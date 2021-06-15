Jamb: UTME 2021 Exam Date And Everything You Need To Know – Jamb 2021 Exam Date has finally been decided. Jamb 2021 Registration began on 10th January 2021 and the Registration Deadline was extended to March 15th 2019. Jamb 2021 Exam is starting is from June 19, 2021 . Jamb 2021 will take some days to finish. You may want to see when Jamb will release 2019 result here.
Jamb Reprinting of Jamb Slip for date and venue has begun. Reprint your Jamb slip now or click here for how to Pass Jamb in one week. Get Questions from Jamb Sweet Sixteen Novel by clicking here. Continue reading for Jamb 2021/2022 latest news updates as at today.
This article will cover Jamb 2021 form, Jamb CBT Exam timetable, reprinting of jamb examination slip to show Jamb exam date and centre, Jamb latest news updates on Admission status, Jamb caps portal, no results yet issue, awaiting results, Jamb 2021 direct entry form, Jamb profile, Jamb Caps and correction of mistakes in Jamb Website, change of institution/course and the expo to pass Jamb once and for all.
Are You Ready? Take a glass of chilled water and let’s begin the journey…
How To Gain Admission With Jamb 2021
Like I always say, many candidates fail to secure admission to study their desired course. This is not always because they scored low in Jamb or are not connected; but because they don’t know how to gain admission by all means.
You can actually gain admission no matter your Jamb 2021 score. Do you want to know the reasons why you may not gain admission and how to overcome it? See it here.
Is It Jamb Or School That Offers Admission (Jamb Date)
This is one question that took me years to answer. To some, it is Jamb that gives admission. Others believe that it is school that offers admission. If I may ask you, is it the institutions or Jamb that offers admission? The answer is both.
The school to a large extent compiles the name of those they have admitted. Then send the names to Jamb to be upload in Jamb caps. Now, it is the duty of Jamb to offer admission letter to all admitted candidates. Jamb regulates the admission process.
How To Check Your Jamb 2021 Results
The Joint Admission and matriculation board releases result for those who write Jamb few days after the exam date.
If you could not see your result online, you may want to check again. All you need to do is visit jamb portal by clicking here and log in with your username and password (which you used to create Jamb profile); then click on check result in your Jamb profile.
Jamb 2021 Admission Status
Jamb releases Admission lists. When you are finally admitted, you can then proceed to print your Jamb Admission letter. You can check your admission status both on Jamb caps and Jamb direct portal.
2021 Jamb Original result slip
The normal Jamb result that you print out from a computer is not what you use for clearance and scholarships application. After Jamb date, other activities also follows.
Your University or Polytechnic of choice will require Origin clearance during physical clearance. Usually, Jamb sells scratch cards to enable you print Original Jamb result. You could also click here for how to get Original Jamb 2019 result slip.
Universities & Polytechnics That Accept Low Jamb scores
If you score very low in Jamb, it is not the end of life. Also, it doesn’t mean that you cannot gain admission to study your desired course.
If the cut off mark for your school is too high, you can consider changing to schools that demand lower cut off. Click here to see the list of good schools that accept low Jamb scores.
Jamb change of course and institution form
It is true that Jamb has begun change of course and institution. For reasons best know to you, you may want to change your school and/or course of choice.
Reasons to do Jamb change of course and School: If you are not sure whether or not to do Jamb change of institution, the following reasons will convince you. Read: Jamb change of institution and why you should consider it.
Jamb To Release Results for Candidates with no result yet
If Jamb tells you that you didn’t sit for the exam or no result yet, then you are not alone. There are so many other persons in the same situation.
Jamb Date? 8 More Things To Do
That you have written Jamb or seen your result doesn’t mean all is over. You still have many roles to play. I have already treated the 8 things to do immediately you see your Jamb result. See them by clicking here…
Jamb Cut off Mark For Top Federal Universities in Nigeria
General cut off mark is a very important factor. It determines whether you will be accepted to participate in your school’s physical clearance.
It also enables you to differentiate your Jamb score with respect to the school you chose. See the general cut off for top Universities here.
See Also: Jamb score that guarantees Your Admission.
Jamb Will set Examination For those who have computer issues
Jamb sets new computer based examination for those who will miss the main exam because of technical issue. This is usually a separate date from the main Jamb examination.
Jamb 2021 Direct Entry Registration And Screening Date
JAMB 2021 DE: Jamb direct entry registration and screening will soon been announced and confirmed by the Joint Admission And Matriculation board.
The new gist about this year’s Jamb direct is that every candidate will be thoroughly screened by their school of choice. see Latest Jamb direct entry registration Updates here.
2021 Jamb Timetable, Exam Center And Slip Reprint
Jamb will send examination centers and dates for 2019 utme applicants. Click here to see your exam date. Not everyone will write Jamb the same date and time. It will be divided into various sessions. You may want to see details about Jamb timetable schedule here.
Requirements For Jamb Registration 2021
Documents Needed For Jamb:
- You need to have personal e-mail address and mobile phone number.
ii. Use functional and valid personal e-mail address. The system would reject at the point of registration any already used e-mail address.
iii. Create your JAMB profile.
iv. Payment for JAMB’s E-PIN-registrationand the recommended reading text is done at the banks and NIPOST. Banks have also agreed to make these services available at CBT centres and JAMB State Offices.
v. Visit any accredited CBT centrewith your personal details, the profile and evidence of payment.
vi. The CBT centre or JAMB State Office, supplies, at no extra cost, the prescribed reading text and the CD containing:
- a) e-brochureshowing guidelines on admission detailing list of tertiary institutions and available programmes of study.
b) Syllabus(e-syllabus) for the examination.
c) Step by step guide on completion of the application form.
d) A video messages from the Registrar of JAMB and a demo on how to use eight (8) keys for UTME examination without mouse. (For candidates with little familiarity with Computers).
Each Candidate is to complete the online application form by supplying the required details such as name, e-mail address, L.G.A., academic qualification, etc.
viii. At the CBT centre, Candidate’s ten fingers biometric and image will be captured and uploaded.
ix. O/L and/or A/L grades are to be provided by candidates. Candidates who are awaiting result should supply the result online as soon as the results are available on JAMB’s portal.
x. Each Candidate is to collect his e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration.
There will be no offline registration, as all the accredited CBT centres have been empowered for real life online registration.
Note: No candidate should register at any centre other than the accredited CBT centre and JAMB State office. Any candidate who is registered outside approved centres will be identified and disqualified.
See Also: Jamb official Timetable
ORDER OF CHOICE OF INSTITUTIONS
On the 2019 registration platform, Candidates are to note that their 1 choice can be a College of Education, University, Innovation Enterprise Institutes, Polytechnics/Monotechnics, NDA (Nigerian Defence Academy) or Nigeria Police Academy. You are also allowed to choose Universities as your first and second respectively. Whether Federal or State.
JAMB 2021 REGISTRATION FEE
The registration fee for the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination or Direct Entry used to be Five Thousand Naira (₦5,000) only. FG has now reduced the price to #3,500. However, some banks and centres still charge extra.
Novel For Jamb 2021
What novels are we to use for Jamb 2021? Candidates are also, as usual, to pay Five Hundred Naira (₦500) only to obtain the reading text- “SWEET SIXTEEN” for UTME candidates and “The Last Days at Forcados High School” for Direct Entry Candidates.
JAMB REGISTRATION CENTERS
In line with the Board’s regulated registration exercise, only the accredited Computer Based Test Centres and JAMB States and FCT Offices will be allowed to register candidates.
This is to avoid exploitation, offline registration, mismatch of candidates’ particulars and other registration-irregularities.
How To Register Jamb 2021
So many persons complain of mistakes after registering for Jamb 2019. At such, they run to and fro for the best way they can correct the mistakes they made.
It is better to be guided when you are yet to register than to be consoled when you have already registered. Click here to read how to register Jamb without mistakes.
2021/2022 Jamb Profile And How To Create One
Jamb has made it compulsory for candidates to create profile. Before you apply for Jamb 2019/2020, you must register your Jamb profile. It is after creating Jamb profile that you can apply for Jamb and even check your admission status. You may want to Create your Jamb profile here now by using this link
How to Register For Jamb
I have made the registration process easy for you in my latest article. It is a very simplified version. You may want to go through it.
How Do I Get Jamb Syllabus?
After obtaining Jamb registration form, the next thing that should come to your mind is Jamb syllabus. You can download Jamb syllabus and hot topics for all subjects by following the link below.
DOWNLOAD: Jamb syllabus and hot topics for all Subjects
What Is New About Jamb?
Jamb 2005 cannot be compared to Jamb 2020. Everything has changed about Jamb. The examination has successfully moved from the normal paper and pen method to Jamb CBT. There have been so many trends in the Jamb registration, examination and Original Jamb result slip printing.
How To Pass Jamb 2021
There is no product without a process. To pass Jamb, you need to apply certain success principles. These principles have already discussed. Read How to pass Jamb 2021/2022 by all means and how to gain total salvation in Jamb UTME.
Note: Is it true that Jamb has scheduled exam date to June 19? Yes, Jamb has postponed Exam date to April. Jamb date is no longer March but registration deadline remains for both Jamb utme and direct entry.
