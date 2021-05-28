VIDEO: Wike threatens to flog Ex-Governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu

May 28, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




VIDEO: Wike threatens to flog Ex-Governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu – Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to “flog” former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator.

Aliyu had in an interview last weekend, allegedly said a certain “dictator in Rivers State” was behind the travails of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, because of a “personal ambition to either become Vice President or a political godfather.”

In a video which has now gone viral, Wike stated that “no PDP congress has been held in Niger State because of Aliyu’s dictatorial tendencies.”

Read also: BREAKING: Wike wins Rivers governorship poll 

The Rivers state governor was also heard threatening to “flog” Aliyu who he said thinks “it is still that time they were moving around saying they are fighting PDP”.

Watch the video below;




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 1220 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*