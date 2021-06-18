Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB: Simple guide To Reprint 2021 UTME Examination Slip – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the reprinting of the examination slip for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will start on June 19, 2021.

FINANCIAL WATCH had reported that JAMB Head of Media and Publicity, Fabian Benjamin said this on Tuesday.

“The suspension has caused some distortion in the initial arrangement and the board will have to relocate candidates who were scheduled to write in the affected centres to other suitable centres,” he added.

“We all know that one of the essences of the mock exercise was to check the level of preparedness of not only candidates but also centres that keep to the rules and regulations of the board.

“It is to check on centres that are desperate to cheat and to make sure that they do not achieve their aim.

“Immediately after the exercise yesterday, we went into a meeting and examined the conduct of the exercise, identified the structural problems and made adjustments immediately.

“We want to ensure no centre fails during the conduct of the exercise.

“So we need today and tomorrow to redistribute the candidates affected by these suspended centres who had planned to extort them, defraud and frustrate the system, to centres that are more suitable, then printing can begin Thursday. ”

How To Reprint JAMB Exam Slip 2021

To reprint your slip, do the following things:

Visit the JAMB UTME e-slip printing page: www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/PrintExaminationSlip Put your JAMB Registration Number or Email address in the appropriate column Finally, click on ‘Print Examination Slip’ to access your exam schedule

That’s all! Congrats, you have finally reprinted your JAMB exam slip for 2021!