Google unveils $6m initiatives to help startups in Nigeria – Google has unveiled new initiatives to help startups in Nigeria and other African countries get access to capital and best of its resources.

The programmes, which include a $3 million Black Founders Fund for African startups and a $3 million Google.org grant to help low-income communities develop entrepreneurial skills and funding.

Managing Director of Google Africa, Nitin Gajria, and Head of Google.org Europe, Middle East & Africa, Rowan Barnett, disclosed this in a joint statement yesterday.

“Through the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund Africa, we are supporting early-stage Black-founded startups and startups that are benefitting the Black community on the continent. We want to bridge the existing fundraising gap for Black startup founders in Africa’s fast-growing technology landscape.

They further explained that the fund will be allocated across a pipeline of 50 investable startups in Africa and is open to all startups that meet the criteria.

“The $3million non-dilutive fund will be allocated across a pipeline of 50 investable startups in Africa, with each firm receiving up to $100,000 in cash awards. Each selected company will also receive $220,000 in Google Cloud Credits and Ad Grants, as well as mentoring, technical and scaling assistance from the best of Google. The equity-free fund is available to entrepreneurs developing for Africa, on the continent,” the statement added.