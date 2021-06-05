List of Union bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of union bank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all union bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all Union bank codes in Nigeria –
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCHES
|1
|032251843
|9TH MILE CORNER
|2
|032230136
|ABA MAIN(U)
|3
|032230204
|ABA MARKET
|4
|032216451
|ABA RD(U)
|5
|032216561
|ABA ROAD(B)
|6
|032020210
|ABAGANA
|7
|032010246
|ABAK
|8
|032250307
|ABAKALIKI
|9
|032230327
|ABAYI
|10
|032100237
|ABBA
|11
|032170348
|ABEOKUTA
|12
|032170076
|ABEOKUTA CC
|13
|032100350
|ABOH MBAISE
|14
|032080373
|ABUJA
|15
|032154144
|ADENIJI BRANCH
|16
|032154089
|ADEOLA ODEKU ST V/I
|17
|032154636
|ADEYEMO ALAKIJA(U)
|18
|032123764
|ADO BAYERO
|19
|032340408
|ADO-EKITI
|20
|032340440
|ADO-EKITI(U)
|21
|032160468
|AGAIE
|22
|032250488
|AGBANI
|23
|032150494
|AGBARA BRANCH
|24
|032240508
|AGBOR
|25
|032041257
|AGBOR ROAD BENIN
|26
|032154584
|AGEGE BRANCH
|27
|032154597
|AGEGE(U)
|28
|032192287
|AGODI
|29
|032113460
|AHMADU BELLO WAY
|30
|032247190
|AIRPORT RD(B)
|31
|032041312
|AIRPORT ROAD BENIN
|32
|032025862
|AJAEGBU(B)
|33
|032154403
|AJAH LAGOS
|34
|032020524
|AJALLI
|35
|032280513
|AJAOKUTA
|36
|032154610
|AJOSE ADEOGUN(U)
|37
|032070545
|AKAMKPA
|38
|032190577
|AKINMOORIN
|39
|032041231
|AKPAKPAVA
|40
|032180600
|AKURE MAIN
|41
|032180655
|AKURE MARKET
|42
|032180613
|AKURE(U)
|43
|032157617
|ALABA INT. MARKET
|44
|032157620
|ALABA(U)
|45
|032154128
|ALAGBON BRANCH
|46
|032154775
|ALAKORO(B)
|47
|032050662
|ALIADE
|48
|032154131
|ALLEN AVENUE
|49
|032154160
|AMUWO-ODOFIN
|50
|032100156
|ANARA TOWN IMO STATE
|51
|032150708
|APAPA BRANCH
|52
|032240715
|ARAYA
|53
|032230741
|ARIARIA
|54
|033230782
|ARIARIA(U)
|55
|032237540
|AROCHUKWU
|56
|032240809
|ASABA
|57
|032240812
|ASABA – UTB
|58
|032040892
|AUCHI
|59
|032360925
|AWE
|60
|032020951
|AWKA
|61
|032154102
|AWOLOWO ROAD BRANCH
|62
|032140967
|BACITA
|63
|032150973
|BADAGRY BRANCH
|64
|032061020
|BAGA
|65
|032270992
|BAGUDO
|66
|032352124
|BAJOGA
|67
|032301049
|BALI
|68
|032154157
|BALOGUN BRANCH
|69
|032351057
|BAMBAM
|70
|032123955
|BANK RD KANO
|71
|032305168
|BANK RD MAKURDI
|72
|032192371
|BANK ROAD IBADAN
|73
|032203370
|BANK STREET JOS
|74
|032031089
|BAUCHI MAIN
|75
|032154911
|BBA PLAZA(B)
|76
|032041244
|BENIN(U)
|77
|032161292
|BIDA
|78
|032271386
|BIRNIN KEBBI
|79
|032141474
|BODE-SAADU
|80
|032123926
|BOMPAI(U)
|81
|032211074
|BONNY
|82
|032025972
|BRIDGE HEAD(U)
|83
|032025859
|BRIGHT ST ONITSHA
|84
|032154364
|BROAD STREET BRANCH
|85
|032154377
|BROAD STREET(B)
|86
|033154389
|BROAD(U)
|87
|032157028
|BURMA(U)
|88
|032071586
|CALABAR
|89
|032150012
|CENTRAL ACCOUNT
|90
|032071599
|CFTZ
|91
|032123900
|CHALLAWA
|92
|032192339
|CHALLENGE
|93
|032106176
|CONCORDE(B)
|94
|032154575
|CREEK RD
|95
|032211935
|CTL(B)
|96
|032311709
|DAMATURU
|97
|032351633
|DAMBAM
|98
|032041118
|DAWSON ROAD BENIN CITY
|99
|032351714
|DEBA
|100
|032081806
|DEI DEI
|101
|032091621
|DEMSA
|102
|032201644
|DOEMAK
|103
|032121614
|DOGUWAR GIGINYA
|104
|032301670
|DONGA
|105
|032271661
|DONGON DAJI
|106
|032154241
|DOPEMU BRANCH
|107
|032261697
|DUTSE
|108
|032152667
|EBUTE META(B)
|109
|032151684
|EBUTE-METTA BRANCH
|110
|032241727
|EFFURUN
|111
|032154306
|EGBE(U)
|112
|032281732
|EGUME
|113
|032011766
|EKET
|114
|032046168
|EKPOMA
|115
|032211773
|ELEME P C
|116
|032251966
|EMENE
|117
|032021950
|ENUGWU-UKWU
|118
|032291971
|ERIN-IJESHA
|119
|032011999
|ETE
|120
|032230107
|FACTORY ROAD
|121
|032230110
|FACTORY ROAD(B)
|122
|032154186
|FALOMO BRANCH
|123
|032154380
|FALOMO(U)
|124
|032230123
|FAULKS RD(U)
|125
|032080412
|FED. SEC. ABJ.(B)
|126
|032154225
|FEDERAL SEC. BRANCH
|127
|032154872
|FESTAC(B)
|128
|032131989
|FUNTUA
|129
|032065589
|GAMBORU-NGALA
|130
|032251788
|GARDEN AVENUE
|131
|032080425
|GARKI(B)
|132
|032080360
|GARKI(U)
|133
|032315938
|GASHUA
|134
|032080276
|GBO ABUJA(U)
|135
|032052039
|GBOKO
|136
|032282045
|GBOLOKO
|137
|032202054
|GINDIRI
|138
|032352085
|GOMBE
|139
|032222186
|GUSAU
|140
|032092099
|GUYUK
|141
|032123968
|GYADI-GYADI
|142
|032092251
|GYAWANA
|143
|032263912
|HADEJIA
|144
|032032279
|HARDAWA
|145
|032080474
|HEAD OFFICE ANNEX ABUJA
|146
|032123780
|HOTORO(B)
|147
|032154869
|I.B.D
|148
|032193244
|IBADAN(B)
|149
|032192290
|IBADAN(U)
|150
|032302491
|IBI
|151
|032242548
|IBUSA
|152
|032282605
|IDAH
|153
|032182624
|IDANRE
|154
|032152654
|IDI ARABA
|155
|032154416
|IDIMU AXIS, LAGOS
|156
|032154681
|IDUMOTA(B)
|157
|032154319
|IDUMOTA(U)
|158
|032154694
|IDUMOTA(U)
|159
|032292705
|IFEWARA
|160
|032154199
|IGANMU BRANCH
|161
|032021824
|IGBO-UKWU
|162
|032342765
|IGEDE-EKITI
|163
|032042829
|IGUEBEN
|164
|032042874
|IGUOBAZUWA
|165
|032172883
|IJEBU-ODE
|166
|032172896
|IJEBU-ODE(U)
|167
|032154238
|IJESHA-TEDO BRANCH
|168
|032152971
|IJORA BRANCH
|169
|032152997
|IJU BRANCH
|170
|032153077
|IKEJA BRANCH
|171
|032153035
|IKEJA(B)
|172
|032153064
|IKEJA(U)
|173
|032293115
|IKIRUN
|174
|032153174
|IKORODU BRANCH
|175
|032013159
|IKOT-ABASI
|176
|032013081
|IKOT-EDIBON
|177
|032013094
|IKOT-EKPENE
|178
|032154115
|IKOYI(B)
|179
|032216558
|IKWERE(B)
|180
|032210758
|IKWERRE(U)
|181
|032173141
|ILARO
|182
|032343120
|ILAWE-EKITI
|183
|032292679
|ILE-IFE
|184
|032293144
|ILESA
|185
|032143210
|ILORIN MARKET
|186
|032143184
|ILORIN UNIVERSITY
|187
|032153297
|ILUPEJU BRANCH
|188
|032183270
|ILUTITUN
|189
|032150423
|INSURANCE DEPT.
|190
|032043310
|IRUEKPEN
|191
|032223282
|ISA
|192
|032193325
|ISEYIN
|193
|032153352
|ISOLO BRANCH
|194
|032183380
|ITA-OGBOLU
|195
|032192342
|IWO ROAD(U)
|196
|032173264
|IWOPIN
|197
|032091155
|JADA
|198
|032113732
|JAJI
|199
|032313435
|JAKUSKO
|200
|032307483
|JALINGO
|201
|032273504
|JEGA
|202
|032203480
|JENGRE
|203
|032133398
|JIBIA
|204
|032203477
|JOS MARKET
|205
|032203493
|JOS(U)
|206
|032113651
|KADUNA SOUTH
|207
|032113570
|KADUNA(U)
|208
|032154267
|KAKAWA BRANCH
|209
|032123939
|KANO(U)
|210
|032204007
|KARU
|211
|032134067
|KATSINA MAIN
|212
|032252062
|KENYATTA MARKET,ENUGU
|213
|032157578
|KETU
|214
|032123793
|KWARI MARKET, KANO
|215
|032064072
|KWAYA-KUSAR
|216
|032154270
|LADIPO
|217
|032204971
|LAFIA
|218
|032144099
|LAFIAGI
|219
|032204832
|LANGTANG
|220
|032159204
|LARCARD
|221
|032154283
|LAWANSON BRANCH
|222
|032192481
|LEBANON
|223
|032154212
|LEKKI BRANCH
|224
|032154335
|LEWIS STREET BRANCH
|225
|032284959
|LOKOJA
|226
|032284470
|LOKOJA(U)
|227
|032143168
|M M WAY ILORIN
|228
|032123942
|M M WAY KANO
|229
|032065068
|MAIDUGURI
|230
|032065055
|MAIDUGURI(U)
|231
|032080399
|MAITAMA(B)
|232
|032055175
|MAKURDI(U)
|233
|032154568
|MARINA BRANCH
|234
|032065262
|MASHIO
|235
|032095342
|MAYO-BELWA
|236
|032031160
|MICHIKA
|237
|032165366
|MINNA
|238
|032035441
|MISAU
|239
|032041192
|MISSION ROAD
|240
|032115086
|MOGADISHU(B)
|241
|032113716
|MOHAMMED BUHARI WAY KAD.
|242
|032154665
|MOLONEY BRANCH
|243
|032095452
|MUBI
|244
|032155554
|MUSHIN BRANCH
|245
|032155376
|MUSHIN(U)
|246
|032215575
|NAFCON
|247
|032080438
|NASS COMPLEX F.C.T.
|248
|032040436
|NATIONAL ASS.(B)
|249
|032041309
|NEW BENIN/LAGOS RD.
|250
|032192355
|NEW GBAGI
|251
|032025956
|NEW MARKET RD
|252
|032230259
|NGWA ROAD
|253
|032025969
|NIGER BRIDGE HEAD
|254
|032251814
|NKPOR
|255
|032021798
|NKPOR(B)
|256
|032021895
|NKPOR(U)
|257
|032025561
|NNEWI
|258
|032021866
|NNEWI(B)
|259
|032025820
|NNEWI(U)
|260
|032154322
|OBALENDE(U)
|261
|032154759
|OBUN-EKO BRANCH
|262
|032185605
|ODE IRELE
|263
|032145658
|OFFA
|264
|032155677
|OGBA BRANCH
|265
|032255593
|OGBEDE
|266
|032251856
|OGBETE MARKET
|267
|032195682
|OGBOMOSHO
|268
|032175660
|OGERE
|269
|032245642
|OGHARA
|270
|032021921
|OGIDI(B)
|271
|032075692
|OGOJA
|272
|032251872
|OGUI ROAD
|273
|032240825
|OGWUASHI UKWU, DELTA
|274
|032255713
|OHAFIA
|275
|032055722
|OJU
|276
|032154432
|OKE ARIN(U)
|277
|032157659
|OKE-ARIN
|278
|032285709
|OKENGWE
|279
|032235759
|OKIGWE
|280
|032025736
|OKO
|281
|032155732
|OKOKOMAIKO BRANCH
|282
|032251940
|OKPARA AVENUE
|283
|032251830
|OKPARA(B)
|284
|032230220
|OKPUALA NGWA
|285
|032245765
|OLEH
|286
|032145810
|OMU-ARAN
|287
|032185744
|ONDO
|288
|032025846
|ONITSHA(U)
|289
|032155981
|OREGUN BRANCH
|290
|032216435
|ORIJE
|291
|032154393
|ORILE(U)
|292
|032106040
|ORLU
|293
|032146068
|ORO
|294
|032154254
|OSHODI(U)
|295
|032296099
|OSOGBO
|296
|032156113
|OTTA BRANCH
|297
|032055162
|OTUKPO ROAD
|298
|032246120
|OVWIAN/ALADJA
|299
|032106147
|OWERRI
|300
|032106189
|OWERRI(B)
|301
|032210554
|OYIGBO TOWN P/H
|302
|032154623
|OYIN JOLAYEMI(B)
|303
|032196296
|OYO
|304
|032216545
|P/H KINGS
|305
|032106150
|P/HARCOURT ROAD OWERRI
|306
|032166336
|PAIKO
|307
|032206322
|PANYAM
|308
|032146314
|PATEGI
|309
|032123777
|POST OFFICE RD(B)
|310
|032211906
|PPMC DEPOT(B)
|311
|032113512
|PPMC KADUNA
|312
|032016606
|QIT
|313
|032154856
|REGISTRAR
|314
|032176591
|SAGAMU
|315
|032116645
|SAMARU
|316
|032246735
|SAPELE
|317
|032150986
|SEME BORDER TOWN
|318
|032126745
|SHARADA
|319
|032156786
|SHOMOLU BRANCH
|320
|032226836
|SOKOTO MAIN
|321
|032226917
|SOKOTO MARKET
|322
|032156825
|STALLION PLAZA BRANCH
|323
|032216532
|STATION ROAD
|324
|032166734
|SULEJA
|325
|032156948
|SURU-LERE BRANCH
|326
|032036961
|TALASSE
|327
|032156951
|TIN-CAN ISLAND BRANCH
|328
|032154924
|TINUBU SQUARE BRANCH
|329
|032154937
|TRADE FAIR COMPLX BRANCH
|330
|032154940
|TRADE FAIR(B)
|331
|032155004
|TRADE FAIR(U)
|332
|032216574
|TRANS AMADI
|333
|032080386
|UAC ABUJA
|334
|032236981
|UBURU-OHAOZARA
|335
|032192397
|UCH
|336
|032247035
|UGHELLI
|337
|032237074
|UMUAHIA
|338
|032237090
|UMUDIKE
|339
|032230262
|UMUOCHAM
|340
|032025833
|UPPER IWEKA/OCHANJA
|341
|032047138
|UROMI
|342
|032017184
|UYO
|343
|032154607
|VICTORIA ISLAND BRANCH
|344
|032247239
|WARRI
|345
|032247242
|WARRI-UTB
|346
|032152926
|WASHIMI(U)
|347
|032157015
|WHARF BRANCH
|348
|032150737
|WHARF ROAD(B)
|349
|032087033
|WUSE
|350
|032157332
|YABA BRANCH
|351
|032135095
|YAHAYA MADAKI WAY
|352
|032113567
|YAKUBU GOWON WAY
|353
|032031144
|YANDOKA BYE-PASS
|354
|032277377
|YELWA
|355
|032216626
|YENAGOA
|356
|032326639
|YENAGOA(U)
|357
|032097447
|YOLA
|358
|032117534
|ZARIA
- List of First bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Access Bank Sort Code and branches in Nigeria
- List of Ecobank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Wema Bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Diamond Bank Branches and sort codes in Nigeria
- List of Stanbic IBTC bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Zenith bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- List of Fidelity bank sort codes and branches in Nigeria
- ‘Jaiz bank’s loan profile is very healthy’
- Buhari congratulates veteran journalist Tony Momoh on 78th birthday
- Union Bank to raise $164 mln to bolster capital buffers
- Union Bank wins Most Efficient Bank in E-Reference Operations Award
- Police to investigate officer who threatens to kill 200 Nigerians if Buhari dies
