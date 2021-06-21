JAMB suspends 25 CBT centres for not conducting UTME

June 21, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




JAMB suspends 25 CBT centres for not conducting UTME – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 25 Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centres that failed to conduct examinations on Saturday – the first day of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Six of those centres were canceled in Lagos – the highest in the country.

A statement by JAMB’s head of media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin directed the candidates scheduled to write their examination in the affected centres to check for new instructions on their new centres and dates on their profile, phones or emails.

The statement reads: “The following centres who failed during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021, are hereby delisted.

Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date.”




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 1275 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*