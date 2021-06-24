Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Latest update on Npower Salary Structure for Beneficiaries 2021 – This post is an updated information on the structure of Power salary for 2021 beneficiaries, most Npower applicants don’t consider the N-Power salary structure before applying for the scheme.

This scale might be favorable to some while others might not be cool with it.

Npower beneficiary stipends is not the same for all beneficiary, we therefore to give you the breakdown of the Npower New Salary Structure for Beneficiaries 2021 below:

How much do Npower pays Beneficiaries? Read on to know

List of N-Power Salary structure and N-Power Monthly Stipend 2021

N-Power Agro Programme

Salary Structure: 25,000 – 30,000 monthly

NPower Health Programme

Monthly Salary: 30,000 – 40,000

N-Power Teach Programme

Salary Structure: 28,000 – 30,000 monthly

N-Power Creative Programme

Salary: 10,000 – 30,000 monthly

N-Power Tech (Software) Programme

Monthly Salary: 20,000 – 40,000

N-Power Community Education Programme

Salary: 10,000 – 30,000 monthly

N-Power Tech (Hardware) Programme

Salary: 20,000 – 40,000 monthly

N-Power Build Programme

Salary: 27,000 – 30,000 monthly

Please note that all listed salaries above are in Naira. The salary is listed in two figures which are dependent on whether you are a graduate or not.