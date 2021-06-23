Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NITDA DG charge African leaders on digital innovations – Director-general National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi has charged the Chief Information Officers (CIOs) in Africa to focus more on initiating digital innovation strategies considering global digital trends and new realities.

The DG said this while making his presentation at the 8th Annual Instalment of the International Data Corporation (IDC) West Africa CIO Summit 2021 themed: “Innovation Strategies Evolving on the demand of New Realities is Exciting.”

According to Abdullahi, every organization or country is unique and has its peculiarities but the digital strategies will provide a map for their journey.

“Our dream in Africa is to be digitally self reliant and become a digital hub for digital services exportation; a critical driver for digital transformation and a frontier for vibrant and highly competitive digital economy.

“Innovation drives growth in the internet economy. The global advancement and digital technologies are making the world a better place. We are inspired to deliver rapid business innovations and new customer value prepositions. African Start-ups are coming up with unique business models, digital transformation platforms and services that creates incredible value with a significant impact on human lives and the economy which indicates that Africa will not miss the Fourth Industrial Revolution unlike the First, Second and Third industrial era where we lost out in creating and capturing values across the globe.”