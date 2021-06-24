Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021 Admission form is out – See list of programmes: This is to inform the General public that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 2020/2021 Admission forms are out – Visit www.nouonline.net to apply now.

Below is the list of programmes offered in Noun.

FACULTY OF ARTS:

Undergraduate

B.A. English

B.A. French

B.A. Arabic

B.A. Hausa

B.A. Igbo

B.A. Yoruba

B.A. Islamic Studies

B.A. Christian Religious Studies

B.A. Philosophy

Postgraduate

PGD. Christian Religious Studies

M.A. Christian Religious Studies

M.A. English Language

M.A. Islamic Studies

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

Agric. Agricultural Economics and Agro Business Agric. Agricultural Extension and Rural Development Agric. Animal Science Agric. Soil and Land Resources Management

B.Agric Crop Science

Postgraduate

PGD Agricultural Extension and Management

FACULTY OF MANAGEMENT SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Public Administration

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking and Finance

B.Sc. Entrepreneurship

B.Sc. Cooperative and Rural Development

Postgraduate

PGD. Business Administration

PGD. Public Administration

PGD. Entrepreneurship

Masters in Business Administration

Masters in Public Administration

M.Sc. Business Administration

M.Sc. Public Administration

M.Sc. Entrepreneurship

FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

B.NSc. Nursing (new)

B.Sc. Public Health

B.Sc. Environmental Health Science

Postgraduate

PGD. Public Health

M.Sc. Public Health

FACULTY OF SCIENCE:

Undergraduate

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc. Environmental Management and Toxicology

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Maths and Computer Science

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Physics

Postgraduate

PGD. Information Technology

M.Sc. Information Technology

FACULTY OF EDUCATION:

Undergraduate

B.Sc. (Ed.) Agricultural Science

B.Sc. (Ed.) Biology

B.Sc. (Ed.) Chemistry

B.Sc. (Ed.) Integrated Science

B.Sc. (Ed.) Computer Science

B.Sc. (Ed.) Mathematics

B.Sc. (Ed.) Physics

B.Sc. (Ed.) Business Education

B.A (Ed.) Early Childhood Education

B.A (Ed.) English

B.A (Ed.) French

B.A (Ed.) Primary Education

B.Sc.(Ed) Health Education

B.LIS Library Science

B.Sc.(Ed) Human Kinetics

Postgraduate

M.ED. Educational Technology

M.ED. Science Education

PGD. Education

M.ED. Administration and Planning

M.ED. Guidance and Counselling

FACULTY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES:

Undergraduate

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. Film Production

B.Sc. Political Science

B.Sc. Tourism Studies

B.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

B.Sc. Criminology and Security Studies

B.Sc. Broadcast Journalism

B.Sc. Development Studies

Postgraduate

PGD. Economics

PGD. Mass Communication

PGD. Criminology and Security Studies

PGD. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

M.Sc. Mass Communication

M.Sc. Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

M.S.c Criminology and Security Studies

PhD PROGRAMMES: