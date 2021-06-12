Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Live and continue your studies in Canada without IELTS in 2021 – A Good Opportunity to Study in Canada without IELTS. There are Some Top universities that do not require IELTS scores in Canada. You can get a Study Visa in Canada without any Language Test Like IELTS, TOEFL or GMAT. Some of the Universities make it possible to study without IELTS in Canadian Universities. A wonderful opportunity to study abroad without IELTS and pursue your Bachelor’s, Masters and PhD degrees without IELTS.

We have a list of Universities in Canada that accepts International students without IELTS. There are many Scholarships available in Canada. Recently the Prime Minister of Canada announced Scholarships in Canada 2021. This is an excellent way to live and Continue your studies in Canada. All-Academic Fields and Majors are available with more than 2,000 Study Programs.

Canada is the Top Growing Destination for International Students to Study. There are some Alternative English Proficiency Proof for Studying in Canada without IELTS. The English language proficiency is the Best and Widely Acceptable Alternative if you choose to study at a university that waives IELTS. Instead of submitting your IELTS scores. The List of the Canada Universities which accepts without ILETS is given below.

List of Top Universities in Canada without IELTS

Host Country: Canada

Canada Scholarship: Fully Funded

Fully Funded Programs: Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD Degree Programs.

1) University of Winnipeg:

IELTS Certification Credentials are not necessary for the University of Winnipeg. However, Proof of Proficiency in the English language is a mandatory requirement.

What You Need to Study in Only to Submit the English Language Proficiency Certificate. You need to tell them that Your Previous Degree Institute was is in English.

2) Brock University

IELTS will help you get admission into this institute but it is not a compulsion OR Not Compulsory.

3) University of Saskatchewan

The University of Saskatchewan is home to a growing number of international students. They accept TOEFL (An overall score of 86 with minimum scores of 19 in each area) as an alternative to the IELTS exam.

4) Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador

The university will also grant you an exemption if you can provide proof that you are proficient in English by showing your grades over the last 4 years of your academic career.

However, this is rare and students should verify the exemptions thoroughly by contacting the university directly. You need to tell them that Your Previous Degree Institute was is in English.

5) University of Regina:

You must have completed a post-secondary education that was offered in the English Language. However, you need to check out the website of the university to know if your previous university and the country you offered are exempted from the list.

6) Carleton University:

You need official transcripts for the previous three years of high school, college, or university, where education was offered in the English language.

7) Memorial University:

You need to attend an intensive English programme at the St. John’s campus or Grenfel campus wings of the Memorial University.

8) Concordia University:

For graduate business students, you must have taken an academic English course at Concordia University. However, the condition is not the same for every student.