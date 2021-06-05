List of Ecobank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Ecobank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all Access Bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all Ecobank sort codes in Nigeria –
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCH
|1
|050010053
|ENG Uyo – Wellington Bassey Street
|2
|050010299
|ENG Eket – QIT
|3
|050010338
|ENG Uyo – Oron branch
|4
|050010639
|ENG Uyo – Barracks Rd
|5
|050010914
|ENG Oron – Oron branch
|6
|050020069
|ENG Awka – Op Govt House
|7
|050020072
|ENG Onitsha – Ogboefere branch
|8
|050020085
|ENG Onitsha – Williams Street
|9
|050020108
|ENG Nnewi – Edo Ezemewi 2
|10
|050020111
|ENG Onitsha – Bridge Head
|11
|050020182
|ENG Onitsha – New market road
|12
|050020580
|ENG Onitsha – Old market road
|13
|050020878
|ENG Nkpor – Market Road
|14
|050020881
|ENG Nnewi – Edo Ezemui Rd
|15
|050020904
|ENG Onitsha – Fegge
|16
|050030017
|ENG Bauchi- Murtala Mohammed Way
|17
|050050864
|ENG Markurdi – Gboko Road
|18
|050060029
|ENG Maiduguri – Ahmadu Bello Way
|19
|050060854
|ENG Maiduguri – Kashim Ibrahim
|20
|050070022
|ENG Calabar – Tinapa Branch
|21
|050070051
|ENG Calabar-Obudu Branch
|22
|050070064
|ENG Calabar-Igoli Ogoja
|23
|050070077
|ENG Calabar– Ikom Branch
|24
|050070802
|ENG Calabar – Mary Slessor Avenue
|25
|050071018
|ENG Calabar – Murtala Muhammed Highway
|26
|050080083
|ENG Abuja – National Assembly
|27
|050080096
|ENG Abuja-ECOWAS
|28
|050080106
|ENG Abuja – Garki 3
|29
|050080119
|ENG Abuja – Maina Court
|30
|050080135
|ENG Abuja – Deidei
|31
|050080148
|ENG Abuja – Asokoro
|32
|050080151
|ENG -Abuja OAGF BRANCH
|33
|050080216
|ENG Abuja – Wuse 2
|34
|050080355
|ENG Abuja – Le Meridien Hotel
|35
|050080368
|ENG Abuja – Zone 4
|36
|050080371
|ENG Abuja – Garki 11
|37
|050080449
|ENG Abuja – Gwagwalada
|38
|050080562
|ENG Abuja – Nyanya
|39
|050090057
|ENG Warri – Eku House branch
|40
|050090060
|ENG Asaba – Nnebisi Road
|41
|050090662
|ENG Warri – Deco Road,
|42
|050090730
|ENG Abraka – Delta State University
|43
|050090772
|ENG Aladja – Delta Steel Complex
|44
|050090785
|ENG Asaba – Anwai Dual Carriage
|45
|050090963
|ENG Sapele – Amukpe
|46
|050090992
|ENG Warri – Enerhen
|47
|050100031
|ENG Owerri – Douglas Road Branch
|48
|050100044
|ENG Owerri – Okigwe road
|49
|050100099
|ENG Umuahia – Govt Station Layout
|50
|050100921
|ENG Owerri – Owerri branch
|51
|050110018
|ENG Kaduna – Ahmadu Bello road
|52
|050110047
|ENG kaduna – Ahmadu Bello Way 2
|53
|050110513
|ENG Kaduna – Junction road
|54
|050120011
|ENG Kano – Bello road
|55
|050120037
|ENG Kano – France Road
|56
|050120529
|ENG Kano – France Road 2
|57
|050150010
|ENG Head Office
|58
|050150081
|ENG Lagos – Point Road
|59
|050150117
|ENG VI – Ajose Adeogun
|60
|050150120
|ENG Ikeja – Allen Avenue
|61
|050150133
|ENG Lagos – Broad Street
|62
|050150146
|ENG Lagos – Surulere
|63
|050150159
|ENG Apapa – Wharf road
|64
|050150162
|ENG Lagos Isheri branch
|65
|050150175
|ENG Lagos Gbagada
|66
|050150188
|ENG – Ikeja Ogba branch
|67
|050150191
|Herbert Macaulay Branch Sabo Yaba
|68
|050150227
|ENG Lagos – Ojuelegba
|69
|050150230
|ENG Lagos – Okearin
|70
|050150243
|ENG Lagos – Daleko
|71
|050150256
|ENG Ikoyi – Awolowo road
|72
|050150269
|ENG Idumota – Enu Owa
|73
|050150272
|ENG Alaba – Agudosi
|74
|050150311
|ENG VI – Ahmadu Bello way
|75
|050150337
|ENG VI Ligali Ayorinde
|76
|050150340
|ENG Lagos-Chevron
|77
|050150353
|ENG Lagos-Seme Border
|78
|050150366
|ENG Lagos – Airport Road
|79
|050150379
|ENG Lagos – Ikota Branch
|80
|050150379
|ENG Lagos-Eleganza
|81
|050150382
|ENG Alaba – Ojo Igbede
|82
|050150395
|ENG Apapa – Warehouse Road
|83
|050150405
|ENG Ogudu Branch
|84
|050150423
|ENG Apapa – Creek Road
|85
|050150434
|ENG Lagos – Oyingbo branch
|86
|050150450
|ENG Lagos – Broad Street 2
|87
|050150463
|ENG Mushin – Idi-Oro
|88
|050150476
|ENG Idumota – Nnamdi Azikiwe
|89
|050150489
|ENG Ikeja – Adeniyi Jones
|90
|050150492
|ENG Lagos – Coker branch
|91
|050150502
|ENG Oba Akran, Ikeja
|92
|050150515
|ENG Lagos – Ladipo
|93
|050150528
|ENG VI – Adeola Adeku
|94
|050150531
|ENG Idumota – Ashogbon Street
|95
|050150542
|ENG Matori – Ladipo street
|96
|050150557
|ENG Ikeja – Muritala Mohammed Int’l Airport
|97
|050150573
|ENG Lagos – Olodi Apapa
|98
|050150586
|ENG Lagos – Idumagbo
|99
|050150599
|ENG Lagos-BBA branch
|100
|050150609
|ENG Lagos – Ikorodu road branch
|101
|050150612
|ENG Lagos-Festac
|102
|050150625
|ENG Isolo – Oke Afa
|103
|050150638
|ENG Isolo – Okota
|104
|050150641
|ENG VI – Akin Adesola
|105
|050150654
|ENG VI – Oyin Jolayemi
|106
|050150764
|ENG Alaba – St Patricks Junction
|107
|050150971
|ENG Lagos – Int’l Trade Fair Complex
|108
|050151006
|ENG Lagos – Orile
|109
|050151048
|ENG Ikeja – GRA
|110
|050151051
|ENG Ikeja – Oba Akran
|111
|050151064
|ENG Isolo – Ire Akari
|112
|050151077
|ENG Lagos – Mazamaza
|113
|050151226
|ENG – St Patrick
|114
|050170032
|ENG Abeokuta – Ita Eko Road
|115
|050170045
|ENG ogun-Agbara
|116
|050171028
|ENG Abeokuta
|117
|050181034
|ENG Akure-Owo Road
|118
|050190038
|ENG Ibadan – Iwo Road Branch
|119
|050190041
|ENG Ibadan – Agodi branch
|120
|050190300
|ENG Ibadan – New Court road
|121
|050190452
|ENG Ibadan – Lebanon street
|122
|050200025
|ENG Jos – Ahmadu Bello Way 2
|123
|050200504
|ENG Jos – Ahmadu Bello way
|124
|050210163
|ENG Bonny – King Jaja Hospital Road
|125
|050210170
|ENG PH – Oyigbo banch
|126
|050210183
|ENG PH – Ikwere 2
|127
|050210196
|ENG PH – Trans Amadi
|128
|050210204
|ENG –PH Oyingbo 2 Branch
|129
|050210206
|ENG PH – Fleet House
|130
|050210280
|ENG Bonny – Mission road 1
|131
|050210426
|ENG Bonny – Mission road 2
|132
|050210497
|ENG PH – Ikwerre Road
|133
|050210594
|ENG PH – Mile 3
|134
|050210604
|ENG PH – Okporo road
|135
|050210617
|ENG PH – Mothercat branch
|136
|050210620
|ENG PH – RSUT Complex
|137
|050210756
|ENG Ahoada – Abua road
|138
|050210824
|ENG PH – Eleme Petrochemical Complex
|139
|050210895
|ENG Omoku – Omoku
|140
|050210934
|ENG PH – PRPC
|141
|050210947
|ENG PH – Uniport
|142
|050210950
|ENG PH – Asei World Centre
|143
|050220089
|ENG Sokoto – Kano Rd branch
|144
|050230082
|ENG Aba – Osisioma branch
|145
|050230176
|ENG Aba – Factory road
|146
|050230684
|ENG Aba – Faulks Road
|147
|050230697
|ENG ABA – Old GRA
|148
|050230707
|ENG Aba – Ekeoha
|149
|050230710
|ENG Aba – Ngwa Road
|150
|050230985
|ENG Umuahia – Umuahia
|151
|050240118
|ENG Benin – Akpakpava 2
|152
|050240205
|ENG Warri – Effurun
|153
|050240344
|ENG Benin – New Lagos road
|154
|050240409
|ENG Benin – Akpapakva Road
|155
|050240412
|ENG Benin – Uselu/Lagos road
|156
|050240797
|ENG Auchi – Polytechnic Road,
|157
|050240810
|ENG Ekpoma – Ambrose Alli University
|158
|050240836
|ENG Enugu – Okpara Avenue
|159
|050250020
|ENG Enugu – Okpara Avenue 2
|160
|050250033
|ENG Enugu Kenyatta Uwani
|161
|050270013
|ENG Kebbi- Ahmadu Bello Way
|162
|050310672
|ENG Yenagoa – Mbiama road branch
|163
|050320031
|ENG Yenogoa – Mbiama Road 2
|164
|050330021
|ENG Abakaliki – Ogoja road
|165
|050330720
|ENG Abakaliki – Okpara Street
|166
|050340040
|ENG Ado Ekiti
|167
|050350014
|ENG Gombe- Market Rd branch
|168
|050110102
|ENG Kaduna – KRPC
|169
|050240098
|ENG Warri – WRPC
- See list Of Occupants Of Osborne Towers Ikoyi Where $50m Was Found By EFCC
- BREAKING: finally Buhari suspends SGF Babachir Lawal, DG NIA
- PDP calls Buhari’s Anti-corruption fight a joke
- List of Diamond Bank Branches and sort codes in Nigeria
- 48 Comptrollers of Nigerian customs redeployed in new Shake-up
- Militancy, oil price plunge NLNG’s dividend to govt by 50%
- Union Bank promotes financial literacy among youths
- NUPENG advices FG to create agency to protect pipelines
- List of Stanbic IBTC bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Fidelity bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- NPA Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2016/2017 – www.careers.nigerianports.org
- Lagos to train workers with N1.25 billion to buoy local capacity
- Students protest over bursary in Ilorin
GOOD DAY SIR/MA
HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?
RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations
RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
N20,000——N40,000
N40,000——N80,000
N50,000——N100,000
N100,000—–N200,000
N150,000—–N350,000
N300,000—–N600,000
N200,000—–N400,000
N400,000—–N800,000
N500,000—–N1,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
INTRODUCTION
RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
07046246360
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
07046246360
NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem..
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….
CONTACT:- 09036369810.
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏..
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
Please can send sort code for Ecobank, Assumpta Avenue Owerri Imo state
ibadan ojoo branch is nt there
Thank you for sharing bank codes.