Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

List of Access Bank Sort Codes, Routing Number and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Access Bank Sort Code and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Access Bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

here is a list of all Access Bank sort codes in Nigeria – Access Bank sort code

S/N ACCESS BANK PLC BRANCH 1 044150013 BURMA RD 2 044150026 IDUMOTA 3 044150039 BROAD STREET 4 044150042 AGUDA 5 044190057 OSOGBO 6 044150068 IKORODU 7 044150071 DALEKO 8 044150084 IKEJA 9 044080099 AMINU KANO 10 044210102 T/AMADI 11 044150110 UDS 12 044110121 KADUNA 13 044120137 KANO 14 044150149 V/ISLAND 15 044150152 ONIKAN 16 044150165 ONIPANU 17 044180177 AKURE 18 044250188 ENUGU 19 044190196 IBADAN 20 044100209 ABA 21 044200222 JOS 22 044040233 WARRI 23 044210241 OLUOBASANJO 24 044040259 ASABA 25 044070261 CALABAR 26 044030272 GOMBE 27 044250285 ONITSHA 28 044150291 IDEJO 29 044040301 BENIN 30 044270317 KEBBI 31 044150327 APAPA 2 32 044050333 MAKURDI 33 044030340 BAUCHI 34 044060352 MAIDUGURI 35 044010360 UYO 36 044170378 ABEOKUTA 37 044180384 ADO-EKITI 38 044140395 ILORIN 39 044160401 MINNA 40 044210429 ONNE 41 044080439 ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA(ABUJA) 42 044150440 ADENIYI JONES 43 044150453 CREEK RD 44 044150466 TRADE FAIR 45 044150479 TINCAN 46 044150482 AKOKA 47 044150495 OLD OJO 48 044150505 IPAJA 49 044150518 PALM AVENUE 50 044150521 APONGBON 51 044150534 SIMBIAT ABIOLA 52 044190549 IWO RD 53 044210555 AZIKIWE RD, PH 54 044080565 HERBERT MACAULY ABUJA 55 044150990 HEAD OFFICE 56 044150660 ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA(V/I) 57 044150680 ALABA INT. MKT BRANCH 58 044150670 ASPAMDA 59 044150980 CENTRAL PROCESSING BRANCH 60 044150657 IKOTA 61 044150710 MARYLAND 62 044150740 MATORI 63 044150730 OGUNLANA DRIVE 64 044330620 ABAKALIKI 65 044340380 ADO-EKITI 66 044030600 ASHAKA CEMENT FACTORY 67 044020760 AWKA 68 044040780 BENSON IDAHOSA UNIVERSITY 69 044210610 BONNY CASH CENTRE 70 044370770 GUSAU 71 044120211 KANKIA 72 044130570 KATSINA 73 044200750 LAFIA 74 044250700 NNEWI 75 044280640 OBAJANA CASH CENTRE 76 044250790 OGUI RD 77 044100580 OWERRI 78 044220410 SOKOTO 79 044162000 SULEJA DEPOT CASH CENTRE 80 044230720 UMUAHIA 81 044040690 UNIBEN 82 044320630 YENOGOA 83 044090590 YOLA 84 044151034 ADEYEMO ALAKIJA 85 044210925 AGIP ROAD 86 044080943 ASOKORO ABUJA 87 044210934 BANK RD 88 044120968 DUTSE 89 044150816 FESTAC 90 044080874 GARKI 91 044150847 IBAFON 92 044151018 IDI ARABA 93 044150839 ILUPEJU 94 044090956 JALINGO 95 044081048 KUBWA 96 044151056 LEKKI 97 044150827 LIGALI AYORINDE 98 044280826 LOKOJA 99 044151084 MARINA BOI 100 044150802 MURITALA MOHAMMED AIRPORT 101 044080862 NATIONAL ASSEMBLY 102 044150883 OGBA 103 044151005 OSOLO 104 044150857 POINT RD 105 044211074 RUMUOKORO 106 044210106 TRANS AMADI 107 044250915 UNIVERSITY OF ENUGU CAMPUS 108 044040978 USELU 109 044081067 WUSE MARKET

[embeddoc url=”http://www.financialwatchngr.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SortCode.pdf” download=”all” viewer=”google”]