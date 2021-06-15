UTME candidates can now print examination slips anywhere —JAMB

UTME candidates can now print examination slips for CBT —JAMB: The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says prospective candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are free to print their examination slips for the Computer Based Test – Click here to print!
The board’s UTME is scheduled to commence nationwide on Saturday, June 19.
The Head, Media and Information of the board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos that the examination slips could be printed anywhere.
According to him, candidates are expected to look out for the locations of their centres before their examination dates.
“This is in order to avoid running around on the examination day trying to locate the centres, and as a result, getting to the centre late.
“It should be stated clearly now that lateness to the examination will not be tolerated, no matter the excuse,” he said.
Benjamin said that come 2021, the board’s portal would be integrated into that of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).
“Admission into our tertiary institutions are at the centre of national development, and therefore, any person or group of persons found to be truncating the national development process will not be assured.
“This integration will be done in such a way that anyone, be it from JAMB itself, institutions, the candidates or the general public, causing infractions of whatever type to our examination and its processes will be decisively dealt with immediately,” he said.
Benjamin assured of the board’s committment in improving on the examination process.
“The board will not relent in its effort, in ensuring that its processes are devoid of corrupt practices,” he assured.
NAN reports that no fewer than 1.9 million candidates registered for this year’s examination nationwide.
(NAN)
Steps To Re-Print JAMB 2020 Exam Slip Online
Jamb sometimes sends the slip through email. In this case, you will need to download the slip on your phone and print it out. But whether or not you get the slip via email, there are other ways to check and reprint your Jamb date slip.
- Visit Jamb slip portal at jamb.org.ng/PrintExamslip/
- Enter your Jamb registration number, Email or SMS
- Click on print examination slip.
How to reprint Jamb slip for Date and Venue
Alternatively:
- Visit Jamb.org.ng/efacility
- Enter your Jamb email address
- Enter your Jamb password
- Click on Login
- Scroll to print UTME Main examination slip
- Write your JAMB registration number in the provided space and
- click ‘Re-Print’.
- Print out your slip
- Done
Has Jamb started sending exam date and venue via email and SMS? Click here to Check now. Any modification to how to reprint your Jamb slip for exam date and centre shown above shall be communicated…
How to Reprint Jamb Slip Through Email
- Open your Email
- Check for Message from Jamb
- Open the message containing your Jamb slip
- Scroll to the end of the email to see attachment
- Click on the attachment and download
- Send the slip to a system connected to printer for Printing
- Done.
Searches Related To JAMB Reprinting Date:
- When is jamb reprinting starting
- Jamb reprint date 2021
- Jamb reprint 2021
- Jamb mock Slip Reprinting
- Jamb reprinting date
- When is jamb reprinting date
- Jamb reprint
- Has Jamb date been postponed?
- Jamb reprint portal
- Jamb reprint slip
- Reprint Jamb Date
- Jamb Reprint Slip
- How to print out Jamb slip
Click here to reprint the slip containing exam date.
You would have seen the details below already in your Jamb print out:
- Jamb registration number.
- Examination town.
- Your seat/center number
- Date of Birth
- Your full name and
- Email address.
Note And Follow The Rules Below:
- DO NOT Take Your Mobile Phone or Bag to the Jamb Exam Center.
- Take your Jamb slip along to the examination venue.
- Keep a copy of Jamb SLIP for reference purposes.
- Your Biometric (Thumbprints) Verification is COMPULSORY at the Examination Centre.
- You will be marked absent if you go to the center very late
- NO Change of Subject in the Examination Center.
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration….
CONTACT:- 09036369810.
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. 🙏 🙏 🙏…
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
.
We offer all kinds of connections and hookup to the general public:—Have been looking for a rich and good looking Male or Female for a serious relationship that we lead to marriage?? Have you thinking so much you need someone nice to have hung out with in anywhere? Viewer’s should only Text or What’sapp us on +2347033567734
Note:—-Our connection and hookup are for mature minded only Thanks
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about LAVITA TRUST FUND ?am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
NO +2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE!!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 100k within 25mins we make profit of 300k then send 200k to you then profit 100k This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem.
Thanks to madam Elizabeth Tina for introducing me to lavita ricca investment, I started with 50k and I was credited 100k this morning, I want to tell everyone one here to give it a try because only a trial will convince you and not to confuse you that lavita ricca investment is real and reliable platform.
CONTACT THE ADMIN FOR YOUR REGISTERATION ???
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=+2349036369810
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards on 09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade*
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
JAMB! JAMB!! JAMB!!!
DO YOU PARTICIPATE IN JAMB EXAM THIS YEAR?
DO YOU SCORE BELOW YOUR CUT-OFF MARK?
DO YOU KNOW IT CAN BE UPGRADED?
WE ARE GIVING YOU 100% ASSURANCE UPGRADING BEFORE PAYMENT CONTACT THE JAMB OFFICIAL MR BALOGUN DAVID ON 09068454901 OR WHATSAPP IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION YOUR SUCCESS IS ASSURED.
WE WILL GIVE YOU THE BEST RESULT FOR YOUR COURSE OF STUDY, WE CAN UPGRADE YOUR LOW SCORE TO 200,220,230,250 AND ABOVE. JAMB (2019/2020) UPGRADING IS AVAILABLE FOR THOSE WHO WANT’S TO UPGRADE THEIR SCORE IMMEDIATELY BEFORE THE PORTAL WILL BE FINALLY CLOSED.YOUR RESULTS WILL BE UPGRADED WITHIN 15MINS. CONTACT US ON (09068454901) FOR HELP YOUR SUCCESS IS SURE. WITH GOD ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE.
Dear jambite this is to inform you of the latest jamb exams.If you want scored above 200 in this jamb and advice, contact Mr James Bayo via +2349056873597 and also to increase your jamb score [JAMB UPGRADE].
Dear jambite this is to inform you of the latest jamb exams.If you want scored above 200 in this jamb and advice, contact Mr James Bayo via +2349056873597 and also to increase your jamb score [JAMB UPGRADE].
JAMB has disclosed that they will start releasing the results once the general examination is over. This is an opportunity for those who didn’t perform well during the exam and are scared of scoring below their cut off mark. Kindly contact Dr Sam Richards on 09039478952 for your Jamb score upgrade before the result is published online. Once the Result has been Released Online and You can check it, it will be difficult to be Adjusted or Modify so this is the right time to upgrade*
Pls I want to see my jamb result
Send it to me pls
Pls I want to see my jamb result
Send it to me pls
are u guys sure of what you are saying
are u guys sure of what you are saying
jamb cbt 2018/19 personal questions and answers(expo runz) – this goes out to all jam bites.Have you registered for the upcoming
jamb CBT 2018 EXAMINATION? do you want to score 270 and above and you are wondering on how to get your own personal questions and answers
weeks before the exam date? then contact MR OSAS on – +2348134428655 as he is a senior jamb officer.for assistance in getting for you your
own personal questions and answers,directly from jamb data base call her today as she works in the i.c.t department jamb office Abuja..
let it be known to prospective jam bites that individuals are entitled to his/her own personal questions and answer due to the c.b.t nature
of the examination.so be careful as to what source you patronize for this upcoming 2016 jamb assistance (expo runz)..with the help of MR OSAS,
you can be rest assured of great success and 100% assurance of scoring 270 and above as this source is direct from jamb office database Abuja..
reach hIM today on telephone via – +2348134428655.hurry now and call hIM before it gets too late..success comes to all those who seeks for it..
If you want to have a special center to write your jamb exam for 2019/2020 academy session contact Mr Bayo on 09056873597 to make your dreams come through.
jamb cbt 2018/19 personal questions and answers(expo runz) – this goes out to all jam bites.Have you registered for the upcoming
jamb CBT 2018 EXAMINATION? do you want to score 270 and above and you are wondering on how to get your own personal questions and answers
weeks before the exam date? then contact MR OSAS on – +2348134428655 as he is a senior jamb officer.for assistance in getting for you your
own personal questions and answers,directly from jamb data base call her today as she works in the i.c.t department jamb office Abuja..
let it be known to prospective jam bites that individuals are entitled to his/her own personal questions and answer due to the c.b.t nature
of the examination.so be careful as to what source you patronize for this upcoming 2016 jamb assistance (expo runz)..with the help of MR OSAS,
you can be rest assured of great success and 100% assurance of scoring 270 and above as this source is direct from jamb office database Abuja..
reach hIM today on telephone via – +2348134428655.hurry now and call hIM before it gets too late..success comes to all those who seeks for it..
If you want to have a special center to write your jamb exam for 2019/2020 academy session contact Mr Bayo on 09056873597 to make your dreams come through.