Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NSA orders ‘immediate’ shutdown of illegal security outfits – The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.), has ordered the immediate shutdown of illegal security outfits across the country.

He warned against the use of such outfits to harass, intimidate and extort Nigerians.

A statement by Head of Strategic Communication in the Office of the NSA, Z. M. Usman, reads: “The Office of the National Security Adviser has directed the immediate dismantling of all illegal security outfits and warned against the use of these outfits to extort, harass and intimidate Nigerians.

“In particular, the office has cautioned individuals, organisations and foreign partners on the activities of NATFORCE, which was illegally formed as a task force to combat illegal importation and smuggling of small arms, ammunitions and light weapons into Nigeria.

“The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), domiciled in the Office of the NSA, is the national co-ordination mechanism for the control and monitoring of the proliferation of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria. The Office of the NSA has observed with concern the proliferation of illegal security outfits in the country.

“These illegal outfits have been masquerading and acting as part of the Nigerian security architecture while extorting, harassing and intimidating Nigerians. One of such groups is NATFORCE, which seeks to combat illegal importation of Arms, Ammunition, Light Weapons, Chemical Weapons and Pipeline Vandalism and has been involved in mounting of illegal roadblocks, conducting illegal searches, seizures and recruitment.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the general public and all stakeholders are to note that NATFORCE is an illegal outfit without any mandate or authority to carry out these functions. This trend is unacceptable and the promoters of NATFORCE are warned to dismantle their structures and operations immediately.”

The statement added: “Following the setting up of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons on May 3, 2021, Nigeria has initiated the process for the full implementation of Article 24 of the ECOWAS Convention on small arms and light weapons.

“In this regard, national and international stakeholders are encouraged and expected to work closely with the centre to strengthen government-civil society initiatives.”