2023: Top 10 trending Bola Tinubu news headlines today – The former governor of Lagos state Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been a hot since the race for the 2023 general elections began, although he have not openly declared interest to contest but the general believe is that there was a gentleman agreement between him and President Muhammadu Buhari to become next president when they merged to form the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Indeed there can hardly be any political discus around 2023 polls without the mention of Bola Tinubu and that is why we will use this post to bring top 10 Bola Tinubu news so our readers can get updated on the road to 2023.

Below are the top ten Bola Tinubu news making the rounds across major news channels in Nigeria today:

1 . Pictorial: Tinubu returns to Lagos after trip abroad – All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State.

In viral photos, the former Lagos State governor was accompanied by some aides at the airport.

When contacted, Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman, told The PUNCH that his principal “came back into the country today after a trip overseas”.

He, however, did not disclose the purpose of the trip or the country visited.

Tinubu was conspicuously absent last Thursday when the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), visited Lagos and commissioned some projects.

Many APC stalwarts including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, amongst others, were present at the occasion.

However, Tinubu’s unusual absence fueled speculations about his health with some news platforms (not The PUNCH), saying things have fallen apart between the Jagaban of Bourdillon and Buhari but the Presidency has since refuted the reports.

2. Why Tinubu May Decide to Play Osinbajo as His Trump Card – Politics of 2023 has started and the process of brining onboard fresh heads for the plum seat, is in full throttle with the unabashed interest of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lead Nigeria, writes Emameh Gabriel

The 2023 general election is just around the corner with less than two years remaining for the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the road to 2023 continues to garner interest.

While politicking for who succeeds him seems to have been in full gear with gladiators, groups and stakeholders clamoring and canvassing for who and what they deem is the way forward for the country, given the current challenges in the country, the next general election promises to be filled with intrigues and controversy as forces jostle for dominance.

One particular name and personality that has continued to ring bell, somewhat controversially, is that of the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu rose to political prominence in the current democratic dispensation through shrewdness and far sighted political orchestrations. A factor that has enabled him to continue to exercise political influences when many of his peers have receded into oblivion.

For him, like some of his contemporaries who made similar attempts in previous elections, this might be his last shot. The coast is near clear for him as power is expected to shift from the north to any part of the south in 2023. It is an opportunity anyone in his shoes will grab without hesitation, particularly for a man with deep pocket…Read more

3. 2023 Presidency: Zoning can’t stop Tinubu from clinching APC ticket, says ex-minister – FORMER Minister of Works and National Chairman of South West Agenda for 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, yesterday, declared that former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, remains the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, based on experience and political networks.

Adeyeye said this in Ado-Ekiti during the official launching of the South West Agenda, SWAGA 2023, a political platform rooting for the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Adeyeye said: “And if the ticket comes to the South, the fact that the Southwest had produced the President before won’t prevent the Yoruba race from getting the APC ticket.

“You could all remember that the late President Umaru Yar’Adua was from Katsina state and when the ticket went back to the North in 2007, they picked President Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina. They didn’t say his state has produced a President before.

“What we need in Nigeria is someone like Asiwaju Tinubu, who knows everybody. Someone, who has planted and nurtured people across all the zones, someone, who believes in making stars to unite Nigeria.”

4. 2023: Tinubu In France For Medical Checkup, His Health Deteriorating Due To Old Age – Tinubu had earlier complained of exhaustion and travelled out to rest before the news of his collapse went viral.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, is presently in Paris, the French capital, for a medical checkup as his health is fast deteriorating.

SaharaReporters confirmed that Tinubu is away and there is no timeline for his medical treatment, as he is currently reportedly battling some old-age ailments.

“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating due to old age,” a top source told SaharaReporters.

Though the former Lagos state governor has not openly declared his intention to run for president in 2023, it is an open secret that he intends to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

His posters have already flooded Abuja and so were bags of rice branded as ‘Jagaban Rice’, which flooded Kano in April.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrated his 69th birthday in Kano State.

The decision had generated various comments but Tinubu claimed the move was to prove that Nigeria is one.

In December 2020, he met with some scholars who threw their weight behind his “2023 presidential ambition”.

Tinubu had also been to Kaduna and Katsina states, which are among the states with the largest voting populations in the country…Read more

5. Supporters flood Abuja streets with Tinubu’s posters – SUPPORTERS of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, have flooded streets of the Federal Capital Territory, with his campaign posters.

Several posters bearing colorful images of the former Lagos State governor were seen pasted in strategic locations within Abuja, on Sunday.

Some of the areas include: highbrow Maitama District, Central Business District, as well as areas around the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

Some of the posters had inscriptions such as “TinubuNe”, “Happy Democracy Day, Tinubu Advocates Group,” “Jagaban Nigeria” among others.

Although Tinubu is yet to declare any intention to vie for the 2023 Presidency, several support groups have sprung up to drum up support for him.

A group which calls itself Disciples of Jagaban, which said it was determined to drag Tinubu into the 2023 presidential race, said Tinubu was the most suited person to succeed Buhari.

National president of the group, Abdulhakeem Alawuje, who spoke to reporters in Abuja, said, “The peace, love, unity and harmony of this country has never been disturbed like this.

“All this is happening just for those crooked politicians to disorganize us, but unfortunately for them we have gone far ahead of all their evil strategies.

“We are supporting Tinubu and calling on him, begging him, inviting him to contest the 2023 presidential election for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“You can believe me that Tinubu has laboured so much for the development of this country. We all know how he laboured to give us President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need continuity. We need somebody that will continue and consolidate on the achievements President Buhari is making. We need somebody that knows the house, and that is Bola Tinubu.”

6. Nigerians must stand against insurrectionists, killers –Tinubu: As Nigeria marks Democracy Day today, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to stand against insurrectionists and killers destroying the country’s democratic institutions.

Tinubu said this in a statement he signed on Friday titled, ‘June 12, 2021: Democracy Day Statement’ – amid secessionist agitations from the South-East and South-West.

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, said one of the inspiring accounts that would be written about Nigeria was how it transitioned from the darkness of authoritarian military suppression into the light of democracy and the establishment of popular government based on the sovereign will of the people.

The statement read, “On this memorable day, we mark, with respect, and honour the sacrifices that have allowed democracy to come to pass. We also celebrate in anticipation of a future in which our democratic institutions, concepts and practices take firmer root; transforming this society from what it is to what it can be.

“Through it all, our gaze has remained fixed as if it were focused on a star in the firmament. Our road has remained certain for it is the only road we can reasonably tread. We have moved toward a better Nigeria and greater democracy.”

However, Tinubu decried that Nigeria’s path to democracy had not been without peril, saying there were many who did not care about the journey of democracy.

He said, “They embark on a different trek for they hold to a different concept of governance and of the relationship of government to the people…Read more

7. How Tinubu walked up to Atiku at Abuja airport – Aide: Tunde Rahman, spokesman for All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, has said there is nothing wrong with the meeting of his principal and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar at the Abuja airport on Friday.

Viral video had shown Tinubu exchanging pleasantries with Atiku, a Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 elections. Atiku returned to the country after months of his stay abroad.

Many social media users were surprised at the meeting of the two chieftains who belonged to different political parties in the country…Read more

8. I fight for myself, I don’t report anyone to Jagaban —Remi Tinubu: Mrs. Remi Tinubu, wife of All Progressives Congress chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says she does not report anyone to her husband also known as the Jagaban but rather, she fights for herself.

The Senator representing Lagos Central Oloko made this known on Friday while featuring on a TVC breakfast show, ‘Your View’ monitored by The PUNCH.

She said, “That you have a position doesn’t mean you have to lose yourself to that position, because the position will go and then, do you go back and find yourself? You have to be yourself in every situation.

“Most of the time when people see me talk strongly, yes, I am Asiwaju’s wife but Asiwaju is somebody that I don’t go home to report anyone to because he would tell me, ‘you are wrong’. I don’t know why but when you have a husband who tells you, ‘you are wrong’ when you are right, in your own view, would you go back to such a person? So, I do my own fight when I have to, especially in what I believe in.”

The former First Lady of Lagos State also said she didn’t call an educationist known as Arinola Oloko a thug at the venue of a public hearing on constitutional review on Wednesday.

According to her, she asked Oloko if she was a thug and not that she called her a thug.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that viral video showed that Mrs. Tinubu was involved in a shouting match with some Nigerians who attended the event at the Marriot Hotel in Lagos.

Mrs. Tinubu led the Senate Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution in the South-West.

She said, “I only asked a question and I expected her to say, ‘Ma’am, I am not a thug’”.

9. 2023: Why Tinubu should run for president [opinion] – SENATOR Bola Ahmed Tinubu held his last political office in 2007 when he completed his tenure as the second civilian governor of Lagos State. That is 24 years ago. Yet, his name is more recurring in political, social and economic conversations than those of many politicians that are in government today.

The criticisms as well as adoration that greets the mention of his name in any part of the country, is only second probably to that of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria himself, President Muhammadu Buhari. It is a two-edged sword.

His critics would not deny his popularity but they think, even though erroneously, that he has an overbearing presence in the politics of Lagos. I sympathise with them; in Lagos State, after Tinubu, there has not been a governor that was successful at the polls and in governance without his express support…Read more

10. Open Letter To Bola Tinubu By Olalekan Olanrewaju

Dear Sir,

It amazes me that, you had the audacity and effrontery, to have issued a purported statement, wherein you claimed to be ACTING AND SPOKE ON BEHALF OF THE YORUBA’S

Sir, in what capacity? Under which authority?

Is it in your capacity as a member of APC OR AS A YORUBA SPOKESMAN?

I, Olalekan Olarewaju; hereby put it to you that you have not spoken on my behalf, because there was never a time I gave you the CONSENT…Read more