June 15, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Bakassi Boys vigilante group returns, kills six in Anambra – An unorthodox vigilante group known as ‘Bakasi boys’ who engaged in jungle justice in Anambra state have resurfaced after two decades to crush cultists and other criminals has allegedly killed six suspects.

The vigilante group arrived in Awka, the state capital, on Saturday with their first six victims burnt on Monday.

No one seems to know who sent them or how they are to approach their duty, but they are not policemen.

Police spokesman Ikenga Tochukwu said he had no information on them, but a senior officer confirmed that they arrived on Saturday.

The officer provided no further information.

“That’s the only thing I can tell you for now, let’s see how things work out in days and weeks to come,” he said.

“If they engage in jungle justice, nobody will talk, especially the lawyers and human rights groups, but when police engage in such, the whole world will tumble and that’s what the state deserves at this moment, ” the source said.

Awka has been terrorised by cultists without much resistance from police.




