June 16, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: INEC removes Polling Units from all religious buildings – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, said it has removed 749 polling units from inappropriate facilities, with nine of them from shrines and several others from religious houses, royal palaces, and private property.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs.

From the initial 119, 973 polling units, Yakubu said Nigeria now has 176, 846 full-fledged polling units following the recent conversion of existing voting points to units.




