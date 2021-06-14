*NEW UPDATE: CANDIDATES will soon CHECK THEIR RESULTS ON JAMB PORTAL
JAMB 2021 Online Result Portal – Check Status Here: On Saturday June 19, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will officially begin the release of the 2021 UTME which can be checked via sms through the phone number supplied during Jamb registration.
Although many candidates have been able to see their Jamb results but it is worthy of note that Jamb has not opened the online portal for checking of the 2021 UTME results.
Many candidates are not able to check their Jamb result for one reason or the other, some say they lost their phone numbers while some others insist no result was delivered to their phones after sending the SMS.
The bottom line remains that whether you have seen your Jamb score or not, everyone will still have to make use of the Jamb result checking portal to either verify their scores or print out their result slips – but at the moment Jamb is yet to upload the results online or the portal has not been made accessible yet for candidates.
The JAMB Online Result Portal will be necessary for confirmation of results of candidates, who have already received SMS of their results. Also, going by the fact that many candidates are having issues assessing their 2021 UTME results via Text/SMS, which is the only method provided JAMB at the moment.
It is most likely that JAMB will provide other options for such candidates which will be either to check it on JAMB’s website using their registration numbers or via the candidates’ profile. We are currently monitoring to know exactly when the JAMB Online Result Portal will be available. Please check the current status of the portal at this link;
Follow this thread here to get up to date news on Jamb result checking portal
For those already confident of writing Post-UTME, it’s best you start preparing now. We already have Past Questions in PDF format, directly from the school. You can get a copy using this link here!
Get past questions if possible and study with it!
|Date
|Exam
|Result Status
|19th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|20th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|21st June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|22nd June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|23rd June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|24th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|25th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|26th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|27th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|28th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|29th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|30th June 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|1st July 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|2nd July 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
|3rd July 2021
|JAMB UTME 2021
|Results to be Released
