000
- 500KVA – 800KVA from 4,000,000
Prices of used Mikano (and other brands of soundproof) generators are determined by the number of hours they have been run for, not for how long they’ve been bought. The number of hours is a more accurate parameter because it reveals how much work the generator has done. A generator bought 10 years ago and used for just 500 hours is better than one bought 2 years ago and already used for 2,000 hours.
But generally, used soundproof generators are significantly cheaper than brand-new ones. Depending on the number of running hours, the prices of used generators typically start from around 70% of the price of brand new ones down to about 40%.
Mikano generators: Your options
Mikano offers a range of high-end generators, and you have a number of options to choose from based on your requirements and preferences.
Sound-proof vs. open type
If you don’t mind the serious noise produced by the open-type generator, then you can opt for this type, since it can be significantly cheaper than the sound-proof type of equal power output. But if you really hate noise, then you’d be better off with the sound-proof type, which comes covered with a box-like canopy that prevents noise emission.
Diesel-powered vs. gas powered
If you’re running a business that has zero tolerance for sudden power outages, then you’d be better off with a gas-powered generator (natural gas, not petrol). But if you’re like most other individual and corporate customers, you’d be okay with a diesel-powered generator, which is more economical and easier to use and maintain.
Mikano generators: Factors responsible for price differences
Generally, the price of generators in Nigeria tends to vary depending on how much power they can supply. You may find that a 650VA power generator will cost as little as N15,000 while a 250KVA generator can cost as much as N6.5m. Generator prices are neither specific nor rigid as they are prone to change with factors such as the rise or fall of the currency exchange rate, market demand, how much power they can supply (KVA) as well as the location of purchase and functionality of the electric generator set.
The price of a Mikano generator will depend on the level of customization. A soundproof generator will cost more. Automation also adds to the cost.
Advantages of Mikano Generators
Varied capacity: Mikano generators are available for both home and industrial use. Residential class diesel generators come with power capacity ranging from 9KVA to 150KVA, while the industrial-grade diesel generators offer from 150KVA to 2000KVA. You may also prefer a gas-driven Mikano Generator with capacity ranging from 350KVA to 1250KVA.
Tropical adaptation: Mikano generators are essentially Perkins generators (made in the UK). They offer water-cooled engines and a radiator adapted to our tropical region.
Custom made options: If you wish, Mikano can customize your generator to meet your unique requirement. For example, you can add sound-proof to your Mikano generators. An automatic start/stop function can also be added as well as an automatic change over system. If you require a synchronized system, Mikano can also help you with that.
After-sales support: Training can also be arranged for the operators of the Mikano Generator. Service and Spare parts is not an issue as they are available.
Things to consider for before buying a Mikano Generator
The most important factor to consider when buying a suitable generator is the type. However, there are other important things to look out for that would help you make an informed buying decision.
- Ease of installation: The location where the generator would be installed plays a key role in determining the type to be purchased. It is important to ask questions like where would the generator be installed? Would it be for home, church, hotel, office or shop use?
- Capacity: The location of installation will determine what capacity of the generator is to be considered. How much KVA would serve the purpose of installation? The KVA needed by a hotel or office may differ considerably from that which is required for a residential home. Either low, medium/large electric generator sets, Mikano generators satisfies all power needs.
- Features: Before making a purchase, understanding the characteristics of a generator is highly important. Otherwise known as the generator rating, a knowledge of these characteristics and how they affect their performance is key to purchasing the best fit for your intended use. These ratings include output voltage, rated power, maximum power, rated output frequency, fuel type, recommended engine oil, excitation method among others.
- User feedback and reviews: You should make proper market research before proceeding with any purchase. Have it in mind that the more popular a brand is, the more impressions it is likely to have.
- Authorized sellers: Try as much as possible to buy your Mikano Generator from trusted and reliable outlets with a receipt and warranty card to avoid buying counterfeit Mikano generators. Should you choose to buy or rent a used Mikano generator, make sure to test run it at the seller’s location. Also, remember to note any malfunction and ask all necessary questions.
- Finance: The most important factor that supersedes and influences your buying decision is your purchasing power. How much can you afford to part with in order to buy a Mikano Generator? This will go a long way in helping you make an informed buying decision.
