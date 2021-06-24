Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

National Open University of Nigeria (Noun) Admission Form 2021/2022 Session – THE National Open University of Nigeria Management, has released the admission application and registration form for 2021 Admission.

Noun Admission Form 2021/2022 Session : Using this medium, we wish to inform and notify the general public, most especially, all persons, parents, guardians, friends or candidates who are interested or know of anyone who have interested of studying in NOUN, that the school board has released the 2021 Registration form and they can now apply.

Available Programmes at National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN

Listing the full available programmes, which are accredited by the National University Commission (NUC) of Nigeria, including the post graduate and graduate courses, would take a lot of space here.

But we have provided here, a reference to where you can check the lists of all courses which are available and accredited by NUC.

The next guideline for getting admitted into the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, is by purchasing the school’s registration or application form.

The sale of noun application form is announced by the school Admission board.

The academic institution announces the sales of application form for admission into the following programmes which are listed below:

* Certificate,

* Diploma,

* Undergraduate,

* Post Graduate Diploma,

* Masters Degree, and

* Doctor of Philosophy Programmes for 2019 Academic Session.

For the full details on the application form, CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FORM, which includes all admission advert, plus the following:

All available programmes,

Duration of each programmes,

Step By Step Procedures On How To Apply for NOUN Admission 2017/2018 (E-APPLICATION) Through Internet

Take note that registration is done exclusively online, you don’t need to visit any of the school study centres before you’re fully admitted. Follow the guidelines below to commence your application.

Please do take note that applying for Admission into the National Open University of Nigeria is done entirely on the internet (online) through the school portal, which is open 24 hours and operates 7 days throughout the year. This is to say, that you can register for admission into NOUN, anytime and anywhere.

What to Do Before Filling NOUN Application Form

Before filling the NOUN application form, you are required to pay a registration fee. Take note that filling the National Open University Admission Application form is done online, but before that, here’s how to pay the registration and application forms.

(Take note that both the registration and application forms are the same)

Guide : There are selected few commercial banks which are in partnership with NOUN, here are the lists of these approved banks. You’re required to visit any of the following Approved Banks.

Names of BANKS ACCOUNT NUMBERS First City Monument Bank 0676806017 Ecobank Plc 0005701770 Zenith Bank 1012587332 Skye Bank 1790047324

IMPORTANT NOTE

There are some security measures you’re expected to take note of, before making payment. Be informed that the school won’t in any way, be held reliable for any payment made into any account other than the above designated banks and account numbers which are listed below.

Before making payment, walk to the banks customer support, ask them to verify the account number if it truly belongs to the National Open University of Nigeria.

Guides 2: You should pay the following fees for NOUN application forms, each programmes have their own applicable fees:

Undergraduate Programmes N5,000 (Five thousand naira) only Postgraduate (PGD and Masters) Programmes: N7,500 (seven thousand five hundred naira) only Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) Programmes N10,000 (ten thousand naira) only

Guide 3: When you want to pay the above stipulated fee, Ensure, please MAKE SURE that you ask the customer support specifically for a NOUN Teller, which is specially designed for NOUN registration payment.



Guides 4: After you’ve successfully made the payment, please proceed and collect the Application pin CODE which is always equivalent to the amount paid for your form from the Bank.



Guides 5: When you’ve completed the above steps and procedures, it’s time for the main registration. You are required to visit the website of National Open University Nigeria here – www.noun.edu.ng and click on the title which says: “Application Form”.

Guides 6: When the application form webpage loads up on your browser, proceed and use your Application PIN to access your own personalixed NOUN online application form.

Guides 7: Here is where you are expected to fill the registration form with the required details. Proceed and complete the online NOUN admission application form by providing all the required data/information correctly.

Guides 8: After you have successfully completed the registration form, take note that you can easily navigate around and edit the form as many times as possible, before you submit it.

Guides 9: When you have checked the form and see that everything is correct, then you can submit the application form by clicking on the Submit Button at the bottom of the displayed screen.

Guides 10: When you’re done, you can then proceed and print out your provisional admission letter.

Important Notes

All candidates who are interested in applying for the 201/2018 National Open University of Nigeria admission should make sure, that they always insist on paying the stipulated cost only in the bank and obtain official receipt at the point of payment. This will be your proof of payment.

Just in case you want to know the current location of NOUN Study Centres officially approved by the school management, including all study centres Addresses and Emails → CLICK HERE to see the list

NOUN Admission Registration and Application Form Closing Date:

As at the time of publishing this article, the institution’s admission board is yet to announce the application closing date.

But one thing is sure, which is the application Form for the 2019 NOUN admission is still ongoing. We are still waiting for the varsity’s board to announce the registration closing date.

However, we’ll advice you, to take huge advantage of this and apply right now. Just in case you are not aware, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is the 21st most preferred and BEST educational institution in Nigeria. Noun Admission Form 2019/2020 Session