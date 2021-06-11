ExxonMobil Graduate Trainee Program Recruitment 2021 Form | Apply Here – ExxonMobil Graduate Trainee Program recruitment 2021 Form is what this page is about. You can Apply for ExxonMobil graduates trainee job vacancies from http://careers.exxonmobil.com/en OR Apply here!
Let’s show you how to get ExxonMobil graduate trainee recruitment form this year.
Just keep reading so you can find out more. You’ll find out about how to join other fresh graduates at ExxonMobil oil and Gas company.
Discover the advantages of the ExxonMobil Graduate Programme. Learn more about applying and the opportunities that await you.
We are looking for graduates who:
- Completed their undergraduate degree between
- Graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree
- have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
Course of Study
- Social Sciences
- Law
- Finance
- Mathematics
- Statistics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Metallurgical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Geology
- Geophysics
Roles Available
- Trainee Commercial Adviser
- Trainee Production Engineers
- Trainee Reservoir Engineers
- Human Resource Analyst
- Trainee Well Engineers
- Trainee Discipline Engineers
- Trainee Project Engineers
- Trainee Production Geologists
- Trainee Geophysicist
How To Apply to the ExxonMobil Graduate Trainee Recruitment Programme
Whether you join the Technical or Commercial Functions area of the ExxonMobil Graduate Programme, you will receive unparalleled formal training that will enhance your career.
We’ve designed the programme to give remarkable candidates like you the business knowledge and training you’ll need to become a future leader.
See Also: ExxonMobil Recruitment
Right from the start, you’ll embark on a comprehensive Onboarding Programme that systematically exposes you to all areas of the organisation.
You’ll be given stimulating, hands-on roles, and have the opportunity to familiarise yourself with our company values.
Note:
Applicants who do not meet the above requirement will be regretted. Please be aware that multiple applications will be disqualified and candidate regretted.
Warning!:
ExxonMobil Graduate 2021 Trainee recruitment programme is currently not yet available, kindly note that the form is Free.
ExxonMobil Graduate recruitment 2021 Application portal opens and closes on (Date not yet out).
Note: This post is currently going to be updated soon. If you need updat from us, kindly comment below.
Don’t pay anyone to get ExxonMobil graduate trainee Form, if you do, you’ll be penalized. So be careful and support ExxonMobil legitimate online recruitment procedures fully.
Kindly note that the form is currently not available online.
Am interested in ExxonMobil graduate trainee program, pls inform me when the registration commence. Thank you
I am interested in the graduate trainee program and I’ll be glad if I’m duly informed when registration commences
I’m interested in this program, I’ll love to be informed as soon as the form is open. Thank you.
I need an update,on when ExxonMobil graduate trainee 2020 will be open for applicants
Dear sir/madam, I read your posting on internet with great interest. I am looking forward to receiving a notification about the opening of this site for proper application. Thanks.
[email protected]
How can I start with the company