NYSC speaks on rejecting redeployment applications – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sanctioned some youth Corps Members (Corpers) for Unethical Practices over relocations.

In a statement, the management of the scheme described as mischievous and misleading a story on social media claiming that “Corps Members cry out as NYSC Shuns Redeployment Applications amid Insecurity, Suspends Allowances.”

The statement reads thus: “The attention of NYSC Management has once again been drawn to a story with the above caption, making the rounds on the social media.

“Management wishes to state that the said story is very misleading in its entirety — a complete misrepresentation of facts.

“The National Youth Service Corps which remains a pivot of national unity and integration is predicated on discipline and sound ethical conducts.

“The Corps Members whose relocations were cancelled are suspected to have been involved in unethical practices which sadly are at variance with the values the Scheme espouses and instills in Corps Members over the past 48 years.

“Kindly note that the cancellation of the relocation cuts across the entire States of the Federation, and those involved have all been duly notified through our platforms, and are under investigation to ascertain their level of culpability.

“Rest assured, Management shall remain resolute in promoting the safety and welfare of Corps Members at all times, which indeed is the primary responsibility of the Corps.

“It is therefore advisable for the media to always seek clarifications on issues concerning the Scheme, to avoid inadvertent spread of falsehood,” it concluded.