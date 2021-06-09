Price of Cellgevity in Nigeria (2021) & Other Details – Cellgevity is a unique supplement made to help improve bodily functions and overall health. Created by Max International, USA, the product packs the essential ingredients that the body cells require for optimal function.
According to the manufacturer, Cellgevity employs Advanced Riboceine Technology to provide its multiple benefits to the body. Although there are studies that support some of the manufacturer’s claims, some other aspects of the supplement’s effectiveness, long term benefits, side effects, etc, remain unclear.
Due to its promise to slow down the aging process, repair body cells, and do lots more, it’s no suprise that Cellgevity is becoming more and more popular, and it’s now available here in Nigeria.
Cellgevity Price in Nigeria
Although Cellgevity is available in Nigeria, it’s not the regular supplement you’d find at every local pharmacy. The product is available only in some pharmacies, even though it’s a non-prescription product. Alternatively, you can buy it online at any of the reputable e-commerce stores in Nigeria.
Here are the current prices of Cellgevity in Nigeria:
- Cellgevity 1-pack package (30 capsules): N8,500 – N10,000
- Cellgevity 3-pack package (90 capsules): N23,000 – N30,000
- Cellgevity 4-pack package (120 capsules): N31,000 – N40,000
Bear in mind that you’d need to take 4 capsules of Cellgevity daily. So, a 30-capsule pack will last you for just one week. To use the supplement for one month, you’d have to buy the 120-capsule package.
You can also buy the product from individual sellers who advertise it on reputable classified ad sites as well as social media platforms (Facebook, etc.)
Cellgevity Ingredients
The main ingredient in Cellgevity is Riboceine, a compund that helps to stimulate the body to produce more glutathione, which is a potent antioxidant that repairs damaged body cells and protects them from the harmful effects of free radicals.
Other ingredients in Cellgevity include:
- Resveratrol: Extracted from grape skin. Protects body cells against damage by free radical molecules and improves heart health.
- Cordyceps: Used in traditional medicine. Has anti-aging properties and helps to improve kidney health.
- Milk thistle: Reduces inflammation and cell damage. Protects the liver.
- Alpha lipoic acid: Reduces inflammation and helps to convert glucose from food into energy.
- Vitamin C: Strengthens the immune system and protects cells against free radical damage.
- Aloe extract: Reduces inflammation and lowers body sugar levels.
- Black pepper: Helps the body absorb and handle other ingredients effectively.
- Quercetin: Has antioxidant properties and strengthens the immune system.
- Selenomethionine: Helps to prevent heart disease and diabetes.
- Broccoli seed extract: Prevents cell damage, detoxifies the blood, and strengthens the immune system.
- Turmeric root extract: Reduces inflammation and promotes overall well-being.
- Grapeseed extract: Has antioxidant properties and helps to prevent cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.
Benefits of using Cellgevity
- Increased production of glutathione in the body
- Stronger immune system
- Reduced cell damage
- Protection from poisonous substances from within and outside the body
- Better sleep
- Sharper memory and other mental capacities
- Reduced pain in bones and joints
- Quick recovery after stress and exercise
- Liver detoxification
- Slower aging process
- Increased energy and stamina levels
How to use Cellgevity
Take 2 capsules twice a daily (morning and evening) with water. Note that Cellgevity is not suitable for use by pregnant women, nursing mothers, and anyone under age 18.
Warning: Do not take Cellgevity is you have any existing medical condition for which you’re currently being treated. In that case, consult your doctor to discuss the safety of using Cellgevity.
Cellgevity side effects
As with most other drug formulations Cellgevity has been reported to cause some slight headaches, nausea, stomach upset, dizziness, and diarrhea. Note that these have been reported in different people and NOT everyone who has used the drug experienced these side effects. According to the manufacturer, any side effect you experience will vanish within few days of consistent use.
