INEC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021 | Download List in PDF Here – INEC Recruitment Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021 | Download List In PDF Here – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Fist Stage Recruitment has been concluded, and all list of shortlisted candidates for the second stage will be released online in few days – View full list here!

Are you one of the candidates who applied for the The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Recruitment Exercise which ended on the 8th of March 202o?

If yes then this is where to get latest updates on the list of shortlisted candidates to participate in the next phase of the recruitment exercise. Read this page more to know the current update on inec recruitment shortlisted candidates and the next stage.

If you want to confirm if the INEC Recruitment List of Successful Applicants has been released online then read this article and stay up to date with the latest happenings.

All candidates who applied for the INEC Recruitment Exercise are to note that the next stage for the recruitment exercise is the nationwide conduct of the recruitment examination and screening which more details will be announced to the public soon.

And only candidates who are successful from the first stage of the recruitment exercise which was online submission of applications on inecrecruitment.com.

This is to hereby inform candidates and the general public that the INEC Recruitment Names of Shortlisted Applicants has not been officially released by INEC as of Today [datetoday] 2020.

If you are one the candidates who applied for the INEC Job, kindly exercise patience as compilation of successful candidates is still ongoing and will be concluded soon.

Check INEC List of Successful Candidates by state of origin, Click on your respective state of origin below to view the names of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of the INEC Recruitment Exercise 2020.

Current Update From INEC Portal: The Application stage ended March 8, 2020. Shortlisted candidates for the next stage will be contacted via Email and/or SMS. Please keep checking this website as well for more information and for the list of successful candidates in PDF.

Be informed that online candidates with the correct credentials will be shortlisted or contacted for the next phase of the inec recruitment exercise.

In other to be qualified for the next phase of the INEC Recruitment Exercise 2020, you must meet the following;

You must be 18 years and above to register for the 2020 INEC Recruitment. Only one registration is permitted, failure to comply will lead to disqualification The application is free You must possess a valid form of identification You can be called to any part of the country for an aptitude test, interview or job placement, as the Commission deems fit You will be responsible for all your expenses if called for an aptitude test or interview, this include your transportation, feeding and accommodation You cannot edit your biodata once submitted The Commission reserves the right to cancel your application on an account of a breach The Commission reserves the right to modify the application, the terms of use, and any other agreement as it relates to this exercise

With this information, i believe you now know the current update on your INEC Recruitment Application, if you would want further updates or latest news on the inec recruitment exercise, kindly leave a comment below with your correct email address or mobile number to be updated on the latest news from INEC Recruitment 2020.