N-Power Begins Deployment for 2021 Applicants – How to Check NPower Deployment: The Npower programme has started deploying applicants for 2021 Youth Empowerment scheme, those who have applied for npower scheme have been deployed to their various programmes for Graduate and non-graduate.
Visit the Npower Portal https://nasims.gov.ng to see if you have been deployed to your programme scheme.
Graduate Category.
N-POWER AGRO
N-POWER TAX
The N-POWER HEALTH
N-POWER TEACH
Non-Graduate Category.
N-Power Creative
The N-Power Tech-Hardware
N-Power Tech-Software
N-Power aspires to provide a platform where most Nigerians can access skills acquisition and development. N-Power is designed for Nigerian citizens between the ages of 18 and 35. The modular programmes under N-Power will ensure that each participant will learn and practice most of what is necessary to find or create work.
How To check Your Deployment Status
- Visit the Npower portal login https://nasims.gov.ng/login.
- Submit your email and password you provided during registration.
- Click on Proceed.
- At the top of you Dashboard, click on deployment
Has N-Power Started Deployment for 2021?
The N-Power programme has not yet published on their websites the names of successful applicant for deployments.
If it happens that you also applied for the 2021/2022 Npower programme, it is good and advisable that you keep refreshing and checking your email or you subscribe to our website for frequent updates.
I hope this article is helpful!
