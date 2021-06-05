List of Wema Bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

June 5, 2021 Ezekiel Enejeta BANKING

List of Wema Bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Wema bank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Wema bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Wema Bank sort codes in Nigeria –

S/N SORT CODES  BRANCHES
1 035230544 ABA
2 035010971 EKET
3 035011158 UYO
4 035020631 ONITSHA
5 035031138 BAUCHI
6 035321505 YENOGOA
7 035051147 MAKURDI
8 035061098 MAIDUGURI
9 035071198 CALABAR
10 035241724 ASABA
11 035240945 WARRI
12 035041186 BENIN
13 035041458 BENIN      (2)
14 035041681 UNIBEN
15 035340890 ADO EKITI
16 035341417 ADO EKITI  (2)
17 035340557 AIYEDUN EKITI
18 035341239 ARAMOKO
19 035340159 IGBARA ODO
20 035341802 IKERE-EKITI
21 035341747 ISE-EKITI
22 035341815 OMUO-EKITI
23 035340612 UNAD
24 035251167 ENUGU
25 035080778 ABUJA
26 035081421 ABUJA    (2)
27 035080862 ABUJA INT AIRPORT
28 035081528 LE MERIDIEN
29 035080804 WUSE
30 035101178 OWERRI
31 035111045 KADUNA
32 035111430 KADUNA  (2)
33 035111511 KADUNA NNPC
34 035111443 JAJI
35 035120382 KANO
36 035131122 KATSINA
37 035140605 ILORIN
38 035141011 NNPC   ILORIN
39 035150475 ABULE EGBA
40 035151335 AGEGE
41 035150747 AJAO ESTATE
42 035150815 ALABA
43 035151319 ALLEN
44 035150569 APAPA
45 035151306 APAPA   (2)
46 035150966 ASPAMDA
47 035151636 BADAGRY
48 035150792 BROAD ST
49 035151283 BROAD STREET   (2)
50 035151296 DAVIES STREET
51 035150077 DOPEMU
52 035151241 DOPEMU CASH OFFICE
53 035150080 EBUTE META
54 035150954 EGBEDA
55 035151623 GBAGADA/BARIGA
56 035150103 HEAD OFFICE
57 035150116 IBD
58 035150226 IJEDE
59 035150624 IJORA
60 035150271 IKEJA
61 035151254 IKORODU
62 035151212 IKOYI
63 035150598 IPONRI
64 035150750 ISOLO
65 035150938 JIBOWU
66 035151610 LAGOS AIRPORT HOTEL
67 035150297 LAPAL
68 035150721 LAWANSON
69 035150925 MARINA
70 035150695 MARYLAND
71 035150323 MUSHIN
72 035151021 NAHCO
73 035150831 NPA APAPA PORT
74 035151322 OBA AKRAN
75 035150488 OGBA
76 035151050 OJOTA
77 035150763 OKE ARIN
78 035150734 OKOKOMAIKO
79 035150352 ORILE
80 035150983 ORILE CASH (COKER)
81 035150705 OSHODI
82 035150666 PELEWURA
83 035150420 TINUBU
84 035150844 UNILAG
85 035151270 VICTORIA ISLAND  (2)
86 035161082 MINNA
87 035091110 YOLA
88 035170015 ABEOKUTA
89 035171344 ABEOKUTA     (2)
90 035170031 AGO- IWOYE
91 035170057 AJILETE
92 035170044 AYETORO
93 035171496 BABCOCK
94 035170099 EWEKORO
95 035170125 IDI IROKO
96 035170141 IFO
97 035170196 IJEBU IGBO
98 035170206 IJEBU MUSHIN
99 035171069 IJEBU ODE
100 035171645 ILARO
101 035170219 ILISHAN
102 035171263 OKE-ILEWO
103 035170345 OSU CAMPUS
104 035170361 OTTA
105 035170332 OWODE
106 035170905 PANSEKE
107 035170413 SHAGAMU
108 035170675 WAPCO
109 035180063 AKURE
110 035181392 AKURE  (2)
111 035180500 FUTA
112 035180160 IGBARA OKE
113 035180238 IJU
114 035181677 IKARE AKOKO
115 035180584 ONDO
116 035181033 ORE
117 035181790 OWO
118 035291774 EDE
119 035290513 EDUN ABON
120 035290241 IBOKUN
121 035290131 IFETEDO
122 035291389 ILESHA
123 035290254 IRAGBIJI
124 035290652 IWO
125 035291651 JABU, ARAKEJI
126 035290306 MODAKEKE
127 035290872 OAU
128 035291758 OKUKU
129 035290717 OSOGBO
130 035291363 OSOGBO (2) MAIN
131 035190024 AGODI
132 035191353 AGODI    (2)
133 035190574 APATA
134 035190684 BODIJA
135 082190820 DUGBE
136 035190642 GBAGI
137 035190176 IGBETI
138 035190189 IGBOHO
139 035191667 IGBO-ORA
140 035190396 KISHI
141 035190312 MOKOLA
142 035191007 NNPC  APATA
143 035191761 OGBOMOSHO
144 035190435 OLUBADAN
145 035190379 POLY IBADAN
146 035190406 SANGO
147 035201104 JOS
148 035211547 HAPPY BITE
149 035210852 PORT HARCOURT
150 035211466 PORT. HARCOURT  (2)
151 035221074 SOKOTO




