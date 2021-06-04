Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Airforce Undergraduate Recruitment Form 2021/2022 for SSCE (Airmen/Airwomen) – Are you an SSCE holder (WAEC, NECO OR NABTEB)? Do you want to register for Nigerian Airforce jobs? If yes, you’ve landed on the right place – Apply here!

You’ll get information about NAF recruitment for undergraduates (Non-Graduates).

We’ll help you get a all information you’ll be needing immediately Airforce Nigeria recruitment Exercise form is out. So if you’re ready to learn, then read on.

Requitmens for Nigeria Airforce (NAF) Undergraduate Recruitment 2021?

In case you need to know all the things that are needed for recruitment into Air Force Nigeria then read the guide beneath:

An Olevel certificate like; WAEC, NECO or NABTEB (GCE result is also welcomed)

A valid national identity card is Mandatory. You can either make use of Voters card or it’s national equivalent.

Now, you’ll have to make your choice on the type of Airforce undergraduates Programme you want to apply.

Below are list’s of Airforce 2021 undergraduates jobs you can Apply for:

Nigerian Airforce Airmen recruitment

Nigerian Airforce Airwomen Recruitment

When will Nigerian undergraduate recruitment Start?

If you want to know When Nigerian Airforce 2021/2022 Recruitment will Start

However, kindly note that Nigerian Airforce undergraduate 2021 online Application is currently not yet out.

APPLICATION FOR AIRMEN/AIRWOMEN RECRUITMENT EXERCISE (BMTC 2021)

GUIDELINES

Interested and qualified applicants are to apply FREE OF CHARGE online at www.airforce.mil.ng Applicants are to apply once. Multiple online applications will be disqualified. Applicants are to print out the underlisted documents after completion of the application online:

Local Government Indigeneship Form. Attestation Form to be signed by a Military Officer or Local Government Chairman. Parent/Guardian Consent Form. Acknowledgment Form.



QUALIFICATIONS

Applicants must be Nigerian Citizens by birth.

Applicants must not be less than 1.66m tall for male and not less than 1.63m tall for female.

Applicants must be medically and physically fit.

Applicants must be free of any previous conviction(s) on criminal ground, by a court of law.

Non Tradesmen/Women.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 22 years by 28 February 2022.

Applicants must possess a minimum of 5 credits, including Mathematics and English, in not more than 2 sittings in SSCE/ NECO/GCE /NABTEB.

Tradesmen/Women

Applicants applying as tradesmen and women must be between 18 and 25 years of age except for those applying as assistant chaplains/assistant imams and drivers who must be between18 and 28 years.

Applicants must posses at least a lower credit in ND/NCE or any relevant trade certificate from reputable and approved Government Institutions/ Organisations, with a minimum of 2 passes and a credit in English in not more than 2 sittings in SSCE/NECO /GCE/NABTEB.

Applicants applying as drivers must possess a minimum of 2 passes in SSCE/ NECO/GCE/NABTEB, with a credit in English and Trade Test Certificate.

Applicants applying as sportsmen/women are to present evidence of their experience, which shall include certificates and medals.

NOTE

Online Registration Starts on 2 March 2021 and closes on 30 March 2021.

Recruitment Interview Exercise will hold from17 May – 12 July 2021.

Nigerian Air Force online Registration and all other recruitment processes are FREE OF CHARGE and no payment should be made at any point throughout the Exercise.

The Attestation Form must be accompanied by the passport photograph and photocopy of the signees’ Drivers Licence, International Passport or National ID Card. The signee is also to authenticate the passport photograph of the applicant .

For further information see the instruction page on the website from 2 March 2021 or call the following support lines from 9:30am to 5:30pm Monday to Friday: 09064432351, 08043440802 and 09055840142 or e-mail:[email protected]

Warning!

Please, you have to stay off any information that discuss about how download Airforce undergraduate form. Nigerian Airforce ssce form is Free.

We’ will update you immediately any latest news about Airforce 2021 undergraduate recruitment form is out.

How to Apply for Nigerian Airforce Undergraduate Recruitment 2021

All NAF job application registration form is online base. You can only register for NAF Recruitment by visiting NAF website or Nigerian Airforce recruitment portal careers.nigerianairforce.gov.ng.

If you want more update about Nigerian Airforce airmen and airwomen recruitment (Tradesmen and Non tradeswomen) 2021, comment below.