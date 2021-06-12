Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Wema Bank to Reward Customers Via *945# Democracy Campaign – A new campaign aimed to celebrate 22 years of unbroken civilian rule in Nigeria and as well reward its loyal customers has been introduced by Wema Bank Plc.

The leading innovative financial institution, in a statement, said the initiative is called the *945# Democracy Campaign and will involve giving out gift items to customers.

For the next eight days, Wema Bank customers and others interested in joining the happy *945# family will win cash prizes, airtime and branded gift items.

The *945# Democracy Campaign does not exclude members of the bank’s online community, as they would also be able to win exciting giveaways on all Wema Bank social media pages by simply turning on their notification to get daily updates.

Two new customers who just came on the *945# platform within these eight days and are transacting will win a cash prize of N50,000 each.

Performing different transactions on *945# will earn customers airtime and other gift items. Also, hundreds of customers who carry out different transactions on *945# within the promo duration will win.

Speaking on the campaign, the Head of Marketing Communications and Investor Relations, Wema Bank, Ms Funmilayo Falola, said it was to celebrate with customers ahead of the official June I2 Democracy Day.

She explained that customers would win fantastic prizes on each day of the campaign from activities including opening account, reactivating account and transactions on *945# will be rewarded.

Ms Falola added that as Wema Bank continues its 76th anniversary, it will unveil more customer loyalty reward programmes for its esteemed customers.