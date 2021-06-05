List of First city monument bank (FCMB) Routing Number, Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria

June 5, 2021

List of First city monument bank (FCMB) Routing Number, Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of First city monument bank (FCMB) Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all First city monument bank (FCMB) in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all First city monument bank (FCMB) sort codes in Nigeria –

 

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCHES
1 214010077 UYO
2 214010022 EKET
3 214010051 ORON ROAD UYO
4 214010064 WELLINGTON BASSEY (UYO)
5 214010035 IKOT ABASI
6 214010048 IKOT EKPENE
7 214010019 STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY UYO
8 214020012 ONITSHA
9 214030028 GOMBE
10 214030015 BAUCHI
11 214040012 BENIN
12 214040021 BENIN AKPAPAKPA
13 214040034 EFFURUN ROAD
14 214040063 BENIN UGBOWO
15 214050011 MAKURDI
16 214050037 LAFIA
17 214060014 MAIDUGURI
18 214060027 DAMATRU
19 214060030 POTISKUM
20 214070017 CALABAR, CALABAR RD
21 214070020 IKOM
22 214080023 ABUJA GARKI
23 214080023 OGBOMOSHO STREET
24 214080036 AREA 3
25 214080049 MAITAMA FEDSEC
26 214080078 LOKOJA
27 214080081 WUSE 2
28 214080094 OBAJANA
29 214090013 WARRI
30 214090026 ASABA
31 214090039 YOLA
32 214090026 JALINGO
33 214100013 ABA
34 214100026 ABA FAUKS RD
35 214100042 UMUAHIA
36 214100055 OWERRI
37 214110029 KADUNA 2
38 214110016 KADUNA AHMADU BELLO WAY
39 214110032 ZARIA
40 214120019 KANO
41 214120022 BELLO RD
42 214120048 DUTSE
43 214130012 KATSINA
44 214140015 ILORIN
45 214150018 HEAD OFFICE
46 214150021 VICTORIA ISLAND
47 214150225 APAPA 1
48 214150047 IKEJA
49 214150050 IDUMAGBO
50 214150092 IPONRI
51 214150076 ADEOLA ODEKU
52 214150063 ALABA
53 214150089 AWOLOWO
54 214150209 ALAGBADO
55 214150173 ALLEN
56 214150403 OKE ARIN 2
57 214150102 OTTA
58 214150131 AJAH
59 214150270 AKUTE
60 214150160 IDUMOTA
61 214150186 BROAD STREET
62 214150306 AIRPORT RD
63 214150034 COMMERCIAL ROAD APAPA
64 214150283 IKORODU
65 214150212 IKEJA MOTORWAY
66 214150296 OJO
67 214150429 EKWULOBIA
68 214150241 SANUSI FAFUNWA
69 214150364 MUSHIN
70 214150351 AKOWONJO
71 214150377 ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA SURULERE
72 214150128 IKEJA OGBA
73 214150115 YABA  OJUELEGBA
74 214150380 THE PALMS
75 214150393 MATORI
76 214150416 LEKKI 2
77 214150445 TINCAN
78 214150458 KETU
79 214150461 ADEOLA HOPEWELL
80 214150487 AGEGE
81 214150474 AGBARA
82 214150490 ORILE
83 214150500 MACARTHY
84 214150513 SHOMOLU
85 214150526 IDIMU
86 214150555 ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA
87 214160011 MINNA
88 214170014 IJEBU ODE
89 214170027 ABEOKUTA
90 214170043 AGO IWOYE
91 214170030 SAGAMU
92 214170056 IJEBU IGBO
93 214180017 AKURE
94 214180020 ADO EKITI
95 214180046 OWO
96 214180059 ORE
97 214180062 IGBOKODA
98 214190023 IBADAN(GBAGI)
99 214190023 BODIJA
100 214190036 OSOGBO
101 214190049 UCH
102 214190052 ILESHA
103 214190065 SHAKI
104 214190081 OJOO
105 214210013 PORT HARCOURT
106 214210026 OLU OBASANJO WAY
107 214210039 YENEGOA
108 214210055 MIDAS PORT-HARCOURT
109 214210068 IKWERRE ROAD
110 214210042 TRANS AMADI
111 214210071 OYIGBO(PH)
112 214210084 ABULOMA
113 214210097 AGRREY ROAD
114 214220010 JOS
115 214220016 BIRNI KEBBI
116 214220029 GUSAU
117 214220032 SOKOTO
118 214250028 ONITSHA NEW MARKET
119 214250015 ENUGU
120 214250028 GARDEN AVENUE
121 214250044 AWKA
122 214250060 ABAKALIKI
123 214250028 NNEWI
124 214150568 MARINA

 




