List of Access Bank Sort Codes, Routing Number and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Access Bank Sort Code and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all Access Bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
here is a list of all Access Bank sort codes in Nigeria – Access Bank sort code
|S/N
|ACCESS BANK PLC
|BRANCH
|1
|044150013
|BURMA RD
|2
|044150026
|IDUMOTA
|3
|044150039
|BROAD STREET
|4
|044150042
|AGUDA
|5
|044190057
|OSOGBO
|6
|044150068
|IKORODU
|7
|044150071
|DALEKO
|8
|044150084
|IKEJA
|9
|044080099
|AMINU KANO
|10
|044210102
|T/AMADI
|11
|044150110
|UDS
|12
|044110121
|KADUNA
|13
|044120137
|KANO
|14
|044150149
|V/ISLAND
|15
|044150152
|ONIKAN
|16
|044150165
|ONIPANU
|17
|044180177
|AKURE
|18
|044250188
|ENUGU
|19
|044190196
|IBADAN
|20
|044100209
|ABA
|21
|044200222
|JOS
|22
|044040233
|WARRI
|23
|044210241
|OLUOBASANJO
|24
|044040259
|ASABA
|25
|044070261
|CALABAR
|26
|044030272
|GOMBE
|27
|044250285
|ONITSHA
|28
|044150291
|IDEJO
|29
|044040301
|BENIN
|30
|044270317
|KEBBI
|31
|044150327
|APAPA 2
|32
|044050333
|MAKURDI
|33
|044030340
|BAUCHI
|34
|044060352
|MAIDUGURI
|35
|044010360
|UYO
|36
|044170378
|ABEOKUTA
|37
|044180384
|ADO-EKITI
|38
|044140395
|ILORIN
|39
|044160401
|MINNA
|40
|044210429
|ONNE
|41
|044080439
|ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA(ABUJA)
|42
|044150440
|ADENIYI JONES
|43
|044150453
|CREEK RD
|44
|044150466
|TRADE FAIR
|45
|044150479
|TINCAN
|46
|044150482
|AKOKA
|47
|044150495
|OLD OJO
|48
|044150505
|IPAJA
|49
|044150518
|PALM AVENUE
|50
|044150521
|APONGBON
|51
|044150534
|SIMBIAT ABIOLA
|52
|044190549
|IWO RD
|53
|044210555
|AZIKIWE RD, PH
|54
|044080565
|HERBERT MACAULY ABUJA
|55
|044150990
|HEAD OFFICE
|56
|044150660
|ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA(V/I)
|57
|044150680
|ALABA INT. MKT BRANCH
|58
|044150670
|ASPAMDA
|59
|044150980
|CENTRAL PROCESSING BRANCH
|60
|044150657
|IKOTA
|61
|044150710
|MARYLAND
|62
|044150740
|MATORI
|63
|044150730
|OGUNLANA DRIVE
|64
|044330620
|ABAKALIKI
|65
|044340380
|ADO-EKITI
|66
|044030600
|ASHAKA CEMENT FACTORY
|67
|044020760
|AWKA
|68
|044040780
|BENSON IDAHOSA UNIVERSITY
|69
|044210610
|BONNY CASH CENTRE
|70
|044370770
|GUSAU
|71
|044120211
|KANKIA
|72
|044130570
|KATSINA
|73
|044200750
|LAFIA
|74
|044250700
|NNEWI
|75
|044280640
|OBAJANA CASH CENTRE
|76
|044250790
|OGUI RD
|77
|044100580
|OWERRI
|78
|044220410
|SOKOTO
|79
|044162000
|SULEJA DEPOT CASH CENTRE
|80
|044230720
|UMUAHIA
|81
|044040690
|UNIBEN
|82
|044320630
|YENOGOA
|83
|044090590
|YOLA
|84
|044151034
|ADEYEMO ALAKIJA
|85
|044210925
|AGIP ROAD
|86
|044080943
|ASOKORO ABUJA
|87
|044210934
|BANK RD
|88
|044120968
|DUTSE
|89
|044150816
|FESTAC
|90
|044080874
|GARKI
|91
|044150847
|IBAFON
|92
|044151018
|IDI ARABA
|93
|044150839
|ILUPEJU
|94
|044090956
|JALINGO
|95
|044081048
|KUBWA
|96
|044151056
|LEKKI
|97
|044150827
|LIGALI AYORINDE
|98
|044280826
|LOKOJA
|99
|044151084
|MARINA BOI
|100
|044150802
|MURITALA MOHAMMED AIRPORT
|101
|044080862
|NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
|102
|044150883
|OGBA
|103
|044151005
|OSOLO
|104
|044150857
|POINT RD
|105
|044211074
|RUMUOKORO
|106
|044210106
|TRANS AMADI
|107
|044250915
|UNIVERSITY OF ENUGU CAMPUS
|108
|044040978
|USELU
|109
|044081067
|WUSE MARKET
