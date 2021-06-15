NYIF Shortlisted Candidates for 5-days Online Training Exercise

NYIF Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021 List of Successful Applicants for Training Exercise – Here is how to know if you have been shortlisted for the ongoing NYIF application. However, you can download the 2020 NYIF List of Shortlisted Candidates PDF through nyif.nmfb.com.ng/successful/applicants.
NYIF latest news have it in a statement tweeted today, that successfully registered applicants have started receiving shortlisting mail for training.
However, applicants are required to always login to nyif.nmfb.com.ng or check their Email daily for Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) List of Successful Applicants.
Is NYIF Shortlist 2020 Out?
The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) through their twitter handle (twitter.com/YouthInvestment) has confirmed that candidates should be patient as shortlisting process is still ongoing.
NOTE:
- No training fees
- Online training only
- Training duration -5 days.
How to Check NYIF Shortlisted Candidates 2020 PDF
- Go to the NYIF application website nyif.nmfb.com.ng
- Provide your login details in the required column.
- Finally, click on Verify Status to know whether you’re qualified for the 5-days online training or not.
Secondly;
- Login to your Email account
- Navigate to your promotion inbox
- search for a message from ‘EDC’or ‘NYIF’,
- If you see a message open otherwise wait patiently for your own message.
Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Training Centres
|Federal Ministry Youth Sports and Developments
|National Youth Development Centres (North Central)
|National Youth Development Centres (North West)
|National Youth Development Centres (North East)
|National Youth Development Centres (South East)
|National Youth Development Centres (South South)
|National Youth Development Centres (South West)
FAQs From NYIF Shortlisted Applicants 2020
When is NYIF Training Date?
The 5-days online training will soon commence for successfully registered applicants. Besides, there no specified date yet for the training exercise.
When is NYIF List Of Successful candidates 2020 Coming Out?
The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) list of beneficiaries 2020 PDF will soon be out here.
What is name of the NYIF Official Website?
The website name for Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) application form 2020 is www.nyif.nmfb.com.ng/applicants/new.
How much Salary will NYIF Beneficiary Earn?
The Federal Government plans to pay NYIF beneficiaries N250,000 – N500,000 as grant for this initiative.
List of other related www.nyif.nmfb.com.ng/successful/applicants
Final Note
So that’s it for my guide on NYIF Shortlisted Candidates 2020 – Released Names of Successful Applicants for Training.
Remember that no payment should be made at any point throughout these exercise. Because, the NYIF Shortlist is based on merit.
I need money because I invest my business I want bee a international business supplear
Hello nigerians i want get that money because iam a gsm mobile engineer iam a gsm spare part dealer iam able to flash and unlocking of all gsm phone i want to burst my business and cre.ate more income to my state and my country if i achieve several people are been success for their day today business thanks alot to nigerians may almighty allah give us a great luck ameen
Please I need the today attendance form link I use the one share on the lecture but I can’t access please help me
I need this money to from my rice
how the we join the online training
I need a money now to start rice sell business because I am a rice seed selling deller from rural area to urban
Hello sir how are you doing and your work sir I’m businessman since 2016 and immediately to boost the biz but I’m not enough money to invest the biz. And that the way it is nyif. Thanks
I need money to start a new business
I need this money to start a new business in oder to achieved my ambition
Please sir
How do we join the online training.