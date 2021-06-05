List of Zenith bank Routing Number, sort codes and branches in Nigeria – This article is about List of Zenith bank Nigeria Sort Codes and branches in Nigeria. The sort code is a number which is usually identifies both the bank and the branch where an account is held. the sort code identifies the bank. The sort code is usually used when transferring funds from one account in one bank branch to another branch of the bank or another bank.
Sort code for all Zenith bank branches in Nigeria – Sort Code listed by City & State.
Here is a list of all Zenith bank sort codes in Nigeria –
|S/N
|ZENITH BANK PLC
|BRANCHES
|1
|057230014
|ABA
|2
|057210021
|ABA ROAD
|3
|057330011
|ABAKALIKI
|4
|057170019
|ABEOKUTA
|5
|057080015
|ABUJA
|6
|057150657
|ABULE EGBA
|7
|057150709
|ACME ROAD
|8
|057150343
|ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA
|9
|057150204
|ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA
|10
|057150547
|ADEYEMO ALAKIJA
|11
|057340014
|ADO-EKITI
|12
|057150686
|AGBARA
|13
|057190044
|AGBENI MARKET
|14
|057240033
|AGBOR
|15
|057150521
|AGIDINGBI
|16
|057150437
|AGUDA
|17
|057080099
|AHMADU BELLO WAY
|18
|057150372
|AIRPORT ROAD
|19
|057010030
|AKA ROAD
|20
|057150288
|AKIN ADESOLA
|21
|057150660
|AKOWONJO
|22
|057180012
|AKURE
|23
|057150576
|ALABA INTERNATIONAL
|24
|057150165
|ALLEN AVENUE
|25
|057150754
|ALLEN II
|26
|057080044
|AMINU KANO 1
|27
|057080109
|AMINU KANO 2
|28
|057150615
|AMUWO ODOFIN
|29
|057150505
|ANTHONY
|30
|057150055
|APAPA
|31
|057150835
|APAPA RD
|32
|057230030
|ASA ROAD
|33
|057240020
|ASABA
|34
|057040055
|AUCHI
|35
|057020046
|AWKA
|36
|057150550
|BAR BEACH
|37
|057030010
|BAUCHI
|38
|057040013
|BENIN
|39
|057040042
|BENINAIRPORTRD
|40
|057160032
|BIDA
|41
|057270016
|BIRNIN KEBBI
|42
|057210047
|BONNY ISLAND
|43
|057150275
|BOURDILLON
|44
|057150631
|BROAD STREET
|45
|057200028
|BUKURU
|46
|057080060
|LAW SCHOOL (BWARI)
|47
|057070012
|CALABAR
|48
|057150725
|CATHOLIC MISSION ST.
|49
|057080073
|CENTRAL BUS. DISTRICT
|50
|057150301
|TRINITY
|51
|057150107
|COKER
|52
|057150848
|COMPUTER VILLAGE
|53
|057150330
|CREEK ROAD
|54
|057310015
|DAMATURU
|55
|057150194
|DOPEMU
|56
|057260013
|DUTSE
|57
|057150712
|EJIGBO
|58
|057010027
|EKET
|59
|057040068
|EKPOMA
|60
|057250010
|ENUGU 1
|61
|057250023
|ENUGU 2 (OGUI RD)
|62
|057150220
|ERIC MOORE
|63
|057250036
|ESTATE LAYOUT
|64
|057240062
|EZENEI AVENUE
|65
|057150217
|FALOMO
|66
|057150233
|FESTAC
|67
|057130020
|FUNTUA
|68
|057080028
|GARKI
|69
|057150738
|GBAGADA
|70
|057350017
|GOMBE
|71
|057370013
|GUSAU
|72
|057080112
|GWAGWALADA
|73
|057150602
|H/O ANNEX II
|74
|057150796
|H/O ANNEX III
|75
|057020033
|BRIDGE HEAD
|76
|057150013
|HEAD OFFICE
|77
|057150424
|HERBERT MACAULEY
|78
|057190015
|IBADAN
|79
|057190031
|IBADAN 3
|80
|057150851
|IDIMU
|81
|057150741
|IDI-ORO
|82
|057150039
|IDUMAGBO
|83
|057150026
|IDUMOTA
|84
|057170022
|IJEBU ODE
|85
|057150534
|IJU
|86
|057150042
|IKEJA
|87
|057150314
|IKEJA GRA
|88
|057070038
|IKOM
|89
|057150385
|IKORODU
|90
|057150644
|IKORODU ROAD
|91
|057010043
|IKOT EKPENE ROAD
|92
|057150479
|IKOTA
|93
|057150518
|IKOTA SHOPPING COMPLEX
|94
|057150136
|IKOYI
|95
|057040026
|IKPOBA HILL
|96
|057210034
|IKWERRE ROAD
|97
|057290025
|ILE-IFE
|98
|057290038
|ILESA
|99
|057140010
|ILORIN
|100
|057150123
|ILUPEJU
|101
|057150408
|INT’L AIRPORT TERMINAL
|102
|057150084
|ISOLO
|103
|057190028
|IWO ROAD
|104
|057300012
|JALINGO
|105
|057200015
|JOS
|106
|057110011
|KADUNA
|107
|057110037
|KADUNA 2
|108
|057110040
|KAFANCHAN
|109
|057120014
|KANO
|110
|057120027
|KANO 2
|111
|057130017
|KATSINA
|112
|057150864
|KETU
|113
|057150877
|KINGSWAY
|114
|057150291
|KOFO ABAYOMI
|115
|057160045
|KOTANGORA
|116
|057360010
|LAFIA
|117
|057150178
|LAGOS CENTRAL
|118
|057080125
|BWARI
|119
|057150699
|LAWANSON
|120
|057150398
|LEKKI
|121
|057150880
|LIVERPOOL
|122
|057280019
|LOKOJA
|123
|057150770
|MAGODO
|124
|057060019
|MAIDUGURI
|125
|057060022
|MAIDUGURI 2
|126
|057050016
|MAKURDI
|127
|057080057
|MARARABA
|128
|057150068
|MARINA
|129
|057150628
|MARINA II
|130
|057150071
|MATORI
|131
|057150453
|MEDICAL ROAD
|132
|057160016
|MINNA
|133
|057150822
|MOLONEY
|134
|057090021
|MUBI
|135
|057150589
|MURI OKUNOLA
|136
|057020059
|NKPOR
|137
|057210050
|NNAMDI AZIKWE(OGINIBA)
|138
|057020020
|NNEWI
|139
|057250052
|NSUKKA
|140
|057280022
|OBAJANA
|141
|057140023
|OFFA
|142
|057150110
|OGBA
|143
|057020075
|OGIDI
|144
|057070025
|OGOJA
|145
|057150466
|OGUDU
|146
|057150356
|OGUNLANA DRIVE
|147
|057150893
|OJODU
|148
|057040084
|OKADA
|149
|057150181
|OKE ARIN
|150
|057100021
|OKIGWE
|151
|057150411
|OKOTA
|152
|057150440
|OLD OJO ROAD
|153
|057150369
|OLOSA
|154
|057150783
|OLOWU
|155
|057020017
|ONITSHA
|156
|057210076
|ONNE
|157
|057150259
|OPEBI
|158
|057150246
|OREGUN
|159
|057290012
|OSHOGBO
|160
|057100018
|OWERRI
|161
|057150767
|OZUMBA MBADIWE
|162
|057210089
|OYIGBO
|163
|057040071
|SAPELE ROAD
|164
|057150327
|PALM AVENUE
|165
|057150903
|PEN CINEMA
|166
|057210018
|PORT HARCOURT
|167
|057250065
|PRESIDENTIAL ROAD
|168
|057020062
|RELIEF MARKET
|169
|057210063
|RUMUIBEKWE
|170
|057120030
|SABON-GARI
|171
|057150495
|SANGO OTA
|172
|057150592
|SANUSI FAFUNWA
|173
|057240046
|SAPELE
|174
|057170035
|SHAGAMU
|175
|057220011
|SOKOTO
|176
|057150563
|ST. FINBARRS ROAD
|177
|057160029
|SULEJA
|178
|057150097
|SURULERE
|179
|057150673
|TEJUOSHO
|180
|057150262
|TRADE FAIR
|181
|057080086
|TRANSCORP HILTON
|182
|057230027
|UMUAHIA
|183
|057120043
|UNITY ROAD
|184
|057040039
|USELU
|185
|057080138
|JABI
|186
|057080141
|UTAKO
|187
|057010014
|UYO
|188
|057150149
|VICTORIA ISLAND
|189
|057240017
|WARRI
|190
|057240059
|WARRI II
|191
|057150152
|WHARF RD
|192
|057080031
|WUSE
|193
|057150055
|SNAKE ISLAND
|194
|057320018
|YENAGOA
|195
|057090018
|YOLA
|196
|057110024
|ZARIA
|197
|057250049
|ZIK AVENUE
|198
|057150806
|ALUMINIUM VILLAGE
|199
|057150819
|GBAGADA 2
|200
|057150916
|LASU
|201
|057050029
|OTUKPOR
|202
|057240075
|ABRAKA
|203
|057080154
|EFAB
|204
|057150929
|FALOMO R/ABOUT
|205
|057150932
|ADENIYI JONES
|206
|057150945
|MOBIL ROAD
|207
|057150958
|SANGO OTA 2
|208
|057190057
|BODIJA
|209
|057150961
|LEKKI EXPRESSWAY
|210
|057080167
|MAITAMA 2
|211
|057210092
|ABA ROAD 2
|212
|057210102
|AZIKIWE ROAD ,P/H
|213
|057030023
|AZARE
|214
|057150974
|LASPOTECH
|215
|057150987
|EPE
|216
|057080170
|GARKI MODEL MKT
|217
|057210115
|OMOKU
|218
|057100034
|ORLU
|219
|057330024
|AFIKPO
|220
|057150990
|KUDIRAT ABIOLA WAY
|221
|057151009
|BOLADE OSHODI
|222
|057120056
|HOTORO
|223
|057151012
|ILUPEJU 2
|224
|057080183
|CENTRAL BUS. DISTR 2
|225
|057330024
|NEW WUSE
|226
|057040097
|UNIBEN
|227
|057040107
|SAKPOBA ROAD
|228
|057040110
|EKENWA ROAD
|229
|057151025
|BADAGRY
|230
|057180025
|ONDO TOWN
|231
|057151038
|ASPAMDA
|232
|057060035
|MAIDUGURI 3
|233
|057310028
|POTISKUM
|234
|057120069
|WUDIL
|235
|057080206
|FED SECRETARIAT
|236
|057151041
|ALAGBADO
|237
|057151054
|TRINITY 2
|238
|057020088
|EKWULOBIA
|239
|057151067
|KEFFI
|240
|057151070
|SATELLITE TOWN
|241
|057240088
|UGHELLI
|242
|057020091
|UMUNZE
|243
|057040123
|MISSION ROAD
|244
|057080219
|KUBWA
|245
|057040136
|UROMI
|246
|057100047
|OWERRI
|247
|057151083
|OGBA 2
|248
|057151096
|IKOTUN
|249
|057151106
|AGEGE MOTOR RD
|250
|057151119
|EBUTE-ERO
|251
|057140036
|ILORIN 2
|252
|057230043
|ABA 3
|253
|057080222
|DEI-DEI
|254
|057080235
|NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
|255
|057010046
|UYO 3
|256
|057151122
|AKUTE
|257
|057151135
|SEME-BORDER
|258
|057080248
|DUTSE ALHAJI
|259
|057080251
|ENUGU HOUSE ABUJA
|260
|057190060
|OYO TOWN
|261
|057190073
|OLUYOLE
|262
|057170048
|OWODE
|263
|057330024
|ABAKALIKI 2
|264
|057020101
|ELECTRONIC MRKT
|265
|057080264
|GWARIMPA
|266
|057080277
|KEBBI HOUSE
|267
|057080280
|MAPAPE
|268
|057280035
|OKENE
|269
|057080293
|EAGLE
|270
|057200031
|JOS 2
|271
|057070041
|MARY SLESSOR
|272
|057170051
|OKE ILEWO
|273
|057240091
|PTI ROAD
|274
|057151148
|LADIPO OLUWOLE
|275
|057151151
|ALAUSA
|276
|057120072
|KOFAR RUWA
|277
|057300025
|WUKARI
|278
|057080303
|SULTAN ABUBUKAR
