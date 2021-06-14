Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Wema Bank to reward ALAT users nationwide – Wema Bank has said that ALAT users nationwide with active accounts who have done at least three transactions in the last six months and also referred other users will be rewarded with cash prizes.

In a statement titled ‘ALAT to reward customers with cash prizes for referrals throughout 2021’, the bank said they may also win one of the three star prizes in the ongoing earn-on-the-go campaign.

The statement said that at the beginning of this year, ALAT, Wema Bank’s digital banking app, launched its earn-on-the-go campaign, allowing members of its Trybe to not only earn money on the app, but also stand a chance to win one of the three grand prizes at the end of the year.

It said, “For the duration of this campaign, all ALAT users with an active account who have carried out at least three transactions in the last six months will be given a unique referral code.

“This code is used to track the number of referrals made from a single account, whereby a customer receives N1,000 for every successful invitation to join the ALAT Trybe.

“While referrals are ongoing, we will be tracking all our users’ progress and by December reward the top three referrers with prizes worth our N100,000.”

The bank said the first-place winner would receive the grand prize worth N350,000, while the second place and first runner-up would get a prize worth N200,000, and the user that made it to third place would be given a prize worth N150,000.

“To reward the efforts of all participating users, a quarterly raffle draw would be held twice in the year, where 20 people from the list of top 100 referrers would stand a chance to win N10,000 each,” it said.

Founded in 2018, ALAT by Wema is the first fully digital bank in Nigeria, providing banking services through the bank’s Andriod, iOS, and Web apps to over 100,000 users in Nigeria.