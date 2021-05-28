Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

VIDEO: Wike threatens to flog Ex-Governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu – Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to “flog” former Governor of Niger state, Babangida Aliyu for calling him a dictator.

Aliyu had in an interview last weekend, allegedly said a certain “dictator in Rivers State” was behind the travails of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, because of a “personal ambition to either become Vice President or a political godfather.”

In a video which has now gone viral, Wike stated that “no PDP congress has been held in Niger State because of Aliyu’s dictatorial tendencies.”

The Rivers state governor was also heard threatening to “flog” Aliyu who he said thinks “it is still that time they were moving around saying they are fighting PDP”.

Watch the video below;