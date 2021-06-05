List of Ecobank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

June 5, 2021 Tosan Olajide BANKING

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




List of Ecobank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Ecobank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Access Bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Ecobank sort codes in Nigeria –

 

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCH
1 050010053 ENG Uyo – Wellington Bassey Street
2 050010299 ENG Eket – QIT
3 050010338 ENG Uyo – Oron branch
4 050010639 ENG Uyo  – Barracks Rd
5 050010914 ENG Oron – Oron branch
6 050020069 ENG Awka – Op Govt House
7 050020072 ENG Onitsha – Ogboefere branch
8 050020085 ENG Onitsha –  Williams Street
9 050020108 ENG Nnewi  – Edo Ezemewi 2
10 050020111 ENG Onitsha –  Bridge Head
11 050020182 ENG Onitsha – New market road
12 050020580 ENG Onitsha – Old market road
13 050020878 ENG Nkpor – Market Road
14 050020881 ENG Nnewi – Edo Ezemui Rd
15 050020904 ENG Onitsha – Fegge
16 050030017 ENG Bauchi- Murtala Mohammed Way
17 050050864 ENG Markurdi – Gboko Road
18 050060029 ENG Maiduguri – Ahmadu Bello  Way
19 050060854 ENG Maiduguri – Kashim Ibrahim
20 050070022 ENG Calabar  – Tinapa Branch
21 050070051 ENG Calabar-Obudu Branch
22 050070064 ENG Calabar-Igoli Ogoja
23 050070077 ENG Calabar– Ikom Branch
24 050070802 ENG Calabar – Mary Slessor Avenue
25 050071018 ENG Calabar – Murtala Muhammed Highway
26 050080083 ENG Abuja – National Assembly
27 050080096 ENG Abuja-ECOWAS
28 050080106 ENG Abuja – Garki 3
29 050080119 ENG Abuja – Maina Court
30 050080135 ENG Abuja – Deidei
31 050080148 ENG Abuja – Asokoro
32 050080151 ENG -Abuja OAGF BRANCH
33 050080216 ENG Abuja – Wuse 2
34 050080355 ENG Abuja – Le Meridien Hotel
35 050080368 ENG Abuja – Zone 4
36 050080371 ENG Abuja – Garki 11
37 050080449 ENG Abuja – Gwagwalada
38 050080562 ENG Abuja – Nyanya
39 050090057 ENG Warri – Eku House branch
40 050090060 ENG Asaba – Nnebisi Road
41 050090662 ENG Warri – Deco Road,
42 050090730 ENG Abraka – Delta State University
43 050090772 ENG Aladja – Delta Steel Complex
44 050090785 ENG Asaba –  Anwai Dual Carriage
45 050090963 ENG Sapele – Amukpe
46 050090992 ENG Warri – Enerhen
47 050100031 ENG Owerri – Douglas Road Branch
48 050100044 ENG Owerri – Okigwe road
49 050100099 ENG Umuahia – Govt Station Layout
50 050100921 ENG Owerri – Owerri branch
51 050110018 ENG Kaduna – Ahmadu Bello road
52 050110047 ENG kaduna – Ahmadu Bello Way 2
53 050110513 ENG Kaduna – Junction road
54 050120011 ENG Kano – Bello road
55 050120037 ENG Kano – France Road
56 050120529 ENG Kano – France Road  2
57 050150010 ENG Head Office
58 050150081 ENG Lagos – Point Road
59 050150117 ENG VI – Ajose Adeogun
60 050150120 ENG Ikeja – Allen Avenue
61 050150133 ENG Lagos – Broad Street
62 050150146 ENG Lagos – Surulere
63 050150159 ENG Apapa – Wharf road
64 050150162 ENG Lagos Isheri branch
65 050150175 ENG Lagos Gbagada
66 050150188 ENG – Ikeja  Ogba branch
67 050150191 Herbert Macaulay Branch Sabo Yaba
68 050150227 ENG Lagos – Ojuelegba
69 050150230 ENG Lagos – Okearin
70 050150243 ENG Lagos – Daleko
71 050150256 ENG Ikoyi – Awolowo road
72 050150269 ENG Idumota – Enu Owa
73 050150272 ENG Alaba – Agudosi
74 050150311 ENG VI – Ahmadu Bello way
75 050150337 ENG VI Ligali Ayorinde
76 050150340 ENG Lagos-Chevron
77 050150353 ENG Lagos-Seme Border
78 050150366 ENG Lagos – Airport Road
79 050150379 ENG Lagos – Ikota Branch
80 050150379 ENG Lagos-Eleganza
81 050150382 ENG Alaba – Ojo Igbede
82 050150395 ENG Apapa – Warehouse Road
83 050150405 ENG Ogudu Branch
84 050150423 ENG Apapa – Creek Road
85 050150434 ENG Lagos – Oyingbo branch
86 050150450 ENG Lagos – Broad Street 2
87 050150463 ENG Mushin – Idi-Oro
88 050150476 ENG Idumota – Nnamdi Azikiwe
89 050150489 ENG Ikeja – Adeniyi Jones
90 050150492 ENG Lagos – Coker branch
91 050150502 ENG Oba Akran, Ikeja
92 050150515 ENG Lagos – Ladipo
93 050150528 ENG VI – Adeola Adeku
94 050150531 ENG Idumota – Ashogbon Street
95 050150542 ENG Matori – Ladipo street
96 050150557 ENG Ikeja – Muritala Mohammed Int’l Airport
97 050150573 ENG Lagos – Olodi Apapa
98 050150586 ENG Lagos – Idumagbo
99 050150599 ENG Lagos-BBA branch
100 050150609 ENG Lagos – Ikorodu road branch
101 050150612 ENG Lagos-Festac
102 050150625 ENG Isolo – Oke Afa
103 050150638 ENG Isolo – Okota
104 050150641 ENG VI – Akin Adesola
105 050150654 ENG VI – Oyin Jolayemi
106 050150764 ENG Alaba – St Patricks Junction
107 050150971 ENG Lagos – Int’l Trade Fair Complex
108 050151006 ENG Lagos – Orile
109 050151048 ENG Ikeja  – GRA
110 050151051 ENG Ikeja – Oba Akran
111 050151064 ENG Isolo – Ire Akari
112 050151077 ENG Lagos – Mazamaza
113 050151226 ENG – St Patrick
114 050170032 ENG Abeokuta – Ita Eko Road
115 050170045 ENG ogun-Agbara
116 050171028 ENG Abeokuta
117 050181034 ENG Akure-Owo Road
118 050190038 ENG Ibadan – Iwo Road Branch
119 050190041 ENG Ibadan – Agodi branch
120 050190300 ENG Ibadan – New Court road
121 050190452 ENG Ibadan – Lebanon street
122 050200025 ENG Jos – Ahmadu Bello Way 2
123 050200504 ENG Jos – Ahmadu Bello way
124 050210163 ENG Bonny – King Jaja Hospital Road
125 050210170 ENG PH – Oyigbo banch
126 050210183 ENG PH – Ikwere 2
127 050210196 ENG PH – Trans Amadi
128 050210204 ENG –PH Oyingbo 2 Branch
129 050210206 ENG PH – Fleet House
130 050210280 ENG Bonny – Mission road 1
131 050210426 ENG Bonny – Mission road 2
132 050210497 ENG PH – Ikwerre Road
133 050210594 ENG PH – Mile 3
134 050210604 ENG PH – Okporo road
135 050210617 ENG PH – Mothercat branch
136 050210620 ENG PH – RSUT Complex
137 050210756 ENG Ahoada – Abua road
138 050210824 ENG PH – Eleme Petrochemical Complex
139 050210895 ENG Omoku – Omoku
140 050210934 ENG PH – PRPC
141 050210947 ENG PH – Uniport
142 050210950 ENG PH  – Asei World Centre
143 050220089 ENG Sokoto – Kano Rd branch
144 050230082 ENG Aba – Osisioma branch
145 050230176 ENG Aba – Factory road
146 050230684 ENG Aba –  Faulks Road
147 050230697 ENG ABA –  Old GRA
148 050230707 ENG Aba –  Ekeoha
149 050230710 ENG Aba –  Ngwa Road
150 050230985 ENG Umuahia – Umuahia
151 050240118 ENG Benin – Akpakpava 2
152 050240205 ENG Warri – Effurun
153 050240344 ENG Benin – New Lagos road
154 050240409 ENG Benin – Akpapakva Road
155 050240412 ENG Benin – Uselu/Lagos road
156 050240797 ENG Auchi – Polytechnic Road,
157 050240810 ENG Ekpoma – Ambrose Alli University
158 050240836 ENG Enugu – Okpara Avenue
159 050250020 ENG Enugu – Okpara Avenue 2
160 050250033 ENG Enugu Kenyatta Uwani
161 050270013 ENG Kebbi- Ahmadu Bello Way
162 050310672 ENG Yenagoa – Mbiama road branch
163 050320031 ENG Yenogoa – Mbiama Road 2
164 050330021 ENG Abakaliki – Ogoja road
165 050330720 ENG Abakaliki – Okpara Street
166 050340040 ENG Ado Ekiti
167 050350014 ENG Gombe- Market Rd branch
168 050110102 ENG Kaduna – KRPC
169 050240098 ENG Warri  – WRPC




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

6 Comments

  1. GOOD DAY SIR/MA

    HAVE YOU HELD ABOUT RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT…?

    RICH CONNECT TRUST INVESTMENT is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in ( 45 Minutes ) after Registrations

    RICH CONNECT PACKAGES
    N20,000——N40,000
    N40,000——N80,000
    N50,000——N100,000
    N100,000—–N200,000
    N150,000—–N350,000
    N300,000—–N600,000
    N200,000—–N400,000
    N400,000—–N800,000
    N500,000—–N1,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45mins of Your Registeration
    INTRODUCTION
    RICH CONNECT TRUST Investment is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Okafor Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    07046246360

    ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly

    Contact Mrs. GOODLUCK TIMOTHY
    07046246360

    NOTE:- YOU GET CREDITED BACK IN LESS THAN 45 MINUTES.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem..

    Reply

  2. *GOOD DAY MA/SIR*

    Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
    lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….

    CONTACT:- 09036369810.

    LAVITA PACKAGES

    ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
    ₦20,000——–₦40,000
    ₦40,000——–₦80,000
    ₦50,000——–₦100,000
    ₦100,000——₦200,000
    ₦200,000——₦400,000
    ₦400,000——₦800,000
    ₦800,000——₦1,600,000
    ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.

    INTRODUCTION
    Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA

    HOT LINE:+2349036369810

    ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.

    +2349036369810

    Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏..

    Reply

  3. *GOOD DAY MA/SIR*

    Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
    lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration

    LAVITA PACKAGES

    ₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
    ₦20,000——–₦40,000
    ₦40,000——–₦80,000
    ₦50,000——–₦100,000
    ₦100,000——₦200,000
    ₦200,000——₦400,000
    ₦400,000——₦800,000
    ₦800,000——₦1,600,000
    ₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000

    NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.

    INTRODUCTION
    Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.

    CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA

    HOT LINE:+2349036369810

    ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
    We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
    You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.

    https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register

    Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.

    CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING

    NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*