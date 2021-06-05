List of Polaris bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Sky bank Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all Sky bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all Sky bank sort codes in Nigeria –
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCHES
|1
|076151006
|HEAD OFFICE BRANCH
|2
|076151019
|ADEOLA HOPEWELL
|3
|076151022
|WAREHOUSE ROAD
|4
|076151035
|TOYIN STREET BRANCH
|5
|076081040
|GARKI BRANCH
|6
|076151051
|IDUMAGBO
|7
|076211069
|OLUSEGUN OBASANJO 1
|8
|076151077
|ODUNLAMI STREET
|9
|076151080
|ALABA INT’L MARKET
|10
|076151093
|NAHCO
|11
|076151103
|COMPUTER VILLAGE
|12
|076151116
|OSOLO WAY BRANCH
|13
|076151129
|ASPAMDA INTL MARKET
|14
|076181131
|OBA ADESIDA ROAD
|15
|076111143
|KADUNA MAIN BRANCH
|16
|076231159
|FAULKS ROAD BRANCH
|17
|076251168
|NNEWI BRANCH
|18
|076151174
|AGO PALACE WAY
|19
|076251184
|BRIDGE HEAD BRANCH
|20
|076251197
|JOHNSON STREET
|21
|076151200
|MATORI MARKET
|22
|076321218
|YENAGOA
|23
|076011227
|PRINCE UTUKS STREET
|24
|076151239
|KUDIRAT ABIOLA WAY
|25
|076121243
|BELLO ROAD2
|26
|076191257
|OKE – ADO
|27
|076211263
|ELEME JUNCTION
|28
|076191273
|AGBENI MARKET
|29
|076211289
|ONNE BRANCH
|30
|076191299
|LEBANON BRANCH
|31
|076081309
|WUSE BRANCH
|32
|076151310
|BBA BRANCH
|33
|076151323
|OGBA
|34
|076151336
|ADEOLA ODEKU STREET
|35
|076151349
|ALFRED REWANE ROAD
|36
|076211357
|PH GARRISON JUC
|37
|076151365
|AKIN ADESOLA STREET
|38
|076171374
|OKE-ILEWO
|39
|076081383
|GRAND SQUARE BRANCH
|40
|076211399
|WOJI ROAD
|41
|076321409
|YENAGOA II
|42
|076041417
|FORESTRY ROAD
|43
|076151420
|WHARF ROAD2
|44
|076151433
|OPEBI ROAD BRANCH
|45
|076151459
|COKER ORILE BRANCH
|46
|076151475
|COMMERCIAL ROAD
|47
|076151488
|ALLEN AVENUE BRANCH
|48
|076231528
|ASA ROAD BRANCH
|49
|076021534
|MARKET ROAD BRANCH
|50
|076081545
|AMINU KANO CRESCENT
|51
|076111554
|AHMADU BELLO WAY3
|52
|076081574
|NASS BRANCH
|53
|076151585
|NNAMDI AZIKWE ST.
|54
|076151598
|CITY HALL
|55
|076151608
|GLOVER ROAD BRANCH
|56
|076151611
|CREEK ROAD BRANCH
|57
|076151624
|ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA
|58
|076211632
|TRANS AMADI
|59
|076151640
|ALAUSA
|60
|076081655
|TAFAWA BALEWA WAY
|61
|076151666
|FATAI ATERE
|62
|076151679
|MONTGOMERY ROAD
|63
|076151682
|IKEJA PLAZA
|64
|076151694
|EPE LOCAL GOVT
|65
|076151718
|AJOSE ADEOGUN ST.
|66
|076151721
|OKE- ARIN
|67
|076151734
|IDOLUWO STREET
|68
|076151747
|ALAUSA SECRETARIAT
|69
|076151750
|BADAGRY
|70
|076151763
|IKORODU LOCAL GOVT
|71
|076231777
|EZIUKWE ROAD
|72
|076211784
|IKWERRE ROAD, PORT HARCOURT
|73
|076151792
|DALEKO BRANCH
|74
|076151815
|MAGBON ALADE
|75
|076151828
|IKORODU
|76
|076121845
|MURTALA MOHAMMD WAY
|77
|076191862
|OBA ADEBIMPE ROAD
|78
|076191875
|IWO ROAD BRANCH
|79
|076191888
|AGODI BRANCH
|80
|076191891
|JERICHO
|81
|076191914
|CHALLENGE BRANCH
|82
|076191927
|ERUWA
|83
|076191930
|SAKI BRANCH
|84
|076191943
|OKEHO BRANCH
|85
|076191956
|OGBOMOSHO
|86
|076291966
|OBA ADEREMI ROAD
|87
|076291979
|OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNI
|88
|076291982
|IKIRUN BRANCH
|89
|076291995
|ILA ORANGUN
|90
|076292020
|FAGBEWESA STREET
|91
|076292037
|EJIGBO BRANCH
|92
|076292046
|ILESA BRANCH
|93
|076182062
|IFON ONDO
|94
|076182075
|OWO BRANCH
|95
|076182088
|ADO EKITI BRANCH
|96
|076182091
|OYEMEKUN ROAD
|97
|076182101
|IDANRE BRANCH
|98
|076182114
|ILE-OLUJI
|99
|076182127
|YABA BRANCH
|100
|076182130
|IKARE BRANCH
|101
|076182211
|OKITIPUPA
|102
|076172221
|ABEOKUTA ROAD
|103
|076172234
|SOKENU ROAD
|104
|076172247
|KUTO
|105
|076172250
|ODOGBOLU BRANCH
|106
|076172276
|ILARO BRANCH
|107
|076172289
|ODE REMO
|108
|076152296
|SANGO OTA
|109
|076172302
|IJEBU-IGBO
|110
|076152319
|MARINA BRANCH
|111
|076152322
|HERBERT MACAULAY
|112
|076152335
|1ST AVENUE BRANCH
|113
|076152351
|OBAFEMI AWOLOWO WAY
|114
|076152364
|DOPEMU
|115
|076152377
|ISOLO BRANCH
|116
|076152380
|IKORODU ROAD
|117
|076042403
|AKPAKPAVA ROAD
|118
|076082421
|MAITAMA DISTRICT
|119
|076082434
|GWAGWALADA
|120
|076152458
|SEME BORDER
|121
|076182460
|AKUNGBA BRANCH
|122
|076212482
|IKOKU JUNCTION
|123
|076122491
|IBRAHIM TAIWO ROAD
|124
|076182509
|IKERE EKITI
|125
|076192515
|SHAGAMU
|126
|076192528
|OYO BRANCH
|127
|076192531
|LAUTECH BRANCH
|128
|076192544
|IWO BRANCH
|129
|076192557
|POLYTECHNIC BRANCH
|130
|076152571
|ITIRE ROAD BRANCH
|131
|076152584
|SATELLITE TOWN
|259
|076192599
|AGBOWO BRANCH
|133
|076192609
|MONATAN
|134
|076192612
|NEW GBAGI BRANCH
|135
|076112621
|KACHIA ROAD BRANCH
|136
|076252633
|ENUGU BRANCH
|137
|076192648
|ALEKUWODO ROAD
|138
|076042652
|SAPELE ROAD
|139
|076152665
|AKOWONJO
|140
|076062674
|BIU BRANCH
|141
|076222689
|GUSAU
|142
|076062690
|MAIDUGURI
|143
|076222702
|SANI ABACHA WAY
|144
|076142714
|OFFA
|145
|076162723
|MINNA
|146
|076122734
|HADEJIA
|147
|076122747
|DUTSE
|148
|076032756
|GOMBE
|149
|076222760
|BIRNIN- KEBBI
|150
|076032772
|BAUCHI
|151
|076202780
|JOS
|152
|076202793
|KURU BRANCH
|153
|076152801
|OKO-OBA ABBATOIR
|154
|076072813
|CALABAR BRANCH
|155
|076142824
|ILORIN
|156
|076152830
|INTL AIRPORT RD BRN
|157
|076102848
|OWERRI
|158
|076252853
|ABAKALIKI
|159
|076242863
|WARRI
|160
|076142879
|LOKOJA BRANCH
|161
|076242889
|NOVENA UNIVERSITY
|162
|076242892
|ASABA
|163
|076332919
|UYO II
|164
|076152924
|LIGALI AYORINDE
|165
|076152937
|APAPA ROAD
|166
|076092945
|YOLA BRANCH
|167
|076152953
|OGUDU BRANCH
|168
|076122967
|FRANCE ROAD BRANCH
|169
|076082971
|MARARABA
|170
|076298986
|KATSINA
|171
|076302994
|JALINGO
|172
|076153004
|SHOMOLU
|173
|076153017
|MAGODO
|174
|076013021
|AWKA
|175
|076253030
|ORBA INT MARKET
|176
|076153046
|IKOTUN
|177
|076333057
|APICO
|178
|076333060
|IKOT EKPENE
|179
|076083080
|ASOKORO
|180
|076083093
|LAFIA
|181
|076143108
|OBAJANA
|182
|076053117
|MAKURDI
|183
|076063123
|DAMATURU
|184
|076213135
|PH AGIP JUNCTION
|185
|076233157
|UMUAHIA
|186
|076153185
|ISHERI-OJODU
|187
|076153172
|AJOSE ADEOGUN II
|188
|076223196
|SOKOTO STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
|189
|076153208
|ONIRU SHOPPING COMPLEX
|190
|076083213
|LUGBE
|191
|076153224
|AIRFORCE BASE
|192
|076153237
|IJU
|193
|076043240
|COE-EKIADOLOR
|194
|076153253
|DOLPHIN SHOPPING PLAZA
|195
|076253263
|BISSALAH ROAD
|196
|076083271
|LIFE CAMP
|197
|076083284
|CBD ABUJA II
|198
|076083297
|GWARIMPA
|199
|076083307
|JABI BRANCH
|200
|076213313
|OKPORO ROAD
|201
|076113329
|ZARIA
|202
|076213339
|RIVERS SECRETARIAT
|203
|076213342
|PHC INT. AIRPORT
|204
|076143357
|ILORIN UNIVERSITY
|205
|076158012
|KOFO ABAYOMI SKYE LOUNGE
|206
|076013364
|UGWUAGBA BRANCH
|207
|076153376
|LUTH IDI ARABA
|208
|076153389
|OBALENDE
|209
|076083394
|KUBWA
|210
|076153402
|EJIGBO
|211
|076083417
|BWARI
|212
|076153431
|OSAPA LONDON
I need sort code of skyebank B U K branch