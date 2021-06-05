Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

List of Ecobank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Ecobank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Access Bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Ecobank sort codes in Nigeria –