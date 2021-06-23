Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Jamb results 2021: What to do when your results don’t deliver via sms – This is to inform all candidates who sat for the 2021 UTME that the results have been released.

How to check the result:

Candidates are to send RESULT to 55019 using the phone number they used to create profile and their result would be sent to them.

Kindly note that there is no need to approach any CBT centre or Cyber cafe to check your result.

What if SMS did not come to your phone?

You can try resending RESULT to 55019

Or you can try the method below:

How to check JAMB CBT 2021 UTME Results Online

See How to Check Your Jamb UTME CBT Result Online for FREE. You can check your Jamb 2019 Result yourself with Mobile Phone or Laptop. Follow the Guide provided below.

But before you proceed to check your Jamb Result, note that as of now, you are limited to only 5 TIMES of checking your result after which you will be asked to purchase Jamb e-facility card.

Step 1. Go to JAMB UTME e-Registration Portal here: http://www.jamb.org.ng/eFacility

Step 2. When the page loads up, Login and click on the box”Check 2021 UTME Examination Results”

Step 3. Your score will be displayed on your computer screen or it will display “You Do Not Have Any Result Yet“.

In a related news:

JAMB: we’ve not rescheduled UTME exams – The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have dismissed reports that it has rescheduled the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) for some candidates.

The board made the clarification in a statement on Thursday by its Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja.

Benjamin said the board only adjusted the schedule for some few centres in Rivers and Bayelsa states.

He urged candidates in these two states, who have been contacted by the board, to reprint their slips.

Dr. Benjamin said that all examinations would end by Saturday, with only a few centres in the two states mentioned above remaining.

The statement reads: “The board has not rescheduled its examination as being speculated. All examinations will be finishing on Saturday, with only a few centres in Bayelsa and Rivers who will be writing in the early days of next week.

“The board, in its determined efforts to give the candidates the best, has adjusted the schedules of the remaining candidates in these two states and has contacted the few candidates to reprint their slips.”