Jamb result 2021: Official guide to check Jamb result – This is to inform all candidates who sat for the 2020 UTME that the results have been released – visit jamb.org.ng to check result now!

How to check Utme result 2021: Candidates are to send RESULT to 55019 using the phone number they used to create profile and their result would be sent to them.

Kindly note that there is no need to approach any CBT centre or Cyber cafe to check your result.

How to check JAMB CBT 2021 UTME Results Online

See How to Check Your Jamb UTME CBT Result Online for FREE. You can check your Jamb 2021 Result yourself with Mobile Phone or Laptop. Follow the Guide provided below.

But before you proceed to check your Jamb Result, note that as of now, you are limited to only 5 TIMES of checking your result after which you will be asked to purchase Jamb e-facility card.

Step 1. Go to JAMB UTME e-Registration Portal here: http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility

Step 2. When the page loads up, Login and click on the box”Check 2021 UTME Examination Results”

Step 3. Your score will be displayed on your computer screen or it will display “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet“.

In other news:

2021 UTME: Results missing on JAMB’s website: Some candidates who have written the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), have been unable to check their results today (Tuesday).

A quick check by our team shows that the link to the result checker is temporarily not available on JAMB’s website.

The board on Monday, released results of 312,000 candidates who sat for the exam on Saturday.

However, candidates who were not able to check yesterday and those who wrote yesterday, have been unable to access their results.

Others have tried to check with their mobile phones, but have encountered similar difficulties.