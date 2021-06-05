List of Unity Bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

June 5, 2021 Tosan Olajide BANKING

List of Unity Bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Unity Bank Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Unity Bank in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Unity Bank codes in Nigeria

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCHES
1 215084086 WUSE II, ABUJA  
2 215083896 MAITAMA, ABUJA
3 215083854 WUSE II, ABUJA
4 215083650 WUSE II, ABUJA
5 215083362 SOKODE, ABUJA
6 215083278 CBD, ABUJA
7 215083265 MAITAMA, ABUJA
8 215083223 CONSTITUTION ROAD, ABUJA
9 215083210 WUSE ZONE 4, ABUJA
10 215163046 SULEIJA
11 215082758 CENTRAL BUS. DISTRICT, ABUJA
12 215083745 KWALI, ABUJA
13 215082509 GWAGWALADA, ABUJA
14 215082347 WUSE 2, ABUJA
15 215082334 HERBERT MACAULAY, ABUJA
16 215082321 GARKI, ABUJA
17 215082279 3 ARMS, ABUJA
18 215082198 MAITAMA, ABUJA
19 215082101 WUSE 1, ABUJA
20 215162063 SULEIJA
21 215082017 CENTRAL AREA, ABUJA
22 215183822 IGBOKODA
23 215183819 AKURE
24 215343688 OTUN EKITI
25 215343675 ADO EKITI
26 215183314 ALAGBAKA, AKURE
27 215182674 OBA ADESIDA, AKURE
28 215032892 BILLIRI
29 215032821 AZARE
30 215032818 ALKALERI, BAUCHI
31 215032546 GOMBE
32 215032520 BAUCHI
33 215032287 GOMBE
34 215032245 BAUCHI
35 215043535 BENIN
36 215043522 BENIN
37 215043519 BENIN
38 215043506 BENIN
39 215043496 BENIN
40 215043483 BENIN
41 215243474 WARRI
42 215243461 POST OFFICE ROAD
43 215243458 COURT ROAD
44 215243445 OLEH
45 215243432 UMUSADEGE ROAD
46 215243429 EFFURUN WARRI ROAD
47 215243416 DENNIS OSADEBEY WAY
48 215243403 OLD LAGOS ASABA ROAD
49 215243393 DENSU ROAD
50 215023377 ONITSHA
51 215023238 ONITSHA
52 215022802 ONITSHA
53 215213831 OSHOGBO
54 215193320 IBADAN
55 215192680 IBADAN
56 215283719 AJAOKUTA
57 215143024 ILORIN
58 215283007 IYARA
59 215282998 ANKPA
60 215142630 OFFA
61 215142627 ILORIN
62 215282613 OKENE
63 215282600 LOKOJA
64 215282590 AJAOKUTA
65 215203809 MARABA
66 215203634 JOS
67 215202087 PANKSHIN
68 215203074 JOS INDUSTRIAL
69 215203032 AKWANGA
70 215202693 JOS
71 215202651 KEFFI
72 215202648 LAFIA
73 215202185 JOS
74 215113960 KADUNA
75 215113546 KADUNA
76 215113096 KADUNA
77 215112932 ZARIA
78 215112929 KAFANCHAN
79 215112385 KADUNA
80 215112372 KADUNA
81 215112259 KADUNA
83 215112233 IKARA
84 215112165 KADUNA INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT
85 215112123 ZARIA
86 215112071 KADUNA
87 215124043 WUDIL TOWN
88 215124030 KANO
89 215124027 KANO
90 215124014 KANTIN KWARI
91 215124001 DAWAKIN KUDU TOWN
92 215123992 DAMBATA TOWN
93 215123989 KANO
94 215123976 ABS/ZOO ROAD
95 215263959 MAIGATARI TOWN
96 215263946 KAZAURE
97 215263933 HADEJIA
98 215263920 DUTSE
99 215263917 BIRNIN KUDU
100 215123706 WUDIL
101 215123691 KANO
102 215123549 KANO
103 215122948 CHIROMAWA
104 215262905 HADEJIA
105 215262552 DUTSE
106 215122430 SHARADA
107 215122427 KANO
108 215122414 KANO
109 215122401 KANO
110 215122391 KANO
111 215122294 KANO
112 215122087 KANO
113 215132967 DUTSIN-MA
114 215132954 DAURA
115 215132576 FUNTUA
116 215132569 KATSINA
117 215132213 KATSINA
118 215154097 VICTORIA ISLAND
119 215154068 VICTORIA ISLAND
120 215154056 APAPA
121 215153878 VICTORIA ISLAND
122 215153865 APAPA
123 215153797 VICTORIA ISLAND
124 215153784 TIN CAN ISLAND
125 215153771 IKEJA
126 215153768 IKEJA
127 215153755 LEKKI
128 215153742 OKE ARIN
129 215153739 APAPA PORT
130 215153726 ABULE EGBA
131 215153629 ITIRE ROAD
132 215153616 LAGOS
133 215153603 IKEJA
134 215153593 VICTORIA ISLAND
135 215153580 LAGOS
136 215153577 APAPA
137 215153564 IKEJA
138 215153302 LAGOS ISLAND
139 215153292 IKEJA
140 215153289 APAPA
141 215153247 VICTORIA ISLAND
142 215152471 VICTORIA ISLAND
143 215152468 BALOGUN
144 215152455 IKEJA
145 215152442 APAPA
146 215152222 APAPA
147 215152099 BALOGUN
148 215152057 YABA
149 215152044 VICTORIA ISLAND
150 215152028 TREASURY DEPARTMENT
151 215063900 MAIDUGURI
152 215313184 POTISKUM
153 215313171 NGURU
154 215062888 NEW MARTE
155 215062875 MONDAY MARKET
156 215312729 DAMATURU
157 215062367 MAIDUGURI
158 215062354 MAIDUGURI – BAMA ROAD
159 215062176 MAIDUGURI
160 215053389 MAKURDI
161 215052869 GBOKO
162 215052856 UGBOKOLO
163 215052843 OTUKPO
164 215052830 GBOKO
165 215052539 MAKURDI
166 215163062 ZUNGERU
167 215163059 BIDA
168 215163017 C/O MINNA MAIN BRANCH
169 215162665 MINNA
170 215162267 BIDA
171 215162034 MINNA
173 215233358 ABA
174 215233206 CONSTITUTION CRESCENT, ABA
175 215232498 ABA
176 215214076 PORT HARCOURT
177 215213886 PORT HARCOURT
178 215213844 TRANS AMADI
179 215213640 TRANS AMADI
180 215213349 ABA ROAD
181 215213336 OMOKU
182 215212489 AZIKIWE ROAD
183 215212133 ABA ROAD
184 215213255 TRANS AMADI
185 215223193 TALATA-MAFARA
186 215223151 YABO
187 215223148 SOKOTO MARKET
188 215223135 SABON BIRNI
189 215223122 GWADABAWA
190 215223119 C/O SOKOTO MAIN BRANCH
191 215223106 BODINGA
192 215272982 ZURU
193 215222738 GUSAU
194 215222709 GUSAU
195 215272584 BIRNIN KEBBI (FORMERLY B.O.N)
196 215272319 BIRNIN KEBBI (FORMERLY INTERCITY)
197 215272306 JEGA
198 215222204 SOKOTO
199 215222110 GUSAU
200 215013662 UYO
201 215012799 UYO
202 215303165 WUKARI
203 215092780 UBA
204 215092777 NUMAN
205 215092764 MUBI
206 215302713 JALINGO
207 215092515 YOLA




