National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021 Admission form is out – See list of programmes: This is to inform the General public that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021 Admission forms are out – Visit www.nouonline.net to apply now.

Below is the list of programmes offered in Noun.

FACULTY OF ARTS:

Undergraduate

  • B.A. English
  • B.A. French
  • B.A. Arabic
  • B.A. Hausa
  • B.A. Igbo
  • B.A. Yoruba
  • B.A. Islamic Studies
  • B.A. Christian Religious Studies
  • B.A. Philosophy
Postgraduate

  • PGD. Christian Religious Studies
  • M.A. Christian Religious Studies
  • M.A. English Language
  • M.A. Islamic Studies

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

  1. Agric. Agricultural Economics and Agro Business
  2. Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
  3. Agric. Animal Science
  4. Agric. Soil and Land Resources Management

B.Agric Crop Science

Postgraduate

PGD Agricultural Extension and Management

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

  • B.Sc. Business Administration
  • B.Sc. Public Administration
  • B.Sc. Marketing
  • B.Sc. Accounting
  • B.Sc. Banking and Finance
  • B.Sc. Entrepreneurship
  • B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development
Postgraduate

  • PGD. Business Administration
  • PGD. Public Administration
  • PGD. Entrepreneurship
  • Masters in Business Administration
  • Masters in Public Administration
  • M.Sc. Business Administration
  • M.Sc. Public Administration
  • M.Sc. Entrepreneurship

FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

  • B.NSc. Nursing (new)
  • B.Sc. Public Health
  • B.Sc. Environmental Health Science
  • Postgraduate
  • PGD. Public Health
  • M.Sc. Public Health

FACULTY OF SCIENCE:

Undergraduate

  • B.Sc. Computer Science
  • B.Sc. Information Technology
  • B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology
  • B.Sc. Mathematics
  • B.Sc. Maths and Computer Science
  • B.Sc. Biology
  • B.Sc. Chemistry
  • B.Sc. Physics

Postgraduate

  • PGD. Information Technology
  • M.Sc. Information Technology

FACULTY OF EDUCATION:

Undergraduate

  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Agricultural Science
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Integrated Science
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics
  • B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Education
  • B.A (Ed.) Early Childhood Education
  • B.A (Ed.) English
  • B.A (Ed.) French
  • B.A (Ed.) Primary Education
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education
  • B.LIS Library Science
  • B.Sc.(Ed) Human Kinetics

Postgraduate

  • M.ED. Educational Technology
  • M.ED. Science Education
  • PGD. Education
  • M.ED. Administration and Planning
  • M.ED. Guidance and Counselling

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

  • B.Sc. Economics
  • B.Sc. Mass Communication
  • B.Sc. Film Production
  • B.Sc. Political Science
  • B.Sc. Tourism Studies
  • B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies
  • B.Sc. Broadcast Journalism
  • B.Sc. Development Studies

Postgraduate

  • PGD. Economics
  • PGD. Mass Communication
  • PGD. Criminology and Security Studies
  • PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • M.Sc. Mass Communication
  • M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • M.S.c Criminology and Security Studies

PhD PROGRAMMES:

  • PhD Business Administration
  • PhD Public Administration
  • PhD Mass communication
  • PhD Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
  • PhD Information Technology
  • PhD Christian Theology
  • PhD Educational Administration
  • PhD Educational Technology
  • PhD Science Education
  • PhD Educational Planning
  • PhD Mathematics Education




