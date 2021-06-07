Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NIPOST shuts down unregistered courier operators in Abuja – The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) at the weekend shut down seven courier and logistics companies in Abuja for operating without licences.

Postmaster General/NIPOST’s CEO Dr. Ismail Adewusi said the clampdown was in continuation of enforcement activities, which the agency started in Lagos, to ensure sanity in the industry.

Adewusi expressed concerns about the activities of illegal operators across the country, saying these amounted to economic sabotage and lack of respect for the nation’s law.

He assured Nigerians that those arrested would be further investigate and prosecuted, if found culpable.

NIPOST’s Head of Enforcement and Assistant General Manager in charge of Ethics, Complaints and Strategy, Mr. Banks Worimegbe, told reporters in Abuja that the team shut down the offices of the “illegal operators” after diligent investigations and discovery that they were operating without licences.

Worimegbe alleged that six other illegal courier operators had been penciled down for clampdown for allegedly operating without licence.

According to him, illegal operators are not only economic saboteurs but security risks to individuals, institutions and the country.