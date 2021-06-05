List of Access Bank Sort Codes, Routing Number and branches in Nigeria

June 5, 2021 Tosan Olajide BANKING

List of Access Bank Sort Codes, Routing Number and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Access Bank Sort Code and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Access Bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

here is a list of all Access Bank sort codes in Nigeria – Access Bank sort code

S/N ACCESS BANK PLC  BRANCH
1 044150013 BURMA RD
2 044150026 IDUMOTA
3 044150039 BROAD STREET
4 044150042 AGUDA
5 044190057 OSOGBO
6 044150068 IKORODU
7 044150071 DALEKO
8 044150084 IKEJA
9 044080099 AMINU KANO
10 044210102 T/AMADI
11 044150110 UDS
12 044110121 KADUNA
13 044120137 KANO
14 044150149 V/ISLAND
15 044150152 ONIKAN
16 044150165 ONIPANU
17 044180177 AKURE
18 044250188 ENUGU
19 044190196 IBADAN
20 044100209 ABA
21 044200222 JOS
22 044040233 WARRI
23 044210241 OLUOBASANJO
24 044040259 ASABA
25 044070261 CALABAR
26 044030272 GOMBE
27 044250285 ONITSHA
28 044150291 IDEJO
29 044040301 BENIN
30 044270317 KEBBI
31 044150327 APAPA 2
32 044050333 MAKURDI
33 044030340 BAUCHI
34 044060352 MAIDUGURI
35 044010360 UYO
36 044170378 ABEOKUTA
37 044180384 ADO-EKITI
38 044140395 ILORIN
39 044160401 MINNA
40 044210429 ONNE
41 044080439 ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA(ABUJA)
42 044150440 ADENIYI JONES
43 044150453 CREEK RD
44 044150466 TRADE FAIR
45 044150479 TINCAN
46 044150482 AKOKA
47 044150495 OLD OJO
48 044150505 IPAJA
49 044150518 PALM AVENUE
50 044150521 APONGBON
51 044150534 SIMBIAT ABIOLA
52 044190549 IWO RD
53 044210555 AZIKIWE RD, PH
54 044080565 HERBERT MACAULY ABUJA
55 044150990 HEAD OFFICE
56 044150660 ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA(V/I)
57 044150680 ALABA INT. MKT BRANCH
58 044150670 ASPAMDA
59 044150980 CENTRAL PROCESSING BRANCH
60 044150657 IKOTA
61 044150710 MARYLAND
62 044150740 MATORI
63 044150730 OGUNLANA DRIVE
64 044330620 ABAKALIKI
65 044340380 ADO-EKITI
66 044030600 ASHAKA CEMENT FACTORY
67 044020760 AWKA
68 044040780 BENSON IDAHOSA UNIVERSITY
69 044210610 BONNY CASH CENTRE
70 044370770 GUSAU
71 044120211 KANKIA
72 044130570 KATSINA
73 044200750 LAFIA
74 044250700 NNEWI
75 044280640 OBAJANA CASH CENTRE
76 044250790 OGUI RD
77 044100580 OWERRI
78 044220410 SOKOTO
79 044162000 SULEJA DEPOT CASH CENTRE
80 044230720 UMUAHIA
81 044040690 UNIBEN
82 044320630 YENOGOA
83 044090590 YOLA
84 044151034 ADEYEMO ALAKIJA
85 044210925 AGIP ROAD
86 044080943 ASOKORO ABUJA
87 044210934 BANK RD
88 044120968 DUTSE
89 044150816 FESTAC
90 044080874 GARKI
91 044150847 IBAFON
92 044151018 IDI ARABA
93 044150839 ILUPEJU
94 044090956 JALINGO
95 044081048 KUBWA
96 044151056 LEKKI
97 044150827 LIGALI AYORINDE
98 044280826 LOKOJA
99 044151084 MARINA BOI
100 044150802 MURITALA MOHAMMED AIRPORT
101 044080862 NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
102 044150883 OGBA
103 044151005 OSOLO
104 044150857 POINT RD
105 044211074 RUMUOKORO
106 044210106 TRANS AMADI
107 044250915 UNIVERSITY OF ENUGU CAMPUS
108 044040978 USELU
109 044081067 WUSE MARKET

 

