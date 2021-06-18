Buhari appoints five Permanent Secretaries into civil service

June 18, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




Buhari appoints five Permanent Secretaries into civil service – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries into the civil service of the federation.

This followed the recent successful conduct of the selection process of permanent secretaries.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan made the announcement in a statement by Mr AbdulGaniyu Aminu, Director Press and Public Relation, HOCSF, in Abuja.

The names of the permanent secretaries are as follows; Mr Adebiyi Olufunso, (Ekiti), Mrs Maryann Onwudiwe, (Enugu State), Mr Yusuf Ibrahim, (Katsina state), Mr Ogunbiyi Olaniyi, (Lagos State) and Mr Ibrahim Kana, Nasarawa State.

According to Yemi-Esan, the date of the swearing-in and deployment of the appointees will be announced in due course.

NAN




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 1265 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*