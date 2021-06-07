Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-Power begins enrolment for Batch C applicants – The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has announced the next step for the N-Power Batch C Stream I applicants – Apply here!

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Bashir Alkali, announced this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

He said the ministry has commenced the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.

The permanent secretary advised the shortlisted applicants to check their email addresses for confirmation and further information.

Alkali directed the applicants to log on www.nasims.gov.ng to enroll their biometric data.

He also advised the applicants to contact N-Power helplines on 018888340 or 018888189 or send email for support to: [email protected] for other enquiries.