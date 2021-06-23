Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Ex- CBN gov Soludo wins Anambra APGA governorship ticket – Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof Charles Soludo has emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State.

He scored 740 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon Okwudili Ezenwankwo, representing Orumba North and South Federal constituency, who scored only 41 votes.

The results were announced by National Vice Chairman of the party in the Southwest, Deacon Samson Olalere.

812 delegates were accredited by the party from the 326 wards in the 21 local government areas.

Governor Willie Obiano congratulated the APGA candidate for his victory.

He said Soludo’s emergence was a sign the party remains a united family, assuring APGA would win the November 6 poll.

The primary was conducted at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women’s development Center in Awka amid heavy security.

No fewer than 200 security operatives were deployed at the venue from the Police, Military and DSS among others.