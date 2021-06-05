List of Zenith bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria

June 5, 2021 Tosan Olajide BANKING

List of Zenith bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Zenith bank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.

Sort code for all Zenith bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.

Here is a list of all Zenith bank sort codes in Nigeria –

 

S/N ZENITH BANK PLC  BRANCHES
1 057230014 ABA
2 057210021 ABA ROAD
3 057330011 ABAKALIKI
4 057170019 ABEOKUTA
5 057080015 ABUJA
6 057150657 ABULE EGBA
7 057150709 ACME ROAD
8 057150343 ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA
9 057150204 ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA
10 057150547 ADEYEMO ALAKIJA
11 057340014 ADO-EKITI
12 057150686 AGBARA
13 057190044 AGBENI MARKET
14 057240033 AGBOR
15 057150521 AGIDINGBI
16 057150437 AGUDA
17 057080099 AHMADU BELLO WAY
18 057150372 AIRPORT ROAD
19 057010030 AKA ROAD
20 057150288 AKIN ADESOLA
21 057150660 AKOWONJO
22 057180012 AKURE
23 057150576 ALABA INTERNATIONAL
24 057150165 ALLEN AVENUE
25 057150754 ALLEN II
26 057080044 AMINU KANO 1
27 057080109 AMINU KANO 2
28 057150615 AMUWO ODOFIN
29 057150505 ANTHONY
30 057150055 APAPA
31 057150835 APAPA RD
32 057230030 ASA ROAD
33 057240020 ASABA
34 057040055 AUCHI
35 057020046 AWKA
36 057150550 BAR BEACH
37 057030010 BAUCHI
38 057040013 BENIN
39 057040042 BENINAIRPORTRD
40 057160032 BIDA
41 057270016 BIRNIN KEBBI
42 057210047 BONNY ISLAND
43 057150275 BOURDILLON
44 057150631 BROAD STREET
45 057200028 BUKURU
46 057080060 LAW SCHOOL (BWARI)
47 057070012 CALABAR
48 057150725 CATHOLIC MISSION ST.
49 057080073 CENTRAL BUS. DISTRICT
50 057150301 TRINITY
51 057150107 COKER
52 057150848 COMPUTER VILLAGE
53 057150330 CREEK ROAD
54 057310015 DAMATURU
55 057150194 DOPEMU
56 057260013 DUTSE
57 057150712 EJIGBO
58 057010027 EKET
59 057040068 EKPOMA
60 057250010 ENUGU 1
61 057250023 ENUGU 2 (OGUI RD)
62 057150220 ERIC MOORE
63 057250036 ESTATE LAYOUT
64 057240062 EZENEI AVENUE
65 057150217 FALOMO
66 057150233 FESTAC
67 057130020 FUNTUA
68 057080028 GARKI
69 057150738 GBAGADA
70 057350017 GOMBE
71 057370013 GUSAU
72 057080112 GWAGWALADA
73 057150602 H/O ANNEX II
74 057150796 H/O ANNEX III
75 057020033 BRIDGE HEAD
76 057150013 HEAD OFFICE
77 057150424 HERBERT MACAULEY
78 057190015 IBADAN
79 057190031 IBADAN 3
80 057150851 IDIMU
81 057150741 IDI-ORO
82 057150039 IDUMAGBO
83 057150026 IDUMOTA
84 057170022 IJEBU ODE
85 057150534 IJU
86 057150042 IKEJA
87 057150314 IKEJA GRA
88 057070038 IKOM
89 057150385 IKORODU
90 057150644 IKORODU ROAD
91 057010043 IKOT EKPENE ROAD
92 057150479 IKOTA
93 057150518 IKOTA SHOPPING COMPLEX
94 057150136 IKOYI
95 057040026 IKPOBA HILL
96 057210034 IKWERRE ROAD
97 057290025 ILE-IFE
98 057290038 ILESA
99 057140010 ILORIN
100 057150123 ILUPEJU
101 057150408 INT’L AIRPORT TERMINAL
102 057150084 ISOLO
103 057190028 IWO ROAD
104 057300012 JALINGO
105 057200015 JOS
106 057110011 KADUNA
107 057110037 KADUNA 2
108 057110040 KAFANCHAN
109 057120014 KANO
110 057120027 KANO 2
111 057130017 KATSINA
112 057150864 KETU
113 057150877 KINGSWAY
114 057150291 KOFO ABAYOMI
115 057160045 KOTANGORA
116 057360010 LAFIA
117 057150178 LAGOS CENTRAL
118 057080125  BWARI
119 057150699 LAWANSON
120 057150398 LEKKI
121 057150880 LIVERPOOL
122 057280019 LOKOJA
123 057150770 MAGODO
124 057060019 MAIDUGURI
125 057060022 MAIDUGURI 2
126 057050016 MAKURDI
127 057080057 MARARABA
128 057150068 MARINA
129 057150628 MARINA II
130 057150071 MATORI
131 057150453 MEDICAL ROAD
132 057160016 MINNA
133 057150822 MOLONEY
134 057090021 MUBI
135 057150589 MURI OKUNOLA
136 057020059 NKPOR
137 057210050 NNAMDI AZIKWE(OGINIBA)
138 057020020 NNEWI
139 057250052 NSUKKA
140 057280022 OBAJANA
141 057140023 OFFA
142 057150110 OGBA
143 057020075 OGIDI
144 057070025 OGOJA
145 057150466 OGUDU
146 057150356 OGUNLANA DRIVE
147 057150893 OJODU
148 057040084 OKADA
149 057150181 OKE ARIN
150 057100021 OKIGWE
151 057150411 OKOTA
152 057150440 OLD OJO ROAD
153 057150369 OLOSA
154 057150783 OLOWU
155 057020017 ONITSHA
156 057210076 ONNE
157 057150259 OPEBI
158 057150246 OREGUN
159 057290012 OSHOGBO
160 057100018 OWERRI
161 057150767 OZUMBA MBADIWE
162 057210089 OYIGBO
163 057040071 SAPELE ROAD
164 057150327 PALM AVENUE
165 057150903 PEN CINEMA
166 057210018 PORT HARCOURT
167 057250065 PRESIDENTIAL ROAD
168 057020062 RELIEF MARKET
169 057210063 RUMUIBEKWE
170 057120030 SABON-GARI
171 057150495 SANGO OTA
172 057150592 SANUSI FAFUNWA
173 057240046 SAPELE
174 057170035 SHAGAMU
175 057220011 SOKOTO
176 057150563 ST. FINBARRS ROAD
177 057160029 SULEJA
178 057150097 SURULERE
179 057150673 TEJUOSHO
180 057150262 TRADE FAIR
181 057080086 TRANSCORP HILTON
182 057230027 UMUAHIA
183 057120043 UNITY ROAD
184 057040039 USELU
185 057080138 JABI
186 057080141 UTAKO
187 057010014 UYO
188 057150149 VICTORIA ISLAND
189 057240017 WARRI
190 057240059 WARRI II
191 057150152 WHARF RD
192 057080031 WUSE
193 057150055 SNAKE ISLAND
194 057320018 YENAGOA
195 057090018 YOLA
196 057110024 ZARIA
197 057250049 ZIK AVENUE
198 057150806 ALUMINIUM VILLAGE
199 057150819 GBAGADA 2
200 057150916 LASU
201 057050029 OTUKPOR
202 057240075 ABRAKA
203 057080154 EFAB
204 057150929 FALOMO R/ABOUT
205 057150932 ADENIYI JONES
206 057150945 MOBIL ROAD
207 057150958 SANGO OTA 2
208 057190057 BODIJA
209 057150961 LEKKI EXPRESSWAY
210 057080167 MAITAMA 2
211 057210092 ABA ROAD 2
212 057210102 AZIKIWE ROAD ,P/H
213 057030023 AZARE
214 057150974 LASPOTECH
215 057150987 EPE
216 057080170 GARKI MODEL MKT
217 057210115 OMOKU
218 057100034 ORLU
219 057330024 AFIKPO
220 057150990 KUDIRAT ABIOLA WAY
221 057151009 BOLADE OSHODI
222 057120056 HOTORO
223 057151012 ILUPEJU 2
224 057080183 CENTRAL BUS. DISTR 2
225 057330024 NEW WUSE
226 057040097 UNIBEN
227 057040107 SAKPOBA ROAD
228 057040110 EKENWA ROAD
229 057151025 BADAGRY
230 057180025 ONDO TOWN
231 057151038 ASPAMDA
232 057060035 MAIDUGURI 3
233 057310028 POTISKUM
234 057120069 WUDIL
235 057080206 FED SECRETARIAT
236 057151041 ALAGBADO
237 057151054 TRINITY 2
238 057020088 EKWULOBIA
239 057151067 KEFFI
240 057151070 SATELLITE TOWN
241 057240088 UGHELLI
242 057020091 UMUNZE
243 057040123 MISSION ROAD
244 057080219 KUBWA
245 057040136 UROMI
246 057100047 OWERRI
247 057151083 OGBA 2
248 057151096 IKOTUN
249 057151106 AGEGE MOTOR RD
250 057151119 EBUTE-ERO
251 057140036 ILORIN 2
252 057230043 ABA 3
253 057080222 DEI-DEI
254 057080235 NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
255 057010046 UYO 3
256 057151122 AKUTE
257 057151135 SEME-BORDER
258 057080248 DUTSE ALHAJI
259 057080251 ENUGU HOUSE ABUJA
260 057190060 OYO TOWN
261 057190073 OLUYOLE
262 057170048 OWODE
263 057330024 ABAKALIKI 2
264 057020101 ELECTRONIC MRKT
265 057080264 GWARIMPA
266 057080277 KEBBI HOUSE
267 057080280 MAPAPE
268 057280035 OKENE
269 057080293 EAGLE
270 057200031 JOS 2
271 057070041 MARY SLESSOR
272 057170051 OKE ILEWO
273 057240091 PTI  ROAD
274 057151148 LADIPO OLUWOLE
275 057151151 ALAUSA
276 057120072 KOFAR RUWA
277 057300025 WUKARI
278 057080303 SULTAN ABUBUKAR




