Latest news in INEC recruitment 2020 – See top 10 updates here – The independent national electoral commission (INEC) recruitment for 2020 opened portal for application since February 10 and will close portal march first; if you are interested in INEC jobs the window of opportunity is closing soon and now is the time to apply.
If you have successfully applied for the job, follow the latest news and updates here for the next step of inec recruitment after application portal have closed.
Below are what should know for now:
Recruitment 2020: INEC extends closing date for Online application: The Independent National electoral commission (INEC) have extended closing date for application in the ongoing 2020 massive recruitment.
The recruitment which started on 10 February was supposed to close March 1st but according to the latest information on the INEC recruitment website the closing date is now Sunday the 8th of March 2020.
All candidates who are interested in the INEC recruitment 2020 application form should be informed that the online registration closing date is close. INEC recruitment portal (applicants.inecrecruitment.com) will not be extended after the deadline. See when Inec recruitment portal will close and more updates below – Apply here!
INEC past Questions And Answers
Before we give you update about the exam date of INEC recruitment 2020 for shortlisted candidates, it is necessary you know the basic things you need to write INEC recruitment exam and come out successful.
So if you have a dream of securing a permanent employment with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) this year 2020 then it is very expedient that you fortify yourself with our 2020 updated INEC past questions and answers…Read more here!
INEC Recruitment portal Update: 8 Steps successfully apply for INEC jobs – As Independent National Electoral Commission officially announced the opening of the portal inecrecruitment.com on 10th February to enable interesting persons to apply for the job, Inec announced three categories that are available for the qualified Citizens of Nigeria and these positions are to be occupied in all Local Government area across the country.
If you have submitted your application 5 days ago, now check your email for further instructions on how to complete your application.
In the recruitment portal inec wrote:
“If you already signified your interest by filling a form on inecrecruitment.com from 10th to 15th February 2020. Check your email on how to finished up the process you have started. It contain a password to log in. Check your inbox and spam folder. Iff you cannot found it, you can click https://applicants.inecrecruitment.com/JbsLogin/forgot_password to rest your password”…Read more here!
INEC Recruitment 2020 Application Portal And Guideline For Application – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the electoral body which was set up to oversee elections in Nigeria. The functions of INEC include (but are not limited to); – Visit inecrecruitment.com or inecnigeria.org to apply now!
Organize and supervise all elections for the following offices– President and Vice-President, Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state.
Register political and monitor the organization and operation of the political parties, including their finances; conventions, congresses and party primaries…Read more here!
Simple steps to Upload Passport Photograph on inec recruitment portal: Are you searching for how to successfully upload your passport on the INEC recruitment portal? Do you want to know how to resize your passport to fit in the required size on https://applicants.inecrecruitment.com – INEC Recruitment portal? If then, this article is all you need to carry out that task.
Follow the steps below How to Upload Passport Photograph on applicants.inecrecruitment.com – the official INEC recruitment portal 2020. Hence, in case you missed my previous post on HOW TO APPLY INEC RECRUITMENT FORM 2020 ON applicants.inecrecruitment.com, you can still get the detailed guide here.
Likely Questions in our INEC Exam
- The origin of the INEC goes back to the period before Independence when the Electoral Commission of Nigeria was established to conduct which of the election below?
- 1963 election
- 1960 elections
- 1958 elections
- 1959 elections
- One of the following is the main responsibilities of the Polling/Party Agent:
- To serve as a returning officer to the INEC chairman
- Counting of vote cast on behalf of his or her party
- To observe the Polling and counting of ballots and the collation and declaration of results on behalf of their parties.
- Maintain law and orderliness in the pooling unit
- Ten buses are to carry 20 passengers each. Each passenger is travelling with a bag weighing 15kg. What is the combined weight of luggage to be moved by all the buses?
- 300kg
- 600kg
- 3000kg
- 6000kg
Note:
You will find the answers to the above questions when you purchase our complete INEC past questions and answers, you will also have access to all the past questions and answers that covers: Deep questions about INEC parastata, General Studies, Current Affair, Mathematics, English, Verbal Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning etc.
While you are waiting for the exam date of INEC recruitment 2020 for shortlisted candidates, click the link below to download the INEC past questions and answers in PDF:
DOWNLOAD INEC PAST QUESTIONS HERE>>
If you need any further clarification, drop your comment in the comment box below.
