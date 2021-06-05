List of Wema Bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Wema bank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all Wema bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all Wema Bank sort codes in Nigeria –
|S/N
|SORT CODES
|BRANCHES
|1
|035230544
|ABA
|2
|035010971
|EKET
|3
|035011158
|UYO
|4
|035020631
|ONITSHA
|5
|035031138
|BAUCHI
|6
|035321505
|YENOGOA
|7
|035051147
|MAKURDI
|8
|035061098
|MAIDUGURI
|9
|035071198
|CALABAR
|10
|035241724
|ASABA
|11
|035240945
|WARRI
|12
|035041186
|BENIN
|13
|035041458
|BENIN (2)
|14
|035041681
|UNIBEN
|15
|035340890
|ADO EKITI
|16
|035341417
|ADO EKITI (2)
|17
|035340557
|AIYEDUN EKITI
|18
|035341239
|ARAMOKO
|19
|035340159
|IGBARA ODO
|20
|035341802
|IKERE-EKITI
|21
|035341747
|ISE-EKITI
|22
|035341815
|OMUO-EKITI
|23
|035340612
|UNAD
|24
|035251167
|ENUGU
|25
|035080778
|ABUJA
|26
|035081421
|ABUJA (2)
|27
|035080862
|ABUJA INT AIRPORT
|28
|035081528
|LE MERIDIEN
|29
|035080804
|WUSE
|30
|035101178
|OWERRI
|31
|035111045
|KADUNA
|32
|035111430
|KADUNA (2)
|33
|035111511
|KADUNA NNPC
|34
|035111443
|JAJI
|35
|035120382
|KANO
|36
|035131122
|KATSINA
|37
|035140605
|ILORIN
|38
|035141011
|NNPC ILORIN
|39
|035150475
|ABULE EGBA
|40
|035151335
|AGEGE
|41
|035150747
|AJAO ESTATE
|42
|035150815
|ALABA
|43
|035151319
|ALLEN
|44
|035150569
|APAPA
|45
|035151306
|APAPA (2)
|46
|035150966
|ASPAMDA
|47
|035151636
|BADAGRY
|48
|035150792
|BROAD ST
|49
|035151283
|BROAD STREET (2)
|50
|035151296
|DAVIES STREET
|51
|035150077
|DOPEMU
|52
|035151241
|DOPEMU CASH OFFICE
|53
|035150080
|EBUTE META
|54
|035150954
|EGBEDA
|55
|035151623
|GBAGADA/BARIGA
|56
|035150103
|HEAD OFFICE
|57
|035150116
|IBD
|58
|035150226
|IJEDE
|59
|035150624
|IJORA
|60
|035150271
|IKEJA
|61
|035151254
|IKORODU
|62
|035151212
|IKOYI
|63
|035150598
|IPONRI
|64
|035150750
|ISOLO
|65
|035150938
|JIBOWU
|66
|035151610
|LAGOS AIRPORT HOTEL
|67
|035150297
|LAPAL
|68
|035150721
|LAWANSON
|69
|035150925
|MARINA
|70
|035150695
|MARYLAND
|71
|035150323
|MUSHIN
|72
|035151021
|NAHCO
|73
|035150831
|NPA APAPA PORT
|74
|035151322
|OBA AKRAN
|75
|035150488
|OGBA
|76
|035151050
|OJOTA
|77
|035150763
|OKE ARIN
|78
|035150734
|OKOKOMAIKO
|79
|035150352
|ORILE
|80
|035150983
|ORILE CASH (COKER)
|81
|035150705
|OSHODI
|82
|035150666
|PELEWURA
|83
|035150420
|TINUBU
|84
|035150844
|UNILAG
|85
|035151270
|VICTORIA ISLAND (2)
|86
|035161082
|MINNA
|87
|035091110
|YOLA
|88
|035170015
|ABEOKUTA
|89
|035171344
|ABEOKUTA (2)
|90
|035170031
|AGO- IWOYE
|91
|035170057
|AJILETE
|92
|035170044
|AYETORO
|93
|035171496
|BABCOCK
|94
|035170099
|EWEKORO
|95
|035170125
|IDI IROKO
|96
|035170141
|IFO
|97
|035170196
|IJEBU IGBO
|98
|035170206
|IJEBU MUSHIN
|99
|035171069
|IJEBU ODE
|100
|035171645
|ILARO
|101
|035170219
|ILISHAN
|102
|035171263
|OKE-ILEWO
|103
|035170345
|OSU CAMPUS
|104
|035170361
|OTTA
|105
|035170332
|OWODE
|106
|035170905
|PANSEKE
|107
|035170413
|SHAGAMU
|108
|035170675
|WAPCO
|109
|035180063
|AKURE
|110
|035181392
|AKURE (2)
|111
|035180500
|FUTA
|112
|035180160
|IGBARA OKE
|113
|035180238
|IJU
|114
|035181677
|IKARE AKOKO
|115
|035180584
|ONDO
|116
|035181033
|ORE
|117
|035181790
|OWO
|118
|035291774
|EDE
|119
|035290513
|EDUN ABON
|120
|035290241
|IBOKUN
|121
|035290131
|IFETEDO
|122
|035291389
|ILESHA
|123
|035290254
|IRAGBIJI
|124
|035290652
|IWO
|125
|035291651
|JABU, ARAKEJI
|126
|035290306
|MODAKEKE
|127
|035290872
|OAU
|128
|035291758
|OKUKU
|129
|035290717
|OSOGBO
|130
|035291363
|OSOGBO (2) MAIN
|131
|035190024
|AGODI
|132
|035191353
|AGODI (2)
|133
|035190574
|APATA
|134
|035190684
|BODIJA
|135
|082190820
|DUGBE
|136
|035190642
|GBAGI
|137
|035190176
|IGBETI
|138
|035190189
|IGBOHO
|139
|035191667
|IGBO-ORA
|140
|035190396
|KISHI
|141
|035190312
|MOKOLA
|142
|035191007
|NNPC APATA
|143
|035191761
|OGBOMOSHO
|144
|035190435
|OLUBADAN
|145
|035190379
|POLY IBADAN
|146
|035190406
|SANGO
|147
|035201104
|JOS
|148
|035211547
|HAPPY BITE
|149
|035210852
|PORT HARCOURT
|150
|035211466
|PORT. HARCOURT (2)
|151
|035221074
|SOKOTO
