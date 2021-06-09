Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Recruitment 2021/2022 Form – www.nrc.gov.ng

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Recruitment 2021/2022 Form Apply Now www.nrc.gov.ng

The NRC recruitment 2021/2022 application is what we are actually going to be discussing about on this publication.

The right information you need to apply for the NRC Job 2021 is enclosed in this article and we are very pleased to inform all aspirant that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) 2021 Recruitment form will be out any moment from now.

Requirements for Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Recruitment

All applicants applying for the NRC Recruitment 2021 must possess the following

Five (5) credit grades in WAEC/GCE/SSCE including Mathematics,

English and 3 other relevant subjects obtained in one sitting.

Have an OND/Trade Test/City & Guide Certificate.

University Degree in any discipline, etc.

To apply, interested and qualified applicants are to apply through the NRC official website www.nrc.gov.ng.

